The 16 Best Watches of February

February proved an unexpectedly thrilling month for watch aficionados, with brands unveiling a spectacular range of new timepieces that include everything from ultra-luxury collaborations to rugged tool watches and accessible daily wearers.

What is typically a sleepy winter month turned into an extravaganza of horological delight — can I say stuff like that without getting punched? — when everyone from high-end independent Parmigiani Fleurier to affordable fan favorite Zodiac decided to release straight-up spectacular watches.

For fans of 18th-century sympathique clocks and unreserved haute horlogerie, a collab between Louis Vuitton and De Bethune delivered the high-end goods; for those who might be interested in a modern take on the WWI-era trench watch, Bremont has a cool black DLC version of its Terra Nova 38 Jumping Hour to show you. Don’t get all worked up over some of the stratospheric prices seen below, as there’s also an awesome Seiko 5 Sports limited edition for $400, plus a rad NHL-themed Norqain chronograph for about $5,500.

All these and more are on offer in the best watches of February 2026. Enjoy, and see you next month!

Swiss manufacture Parmigiani Fleurier continues to refine its quietly compelling Tonda PF line with the new Tonda PF Micro-Rotor in Agave Blue. The draw here is tonal subtlety: a Grain d’Orge guilloché dial rendered in a soft, desert-inspired blue-green that shifts gently in the light, framed by the collection’s signature knurled platinum bezel. At 40mm in stainless steel (it’s also available in rose gold) and powered by the ultra-thin PF703 micro-rotor caliber, it’s the sort of integrated-bracelet sports watch that whispers rather than shouts, a studied exercise in restraint for collectors fatigued by hype-driven “rainbow” bezels and dials crafted of space rock. (Not that those aren’t dope.)

If you’ve ever wished a croisillon bangle could tell time (and likely cost as much as a compact SUV), Tiffany & Co. has your number. The new Enamel Diamond Watch translates Jean Schlumberger’s 1962 paillonné enamel icon into horological form, pairing a snow-set diamond dial with a rotating enamel ring whose gold cross-stitches double as hour markers. The whole thing glitters like a Fifth Avenue storefront at Christmastime, while a reliable quartz movement keeps the focus on the gem-setting and stunning enamel workmanship. Limited, lavish and unapologetically decorative, it’s less timepiece than wearable objet d’art.



Swiss independent Norqain celebrates its new partnership with the National Hockey League through the Adventure Chrono NHL Limited Edition, a sporty automatic chronograph infused with hip-check attitude. The white dial features a textured “scratched ice” finish, a face-off circle small-seconds display with a crossed-stick hand at 9 o’clock, and a subtle NHL logo on the 12-hour counter. Limited to 1,917 pieces — a nod to the league’s founding year — and powered by an automatic Sellita-based movement, it’s an icy, brawny take on the modern steel chronograph.

Czapek’s Promenade Midnight Pearl gives mother-of-pearl a far moodier connotation than it typically carries. A patented sandwich dial layers Tahitian nacre beneath a wafer-thin sheet of blue aventurine glass, producing an inky depth that shifts constantly with the light, giving it a look reflective of the midnight cosmos. The small seconds at 4:30 keeps the display intriguingly off-kilter, while the in-house micro-rotor movement visible via a sapphire caseback rounds out a stellar feature set. Limited to 38 pieces, it’s quietly extravagant rather than ostentatious. In other words, the ideal timepiece for a connoisseur.

Zodiac teamed up with Danish knife specialist GiantMouse for a purpose-built take on the Super Sea Wolf Pro-Diver, pairing a 42mm steel case with a matching N360 steel dive knife. Drawing aesthetic cues from Zodiac’s vintage “Exotic” Sea Wolf models, the watch features a bold orange-accented dial and bezel, 300 meters of water resistance, and both COSC and ISO dive certification — no small feat at this price. It’s a rugged, enthusiast-forward collaboration that leans fully into tool-watch credibility rather than lifestyle posturing. Just try not to leave the knife in your checked luggage.

Few collaborations in contemporary watchmaking feel truly inevitable, but Louis Vuitton’s ongoing entente with De Bethune is one of them. The LVDB-03 GMT continues the duo’s high-horology flex with a spacecraft-like case, heat-blued titanium theatrics, and the brand’s signature spherical moonphase suspended in a dial that reads like an observatory instrument from the year 2125. In classic Vuitton fashion, each of the 12 watches is accompanied by an equally extravagant matching trunk; though only two of the 12 will be paired with a bespoke sympathique clock, which ups the price from six to seven figures. Subtle? Absolutely not. Impressive? Undeniably.

Bremont gave its modern take on the trench watch a covert makeover with the Terra Nova 38 Jumping Hour Stealth Black, an all-DLC execution that leans hard into contemporary tool-watch aesthetics. Housed in a compact 38mm 904L steel cushion case, it features a historical montres à guichet display with jumping hours and passing minutes shown through curved apertures, plus a central running seconds hand styled like a compass needle. Powered by the Sellita-developed cal. BC634AH automatic movement with a rapid, near-instantaneous hour jump, it’s equal parts early-20th-century inspiration and modern tactical attitude, especially on the optional Bund-style leather strap. (It also comes on a matching DLC steel bracelet.)

