Is LeBron James Headed to the Dallas Mavericks?

The $500 million baby is about to leave Los Angeles. Without an official statement, insiders and Vegas moneylines are speculating that LeBron James might join the Dallas Mavericks before midnight Wednesday. Other possible destinations include Golden State, San Antonio and returns to Miami or Cleveland.

Last month, ESPN reported that James had exercised his player option, opting into the back half of his $104 million, two-year contract with the Lakers. The decision followed a rocky period in James’ relationship with execs, culminating in the Buss family’s failure to inform him of their intent to sell the franchise. While James is poised to return to L.A., his agent Rich Paul has been vocal about the potential for a trade.

“LeBron wants to compete for a championship,” Paul told ESPN. “He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all.”

The 2024-25 season ended without a contract extension for James, who hoisted the Lakers into the playoffs this year for the fifth time since joining in 2018. That Tournament berth was far from a one-man effort for LeBron, whose 40 years now demand an auxiliary cast. For most of the season, his go-to guy was Anthony Davis, perhaps the most versatile big man in the NBA. But a February shakeup orchestrated by Lakers GM Rob Pelinka swept Davis to the Mavericks and Slovenian point guard Luka Dončić to the Lakers. Dončić, just 26 years old, had already established himself as the Mavericks’ franchise player. He’s now settling into that future-facing position for Los Angeles. But James is in the twilight of his career. With pressure on him to retire, he can’t spend his final season(s?) watching a rebuild.

Re-enter the Mavericks. With Davis, Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving and a prize pickup in Cooper Flagg (the youngest first Draft pick since James in ‘03), Dallas shows the makings of a championship team. Freed from his contract, LeBron could bring the Mavs league experience, playmaking and the strongest court vision in the NBA. His chemistry with Davis also comes pre-tuned.

On Monday night, reputed NBA insider Ary (X @ary_report), who headlined X coverage of last month’s Kevin Durant trade rumors, tweeted “Dallas 👀”. The message came amid a flurry of speculation, prompted by an iMessage screenshot of an apparent insider claim that the trade was already finalized.

X / @winigoat7

The original poster, basketball news account Winigoat, posted a second screenshot hours later, in which “A Degree” conjectured with less certainty on the players involved in the deal. Doctored screenshots are the fuel of X’s rumor mill, so these images should be taken lightly. More significant is a comment from NBA influencer, SM Highlights, who pushed out the following tweet Saturday evening:

I’m in Vegas right now, I just spoke with an agent and something big is happening with the Mavericks. Trade incoming.



— SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) July 12, 2025

He responded to himself late Monday night with a decisive message: ”DEAL IS COMING WITHIN 48 HOURS, STAY TUNED!!” Vegas moneylines spiked in the aftermath, with Dallas jumping to +125 odds of bagging James.

In an article Wednesday morning, NBA journalist “Scoop B” Robinson said that a James-Mavericks trade was first pitched in 2023. Its architect was Kyrie Irving, LeBron’s Olympic teammate who has proved a boon in recruitment despite debilitating injuries. Last summer, he was the primary engine behind Dallas’ acquisition of Klay Thompson. Per Robinson:

“‘Kyrie asked LeBron to find a way to come to the Dallas Mavericks,’ a source familiar with the call told me. ”At the end of their conversation, Lebron told him: ‘I’ll think about it.””

Two years ripen a deal like this, and Paul’s interview with ESPN indicates that LeBron is searching for a fifth banner.

“We do want to evaluate what’s best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career,” said Paul. “He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what’s best for him.”

A couple of reminders before drawing up a mock: First, because of his no-trade clause, any James trade requires LeBron’s approval. That means it should include both James and son Bronny, the G-League phenom currently headlining the Lakers’ summer squad. Second, Dallas will almost certainly retain Flagg, whom they seem keen on grooming into tomorrow’s face of the NBA. Lastly, both squads are unlikely to swap back Davis and Dončić. Budget constraints considered, one possible outcome would have L.A. swap James and James Jr. for Klay Thompson, plus pieces in Daniel Gafford, P.J. Washington and Jaden Hardy. That setup would enable Dallas to build an ephemeral championship team, while conditioning Flagg to take over upon James’ retirement. The Lakers would grab a solid big in Gafford, a major prize in Thompson, plus a handful of Luka’s former teammates. Pick swaps are also on the table.

James has other potential destinations in Golden State, San Antonio, Miami and Cleveland, all of whom have centered immense speculation since Paul’s message last week. While chatter remains cryptic, it is clear that King James is searching for a place to lay his crown. His comment on the rumors?

“I ain’t got nothing to talk about.”