Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Culture > Sports

The Super Bowl LIX Merch Has Touched Down

Real NFL fans pick sides. And buy gear.

By Carl Caminetti
January 28, 2025 12:27 pm EST
Super Bowl LIX fan gear
The Super Bowl LIX fan gear has landed.
Nike

The stage for Super Bowl LIX is set, with the imminent clash of titans that is the Philadelphia Eagles versus the Kansas City Chiefs sure to be a rematch for the ages. (For those two-dozen-and-change teams who did not make the finals, better luck next year.) While we wait out the next few weeks in restless anticipation of the biggest night of the year, there’s not much to be done other than to book those flights, mull over your Fan Duel picks and pray to whatever deity it is that you believe in. Oh, and go buck wild on the huge batch of official Nike NFL merch that just dropped. That’s right, folks — the Super Bowl LIX fan gear has arrived.

Understandably, many of you — those from outside the greater Philly and KC metropolitan areas, with region rivalries to uphold and playoff bones to pick — may be hesitant to snatch up a Barkley tee or commandeer a pair of Chiefs-branded Pegs. To you, we can only say — real football fans pick sides. And then buy merch. Especially if it looks as nice as this crop of Nike gear — Dri-FIT tees, heritage-branded pullovers, authentic jerseys — does. Don’t be a sore loser.

To that end, we’ve highlighted our top picks from the just-arrived Nike Super Bowl LIX fan gear, regardless of whether you’re leaning Chiefs or Eagles. Find it below.

Shop Super Bowl LIX Fan Gear

Nike Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIX Jersey “Patrick Mahomes”
Nike Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIX Jersey “Patrick Mahomes”
Buy Here : $150

MVP…

Nike Philadelphia Eagles Jersey “Jalen Hurts”
Nike Philadelphia Eagles Jersey “Jalen Hurts”
Buy Here : $130

…Versus the people’s champion. Who will you choose?

Nike Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIX Bound Pullover Hoodie
Nike Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIX Bound Pullover Hoodie
Buy Here : $85

Like your favorite grey hoodie, but Super Bowl-bound.

Nike Philadelphia Eagles Logo Long-Sleeve Windshirt
Nike Philadelphia Eagles Logo Long-Sleeve Windshirt
Buy Here : $120

I want to fly like an eagle.

Nike Kansas City Chiefs Sideline Coach Dri-FIT Top
Nike Kansas City Chiefs Sideline Coach Dri-FIT Top
Buy Here : $55

Shockingly minimalist. Very cool.

Nike Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX T-Shirt “Saquon Barkley”
Nike Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX T-Shirt “Saquon Barkley”
Buy Here : $42

You don’t have to drop $150 to rep your favorite RB.

Nike Pegasus 41 NFL Kansas City Chiefs
Nike Pegasus 41 NFL Kansas City Chiefs
Buy Here : $150 $106

New running shoes? Touchdown!

Nike Pegasus 41 NFL Philadelphia Eagles
Nike Pegasus 41 NFL Philadelphia Eagles
Buy Here : $150 $106

The Pegasus 41 makes you as fast as a soaring eagle. True story.

Nike Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIX T-Shirt “Travis Kelce”
Nike Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIX T-Shirt “Travis Kelce”
Buy Here : $42

For when you really wanted the T-Swift #13 jersey.

Nike Philadelphia Eagles Rewind Statement Max90 T-Shirt
Nike Philadelphia Eagles Rewind Statement Max90 T-Shirt
Buy Here : $50

So retro. So of-the-moment.

More Like This

Goldbelly x NFL Crawfish Kit
Goldbelly Simplified Your Super Bowl Party Spread
Aaron Rodgers before a game
Aaron Rodgers Has Thrown His 500th Touchdown
Donovan Edwards
Donovan Edwards's Absence Is the Latest Sign of Change Coming to Bowl Games
Randy Moss
Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Culture > Sports
Carl is a freelance writer and amateur botanist. He lives on Long Island with his cats and an enviable vermouth library. Yes, library. His opinions are his own.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Alpha Industries Jacket
Save $225 On This Archival Bomber Jacket

$550$325

Birkenstock Tokio Clog
This Underrated Birkenstock Is on Sale

$160$120

Bose Soundbar
Improve Your TV’s Audio With This Bose Soundbar

$279$219

Puffer Shirt Jacket Wren
Bespoke Post Is Hosting a Big Sale on Cold-Weather Gear

From Our Partner

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A collage of images of electric vehicles from Americans who we interviewed about their EV experience
We Interviewed 6 New EV Buyers. One Year Later, Do They Regret It?
Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked
Woodford Reserve’s Best Bourbon Is Finally Available Nationwide
Closeup of chef cooking poultry, beef and pork meat, ribs in BBQ smoker
The Ultimate Guide to Smoking Meat in the Winter
One of the best day trips from Beijing
What It’s Really Like to Hike the Great Wall of China
From Filson to Yeti this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Tequila, Button-Downs and Pour-Overs
Karla Sofía Gascón and Zoe Saldana in the now Oscar-nominated "Emilia Pérez"
“Emilia Pérez” Is a Bad Movie

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

Keep Reading

Valentine's Day do's and don't

The Dos and Don’ts of Valentine’s Day Planning, According to the Women of InsideHook

Karla Sofía Gascón and Zoe Saldana in the now Oscar-nominated "Emilia Pérez"

“Emilia Pérez” Is a Bad Movie

Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked

Woodford Reserve’s Best Bourbon Is Finally Available Nationwide

On's Last Season Sale is anything but outdated

Save on Running Garb With On’s Last-Season Discounts