Vacheron Constantin injects a jolt of color into its flagship sports line with a titanium Overseas Tourbillon sporting a rich, deep-red dial, a hue that feels equal parts Bordeaux and fresh arterial spray. (But in a good way.) The grade 5 titanium case keeps the 42.5mm footprint wearable, while the ultra-thin automatic cal. 2160 employs a peripheral rotor to maintain a svelte profile despite the tourbillon present at 6 o’clock. Delivered with an integrated bracelet plus two rubber straps, it’s haute horlogerie that can plausibly survive a rugged international adventure.

Seiko’s SRPM09 distills the 5 Sports formula into a compact, streetwear-leaning daily driver made in collaboration with skate brand HUF. The matte-green dial (which is actually the day-date disc), bold Arabic numerals and luminous handset prioritize legibility over flash, while a sub-40mm case keeps things wearable for actual human wrists. Inside ticks the dependable in-house Seiko cal. 4R36 — a proven workhorse with hacking, hand-winding and a day-date display. With 100m of water resistance and a display back for good measure, it’s an honest, affordable mechanical watch that asks very little and delivers exactly what you’d hope for.

Formula 1 tie-ins can be a bit paint-by-numbers, but this one commits to the bit. Designed with Mercedes-AMG Petronas driver George Russell, the ceramic IWC Pilot’s Chronograph 41 gets blacked-out zirconium oxide construction punctuated by Russell’s signature electric blue on the indices, lume and rubber strap. Ceratanium pushers keep things stealthy, while the in-house cal. 69380 handles timing duties like a proper tool watch. There’s also a time-only automatic version with a whopping 120-hour reserve, but the 46-hour chronograph is the one that feels most at home on a grid rather than a desk.

TAG Heuer doubles down on its motorsports bona fides with an F1–themed version of the Connected Calibre E5, a 45mm titanium smartwatch designed to keep fans tethered to the track all season long. A bespoke “Race Track” dial morphs for each Grand Prix, while a dedicated F1 app delivers schedules, standings and results straight to the wrist — pit-wall anxiety not included. Black DLC titanium, red accents and carbon-pattern leather underscore the racing vibe, making this less discreet “daily tech” and more wearable team gear with Swiss polish.

Richard Mille’s RM 41-01 is what results when a band of soccer hooligans gets to experiment with the brand’s signature architectural maximalism and no-holds-barred mechanical firepower. Housed in a tonneau case executed in either Red Carmin Basalt TPT or Dark Blue Quartz TPT, it packs the in-house, hand-wound RM 41-01 movement — a skeletonized, tourbillon-equipped chronograph with flyback functionality and a variable-geometry rotor. The pièces de résistance, however, are the “match-time” indicators, which allows the wearer to track a game’s first half, second half, first overtime and second overtime; and the dual goal trackers for the home and away teams, activated by the pushers on the right-hand case flanks.

Breitling freshens up its most famous pilot’s watch with a clean, transatlantic update via the Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43 North American Limited Edition. A fresh cream-colored “panda” dial adds interest to the model’s famously busy aviation aesthetic, while the slide-rule bezel and trio of registers keep things properly cockpit-ready. (Note also the presence of the famed “AOPA” wings, which graced the original ref. 806.) Limited to 300 pieces for the North American market, it’s powered by the in-house, COSC-certified Caliber B01, with over 70 hours of power reserve, which is visible through a sapphire caseback engraved “One of 300.” Familiar, yes — but still one of the horological greats.

H. Moser & Cie. has finally taken the Streamliner into ceramic territory — and, mercifully, it didn’t lose its nerve in the process. The new Streamliner Tourbillon Concept Ceramic pairs an anthracite grey ceramic case and integrated bracelet with a blazing red fumé Grand Feu enamel dial; free of logo and indices, it maintains a cool red glow, like a simmering volcano. At 6 o’clock, a flying tourbillon driven by the in-house HMC 805 with double hairsprings keeps things technologically compelling. Dark, moody and quietly flexing, it’s Moser doing what Moser does best: understatement with teeth.

Most watches measure time, this one measures the universe’s patience. Urwerk’s UR-100V “LightSpeed” Ceramic repurposes the brand’s wandering-hours satellite system into a cosmic odometer, tracking how long sunlight takes to reach each planet as it arcs across the dial. The new white composite ceramic case — reinforced with glass and carbon fiber — looks space age because it basically is, while the in-house UR-12.02 keeps everything humming with turbine-regulated winding. It’s gloriously impractical, deeply nerdy and exactly the sort of fever dream that makes independent watchmaking fun.

Hermès continues its quietly subversive horological streak with the Slim d’Hermès Squelette Lune, a watch that treats the moonphase less as a romantic flourish and more as a structural element. Offered in two distinct executions — lightweight titanium with an anthracite palette or more opulent platinum with deep-blue accents — the airy skeletonized dial frames a double-lunar display at 6 o’clock capable of tracking cycles in both hemispheres. Powered by the ultra-thin H1953 micro-rotor movement (which is visible front and back), it’s elegant, slightly esoteric and unmistakably Hermès. Moon-watching for aesthetes rather than astronauts.

