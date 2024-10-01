See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for October 2024

Welcome to See/Hear, InsideHook’s deep dive into the month’s most important cultural happenings, pop and otherwise. Every month, we round up the biggest upcoming movie, TV and album releases, ask some cool people to tell us what they’ve been into lately, make you a playlist we guarantee you’ll have on heavy rotation and recommend a classic (or unduly overlooked) piece of pop culture that we think is worth revisiting.

MOVIES

Salem’s Lot

on HBO Max Oct. 3

What better way to kick off spooky season than with a new Stephen King adaptation? Based on the 1975 novel of the same name, Salem’s Lot centers around writer Ben Mears as he returns to his hometown of Jerusalem’s Lot, Maine, only to discover the town is being terrorized by a bloodthirsty vampire. Lewis Pullman (son of actor Bill Pullman) stars as Mears.

Hold Your Breath

on Hulu Oct. 3

This new horror movie boasts a killer (no pun intended) cast that includes Sarah Paulson, The Bear‘s Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Annaleigh Ashford. Paulson plays a mother in Dust Bowl-era Oklahoma who becomes convinced that a mysterious supernatural presence in the dust storms plaguing her town is threatening her family.

A Different Man

in theaters Oct. 4

This dark comedy earned rave reviews when it debuted at Sundance earlier this year. It follows Adam (Sebastian Stan), a man with neurofibromatosis who signs up for an experimental drug test that heals his disfigured face, as he encounters Oswald, another man with the same condition he once had (played by Adam Pearson, who has neurofibromatosis in real life) and must come to terms with how his new appearance has changed his identity. As our critic Jake Kring-Schreifels wrote, it “forces you to confront issues of representation and authorship in absurdist, disturbing ways.”

Joker: Folie À Deux

in theaters Oct. 4

If you saw Todd Phillips’s Academy Award-nominated Joker back in 2019 and found yourself thinking, “This gritty psychological thriller that puts a weird incel spin on a popular comic book villain is fun, but I wish it was also a musical starring Lady Gaga,” buddy, you’re in luck.

The Outrun

in theaters Oct. 4

Saoirse Ronan is already earning Oscar buzz for her performance as Rona, a recovering alcoholic fresh out of rehab who returns to her childhood home in Scotland as she attempts to come to terms with her past and move forward with her life. It’s not a particularly unique story, but then again, neither is addiction, sadly.

The Menendez Brothers

on Netflix Oct. 7

In recent years, some of the most ridiculed and vilified figures of the ’90s have been granted a critical reevaluation of sorts. In a post-Me Too world where we’re better equipped to understand, believe and empathize with victims of abuse, we’ve come to realize people like Tonya Harding and Lorena Bobbitt — who both had to endure some truly horrific things at the hands of people who were supposed to love them — didn’t deserve our mockery. But do Lyle and Erik Menedez deserve a similar reevaluation? This Netflix documentary aims to find out. The brothers, who claim they killed their parents because their father was sexually abusing them, participate in the film and attempt to get their side of the story out there via phone calls from prison.

Brothers

in limited theaters Oct. 10, on Prime Video Oct. 17

It’s been too long since we’ve gotten a good action comedy, but this one seems promising. Peter Dinklage and Josh Brolin play the titular brothers, who get involved with some stolen emeralds, and they’re joined in the cast by Glenn Close, Marisa Tomei and Brendan Fraser.

The Apprentice

in theaters Oct. 11

This film, which stars Sebastian Stan and Succession‘s Jeremy Strong as a young Donald Trump and his mentor Roy Cohn, respectively, almost never saw the light of day. The former president’s legal team attempted to block its release, as did former Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, who helped finance the film because he was mistakenly under the impression that it’d paint Trump in a positive light. Spoiler alert: it does not.

Saturday Night

in theaters Oct. 11

Saturday Night Live is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and to mark the occasion, director Jason Reitman is giving us this slightly fictionalized account of the chaotic 90 minutes before the iconic sketch show’s very first episode aired and ultimately changed TV comedy forever. We follow a young Lorne Michaels (Gabriel LaBelle) as he’s forced to navigate hurdles like John Belushi (Matt Wood) refusing to sign his contract and going AWOL, Chevy Chase (Cory Michael Smith) being an asshole to everyone he encounters, light fixtures falling from the ceiling and skeptical network executives threatening to pull the plug on the entire operation. Some of the cast do a better job than others at capturing their real-life counterparts, but it’s worth the price of admission just to see Lamorne Morris as Garrett Morris (no relation) and Nicholas Braun (Succession‘s Cousin Greg) pulling double duty as Andy Kaufman and an exasperated Jim Henson.

We Live in Time

in theaters Oct. 11

This non-linear love story jumps between various timelines, following a couple (played by Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh) as they meet, fall in love, start a family and ultimately grapple with the news that Pugh’s character has late-stage ovarian cancer. Get those tissues ready.

Anora

in theaters Oct. 18

Anora took home the prestigious Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes, making it the first American winner at the famed French film festival since Terrence Malick’s The Tree of Life in 2011. As our critic Mark Asch wrote at the time, the film feels “like a return, in some ways, to those days, when the eyes of the global film world were fixed on the American indie boom, in full flower in the decade-plus that followed the founding of the Sundance Film Festival. Anora is likewise a brash, stylish, populist film, and likewise part of a meaningful moment in the American independent film.”

Rumours

in theaters Oct. 18

Before you ask: no, this horror-comedy has nothing to do with Fleetwood Mac. Instead, it follows a group of world leaders at the G7 summit (including the Chancellor of Germany, played by Cate Blanchett) as they get lost in the woods and are forced to deal with undead bog people, a giant brain and, presumably, a healthy dose of social commentary.

Woman of the Hour

on Netflix Oct. 18

Anna Kendrick makes her directorial debut with this true story of the Dating Game Killer. She also plays Cheryl Bradshaw, the woman who unwittingly won a date with serial killer Rodney Alcala when he appeared on an episode of The Dating Game in 1978 in the midst of his murder spree. Alcala had already raped and murdered several women by the time he appeared on the dating show.

Conclave

in theaters Oct. 25

This drama about a cardinal who must organize the selection of a new Pope after the previous one dies features a stacked cast that includes Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow and Isabella Rossellini. As one might expect given the subject matter, there’s all sorts of scandal, politicking and secrets uncovered along the way.

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

on Hulu and Disney+ Oct. 25

One can never have too much Bruce Springsteen content, and this new doc follows the Boss and the E Street Band as they prepare to set out on their 2023-2024 world tour. In-between live performances and behind-the-scenes moments from the road, we’re also treated to rehearsal footage and some archival video.

TV/STREAMING

The Franchise

Oct. 6, HBO Max

This new HBO comedy from the mind of Veep creator/showrunner Armando Iannucci is centered around the crew behind the scenes filming a superhero franchise. Sam Mendes directs the pilot, and its cast features Himesh Patel, Aya Cash, Billy Magnussen, Richard E. Grant and more.

Abbott Elementary

Oct. 9, ABC

At the end of season 3, Janine and Gregory’s will-they-or-won’t-they dynamic finally culminated in the two sharing a kiss. Where will they go from here? We’ll have to tune in to the new season to find out.

La Máquina

Oct. 9, Hulu

Y Tu Mama Tambien costars Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal reunite for Hulu’s first-ever Spanish language original series about an aging boxer (Bernal) who tries to make a run for one last title at the behest of his manager (Luna).

Starting 5

Oct. 9, Netflix

Could this be Netflix’s answer to HBO’s Hard Knocks? Starting 5 is a 10-part docuseries that follows the trials and travails of five NBA All-Stars — LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, Jimmy Butler and Domantas Sabonis — through the 2023-2024 season.

Teacup

Oct. 10, Peacock

Based on the novel Stinger by Robert McCammon, this horror series starring Yvonne Strahovski centers around a group of rural Georgians as they’re forced to confront a mysterious but deadly threat. The first two episodes drop on Peacock on Oct. 10, and two new episodes will be released every week through Halloween.

Sweetpea

Oct. 10, Starz

Her Yellowjackets character may have gotten killed off, but scene-stealer Emma Purnell is back for revenge in Sweetpea. She plays Rhiannon, a shy teen who snaps and becomes a serial killer in this (very) dark comedy being dubbed a “coming-of-‘rage’” tale.

DISCLAIMER*

Oct. 11, Apple TV+

This new limited series on Apple TV+ boasts some pretty big names: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, Lesley Manville and Academy Award-winning director Alfonso Cuarón. Blanchett plays a journalist who receives a copy of a mysterious new novel at her door and, upon reading it, discovers she’s a character in the book, which threatens to reveal all her darkest secrets.

Shrinking

Oct. 16, Apple TV+

If the trailer is to be believed, season 2 of this underrated Apple TV+ series will see grieving dad/therapist Jimmy perhaps finally facing some consequences for his unconventional methods of dealing with his patients. As Harrison Ford’s Paul reminds him, “It’s not your patients’ job to heal you.”

Hysteria!

Oct. 18, Peacock

Just in time for Halloween, this spooky series set in an idyllic Michigan town in the 1980s tackles the “Satanic Panic” of the era. When a trio of high-schoolers decide to capitalize on the hysteria gripping the town after their school’s beloved quarterback disappears and a pentagram is painted on his garage, rebranding their metal band as a “satanic” group seems like a good idea to get them a little more attention. But they soon come to regret it when they find themselves caught up in a witch-hunt after a series of supernatural occurrences begin plaguing the town. Julie Bowen, Anna Camp and horror legend Bruce Campbell (of Evil Dead fame) star.

What We Do in the Shadows

Oct. 21, FX

FX’s beloved vampire comedy returns for its sixth and final season this month, and while no trailer has been released yet, we do have an official synopsis of what to expect: “After a very brief stint as a full-blown vampire, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) is re-evaluating his life. Who is he if not a familiar who will do anything to please his Master in hopes of one day being turned into a vampire?”

The Comeback: The 2004 Red Sox

Oct. 23, Netflix

Whether you’re a Red Sox fan or a Yankees fan (but, let’s be honest, mostly if you’re a Red Sox fan), you’ll be reeled in by this three-part docuseries that chronicles the team’s historic World Series-winning season when the 86-year-long Curse of the Bambino was finally broken.

Before

Oct. 25, Apple TV+

We don’t have much to go off of without a trailer for this new miniseries that Apple is describing as a “psychological thriller,” but what’s most notable is that it features a cast arguably best known for comedy playing outside their typical genre. Billy Crystal, Judith Light and Judy Greer star in this tale of a child psychologist who, according to the official description, “encounters a troubled young boy who seems to have a haunting connection to his past.”

Somebody Somewhere

Oct. 27, HBO Max

HBO’s underrated Somebody Somewhere will end after its forthcoming third season, but at least it’s getting a chance to tie up loose ends and give its characters the resolution they deserve. According to the season 3 synopsis, that includes “growth against all odds.”

MUSIC

Leon Bridges, Leon

Oct. 4

The Texas soul singer’s follow-up to 2021’s Gold-Diggers Sound sounds like it could be his most personal effort to date. “In many ways, Leon has been in the works since my childhood,” he writes in a statement about the album. “This record is about simpler days. It’s about time spent in my beloved Fort Worth and the experiences that made me the man I am today. It’s soulful music in the truest sense — it’s imbued with my soul. I’m excited to share these stories about my home, about nostalgia, about my upbringing, about where I’m from, with all of you. I hope this music brings you back to your roots and your journey.”

Samara Joy, Portrait

Oct. 11

Jazz singer Samara Joy, who took home a Grammy for Best New Artist back in 2023, returns with a new eight-song effort that features an interesting concept: lyrics by Joy set to music by Charles Mingus, Sun Ra and more, along with a few new interpretations of standards.

Oct. 18

It’s been nearly a decade since former Girls singer Christopher Owens released his last solo LP, 2015’s Chrissybaby Forever. In the years since, he’s had to deal with some pretty harrowing stuff, including homelessness, a motorcycle accident, a broken engagement and the death of his Girls bandmate JR White. Owens says this new set of songs is “a record about a journey back to the center of myself.”

Japandroids, Fate & Alcohol

Oct. 18

I’ve got good news and bad news: there’s a new Japandroids album coming, but the band insists it’s going to be their final record. Fate & Alcohol, the duo’s follow-up to 2017’s Near to the Wild Heart of Life, will serve as their farewell to fans. In a statement, guitarist and vocalist Brian King promises “we made certain that every song ripped.”

Nap Eyes, The Neon Gate

Oct. 18

The Canadian indie rock group’s latest effort features some intriguing concepts, including a few musical adaptations of poems by W.B. Yeats (“I See Phantoms of Hatred and of the Heart’s Fullness and of the Coming Emptiness”) and Alexander Pushkin (“Demons”), as well as songs that were reportedly inspired by an online Dungeons & Dragons campaign and the Nintendo video game Wave Race 64.

Tim Heidecker, Slipping Away

Oct. 18

Is it meant to be comedy or straightforward music? Tim Heidecker gets that question a lot about his musical efforts, but with this record, he’s at peace with it being both at once. “I finally got to a point where I was like, ʻLetʼs stop thinking about these things as genres.ʼ It comes out in different formats but hopefully it all becomes one big thing that Iʼm making. I think itʼs fairly united,” he explains in a press release.

Laura Marling, Patterns in Repeat

Oct. 25

“Over the course of nine months, I had happily prepared myself for the fact that my life as a songwriter would be put on hold while I adjusted to life as a new parent,” singer Laura Marling writes in a press release about her first album in four years. “How delighted then was I to discover that for the first few months of a baby’s life, you can bounce them in a bouncer and play guitar all day. For the first time in my life, I was able to gaze into another human’s eyes as I wrote. Of course, new parents feel like they discovered that feeling — one of the very finest that life has to offer, of looking into the eyes of your child and feeling the enormity of the picture as a whole, the enormity of a precarious life, celestial, fragile, and extraordinary, taking its place among the comparatively banal constellation of a family. This banal constellation seems to have dominated the writing of Patterns in Repeat — the drama of the domestic sphere, the frail threads that bind a family together, the good intentions we hold onto for our progeny and the many and various ways they get lost in time.”

Pom Pom Squad, Mirror Starts Moving Without Me

Oct. 25

Pom Pom Squad’s forthcoming sophomore effort sees the band, in some ways at least, returning to its roots. As frontwoman Mia Berrin says, “I took a lot of inspiration from my younger self on this album. I wanted to get back in touch with my creative roots. After hitting a particularly rough bout of writer’s block, I challenged myself to make a playlist of my all-time favorite songs from childhood to adulthood.” That playlist serves as the inspiration for this new batch of tracks.

Soccer Mommy, Evergreen

Oct. 25

Sophie Allison returns with her fourth album as Soccer Mommy. Evergreen, the follow-up to 2022’s Sometimes, Forever sees the Nashville singer-songwriter teaming up with producer Ben H. Allen III, whose credits include Animal Collective’s Merriweather Post Pavilion and Deerhunter’s Halycon Digest.

YOUR MONTHLY PLAYLIST

This is the time of year that classics like “The Monster Mash,” “Thriller” and the theme from Ghostbusters all go on heavy rotation (and rightfully so). But whether they were written specifically about the holiday or just happen to fit the vibe, there are tons of songs about ghosts, monsters, demons, werewolves and witches. Some are kitschy novelty tracks, some are downright creepy tales of murder or violence, and some are Halloween-adjacent in name only. But all of them make a welcome addition to any party soundtrack this time of year. So, to help you celebrate Halloween this year, whether you’re at a costume party or laying low at home, we’ve put together a monster (pun intended) playlist featuring 100 of our favorite ghoulish tracks. That’s more than six hours of music to celebrate spooky season — if you dare.

ARTIST RECOMMENDATIONS

Each month, we catch up with a few musicians, actors, comedians or otherwise cool people whose opinions we respect to hear about a piece of pop culture they’re particularly excited about. This month, it’s Michael Ian Black and Cameron Lew, better known as Ginger Root.

“I’ve been watching the AMC series Gangs of London, which is my absolute favorite genre of anything, British gangsters. God, I love British gangsters. Maybe just ’cause they dress better than regular gangsters. I don’t know. There’s something about the way the Brits have figured out to be hoods that I just love. They’re just classy hoods. I like a classy hood. The Yakuza are kind of like that too in films. Like they wear the nice suits. They got the cool tattoos. But there’s something about the Brits — stylish hoods. Love it.”

“I’m rewatching the anime Nodame Cantabile. It’s a comfy goofy rom-com show about two music students. With all the stuff prepping for Ginger Root’s album and tour, it’s my go-to show to turn my brain off.”

WORTH REVISITING

Freaks and Geeks, “Tricks and Treats” (1999)

Streaming on Hulu, Disney+, Paramount+ and Prime Video

You don’t need me to tell you that it’d probably be fun to rewatch Halloween or Scream or whatever your classic horror movie of choice happens to be at some point in October. But as far as I’m concerned, it’s not officially Halloween until I’ve watched Lindsay Weir (Linda Cardellini) lose a shoe inside a jack-o-lantern while attempting to kick its face in.

Many a sitcom has attempted the Halloween episode, and usually they’re played for easy laughs. (You can almost hear the network execs asking, “What if your favorite characters got dressed up in goofy costumes and hijinks ensued?”) But no show has come close to touching the at-times devastating brilliance of the gone-too-soon coming-of-age dramedy Freaks and Geeks and its Halloween episode, “Tricks and Treats.”

It’s only the show’s third episode, but it’s also the one that most plainly lays out its ethos: that being a teenager is hell, and getting through those years where you have no idea who you are or how you fit in is absolutely scarier than anything Michael Myers might have in store for you. Lindsay, who’s growing up and desperate to fit in with the rest of the “freaks,” wants to spend her Halloween smashing pumpkins, taking a baseball bat to the neighborhood mailboxes and flirting with her crush Nick Andopolis (Jason Segel), but her mom wants her to stay in and hand out candy like they always have. Her younger brother Sam (John Francis Daley) and the rest of the geeks, desperate to cling to their childhood, decide to go trick-or-treating despite being a little too old for it.

They’re both in high school, but Lindsay and Sam are clearly moving in different directions. When their paths finally collide and the episode reaches its climax — spoiler alert: Lindsay throws an egg at a group of dorks, not realizing the one she nailed in the face is actually her brother until it’s too late — it’s heartbreaking. Sure, “Tricks and Treats” has plenty of seasonal delights to enjoy: urban legends about Devil’s Night, Bill Haverchuck (Martin Starr) dressed as The Bionic Woman, a montage set to Cheap Trick’s “Gonna Raise Hell.” But when an angry Sam summons all the venom he can muster and tells his sister, “Nobody thinks you’re cool, you know,” anyone who grew up with a sibling — or hell, anyone who grew up, period — will find those words downright haunting.