How Jason Kelce and a Member of the War on Drugs Teamed Up for a Seasonal Beer Jingle

The song, "O Beer," promotes the Kelce-owned Garage Beer

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 20, 2025 3:25 pm EST
Jason Kelce and friends recording the "O Beer" video
The making of the "O Beer" video.
Garage Beer

In the age-old game of selling lagers, pilsners and ales, there is a long history of memorable beer jingles. What’s less common are beer jingles that seem designed for a cold December night, preferably one with seasonal decorations and presents under the tree. Cue “O Beer,” a song released by the Ohio-based brewery Garage Beer, which itself may be best-known for Jason and Travis Kelce’s role as co-owners of the company.

The video for the song finds Jason Kelce joined by a wide-ranging group of vocalists to sing the praises of, well, beer. Garage Beer also pressed 100 seven inches featuring “O Beer” as the A-side and Kelce reading a yarn called “The Reindeer and The Red Drink” on the reverse. One of the more interesting aspects of the song is the presence of Charlie Hall, drummer of the long-running Philadelphia rock band The War on Drugs, on production duties for the record.

How did Kelce and Hall first cross paths? As Hall told InsideHook, it had to do with a very different overlap of music and football.

“Jason and I first met when The War On Drugs played Connor Barwin’s Make the World Better fundraiser at the Dell Amphitheater in Philly, Hall explained. “Kelce was there, actually in Connor’s absence, as I think he had a game with the Rams that day. We were fast friends, and thinking about it now it’s fitting that we first met at an event that was the intersection of music and philanthropy.”

It’s worth noting that the “O Beer” single is far from the first time Kelce and Hall have worked together. “Years later, when Jason and the guys had the idea to record some music, they called me, and to say the rest is history would be a bit of an understatement,” he explained. Kelce and two of his former teammates — Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata — have recorded three albums as The Philly Specials, all produced by Hall, with proceeds benefitting Philadelphia nonprofits. The Philly Specials are also the rare group that can claim Boyz II Men, Waxahatchee and Stevie Nicks as collaborators.

Jason and Travis Kelce Just Made a Big Investment in Light Beer
Jason and Travis Kelce Just Made a Big Investment in Light Beer
 The brothers are now among the owners of Garage Beer

“From the moment we went on this journey of music making and supporting non-profits in the Philly area and beyond, the Philly Specials extended family of musicians and athletes has coalesced into something I don’t think any of us ever imagined,” Hall added. “Those bonds that were formed in the studio have extended into life, and have found people working together on more creative projects and continue to grow.”

For his part, Hall attributes that to the city where both his band and Kelce’s football career took flight. “I think that only in Philly would these future Hall of Fame ballers and musicians from every corner of Philly’s rich musical history come together to form this motley crew that is exploding with love and deep creativity,” he said.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
