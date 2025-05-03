Culture > Sports

Luka Dončić Covers Costs to Restore Kobe Bryant Mural

The mural was defaced last week

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
May 3, 2025 4:00 pm EDT
Earlier this week, local news outlets reported about the vandalization of a beloved mural in Los Angeles. As KCAL’s Matthew Rodriguez shared, a mural of Kobe and Gigi Bryant that was painted by artist Louie Palsino in the wake of their tragic deaths in 2020 was extensively tagged, covering up much of the original image.

Since that took place, there’s been an effort underway to restore the mural — and a current player for Bryant’s old team has stepped in to cover those costs. The Associated Press reported that current Lakers star Luka Dončić contributed $5,000 to a fundraiser on GoFundMe, covering the expenses required to restore Palsino’s mural.

In comments made to the Associated Press, Dončić spoke of his admiration for the local community in and around Los Angeles. “They gave me so much, so I just want to give back,” Dončić told the AP. He joined the Lakers earlier this season in a blockbuster trade from the Dallas Mavericks that prompted plenty of surprised coverage when it happened.

With the money in place, work to restore the mural is now underway, according to reporting by Tony Kurzweil at KTLA News. As for Dončić, it’s likely that the next big question for him is whether or not he’ll extend his existing contract with the Lakers — something that could have big implications for the team’s next season.

