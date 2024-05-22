Culture > Sports

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Almost Really, Really Screwed the Jets

Aaron Rodgers confirmed he would have retired to be RFK Jr.'s VP running mate

By Evan Bleier @itishowitis
May 22, 2024 11:28 am
Aaron Rodgers speaks to the media at Jets' OTAs.
Aaron Rodgers almost traded in his helmet for a suit and tie.
Sarah Stier/Getty

Being treated like a marquee team (unlike the Carolina Panthers) even though they haven’t finished above .500 since 2015 and haven’t made the playoffs since 2010, the New York Jets will play six of their first 11 games in primetime, including their season-opener on Monday Night Football against the 49ers, as well as an additional standalone game in London versus the Vikings. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, New York’s starting quarterback revealed the Jets would have had to play those high-profile games and the rest of their schedule without him if he had decided to play politician instead of football.

Already talking about life after the NFL on a regular basis, Aaron Rodgers confirmed the rumor about him possibly joining Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s 2024 presidential ticket as vice president was accurate last week in an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. “I said: ‘Are you serious? I’m a [expletive] football player,’” he said. “But I love this country and I’d love to be a part of bringing it back to what she used to be. I thought about it. I definitely thought about it because I love Bobby and I just wanted to hear what he had to say about it.”

Instead of the football-throwing Y2K conspiracy theorist, RFK Jr. ended up selecting wealthy Bay Area lawyer Nicole Shanahan as his running mate. That decision allowed Rodgers to keep his day job, something he would not have done had he been tapped as a VP candidate.

“I love Bobby,” Rodgers told reporters on Tuesday. “We had a couple of really nice conversations, but there were really two options: It was retire and be his VP or keep playing — and I want to keep playing.”

Stop Comparing Patrick Mahomes to Tom Brady — For Now
Stop Comparing Patrick Mahomes to Tom Brady — For Now
 Instead, let’s appreciate what he brings to the game in the current era

The Jets are lucky that’s the case because all they have behind the 40-year-old quarterback on the depth chart is oft-injured veteran Tyrod Taylor, who lost his backup job with the Giants last year to Tommy Cutlets, and rookie QBs Jordan Travis and Andrew Peasley. Out of the four QBs on New York’s roster, only Rodgers is ready for primetime.

It sounds as if the four-time MVP knows it, as Rodgers talked about needing to deliver a big year to reward ownership’s faith in him as well as keep coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas (who have built a win-now roster but have gone 18-33 during their seasons together) employed.

“You might not say it, but as you get older in the league, if you don’t perform, they’re going to get rid of you or bring in the next guy to take over,” he said. “I mean, it happened in Green Bay and I’m a few years older than I was back then. If I don’t do what I know I’m capable of doing, we’re all probably going to be out of here.”

At least Rodgers will have politics to fall back on, even if he now has to wait until after 2024.

More Like This

Bryce Young of the Panthers warms up.
History Hints NFL’s Disrespect May Be a Good Sign for the Panthers
The Baltimore Ravens line up agains the Kansas City Chiefs.
Dominant NFL Isn’t Waiting to Bust Out Big Guns to Start Season
An alternate NFL logo.
Rumored in Netflix Deal, NFL Is a Mercenary in the Streaming Wars
Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets looks on prior to a game.
Do We Want Aaron Rodgers on the US Olympic Team?

Culture > Sports
Evan is a senior editor with InsideHook who earned a master's degree in journalism from NYU and has called Brooklyn home since 2006. A fan of Boston sports, Nashville hot chicken and Kentucky bourbon, Evan has had his work published in publications including "Maxim," Bleacher Report and "The Daily Mail."

Recommended

Suggested for you

Boston Celtics fans celebrate during a game against the Cavaliers.
The Boston Celtics Are Officially at Risk of Becoming the Buffalo Bills
Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand.
Bruins Captain Brad Marchand Discusses Dirty Secret of NHL Playoffs
A lifeguard running across the beach. Here's how to get in shape like a lifeguard.
Lifeguard Shape: Your Blueprint for the Ultimate Summer Body
A canoe facing down the Mississippi River. If you're looking for a bucket list adventure, you should consider paddling the great river.
The Adventure of a Lifetime Is Hiding in Plain Sight
A sampling of the best Memorial Day Weekend deals.
All the Memorial Day Sales Worth Shopping Through the Long Weekend
An original illustration detailing how to hold your breath for longer.
How to Hold Your Breath for Longer

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Sports, Right This Way

Aaron Rodgers speaks to the media at Jets' OTAs.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Almost Really, Really Screwed the Jets

UGA's Jaden Rashada as a member of the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Georgia Quarterback Suing Florida Coach in NIL Nightmare for NCAA

The Dallas Stars celebrate a game-winning goal.

With Stars and Mavs Still Alive in the Playoffs, Dallas Could Be Titletown 2024

Boston Celtics fans celebrate during a game against the Cavaliers.

The Boston Celtics Are Officially at Risk of Becoming the Buffalo Bills

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco