Bandcamp: AI-Generated Music Not Welcome Here

Culture > Music

Bandcamp Bans AI-Generated Music

While fake musicians flourish elsewhere, the platform is taking an aggressive stance against audio “generated wholly or in substantial part by AI”

By Madelyn Dawson
January 14, 2026 5:02 pm EST
Guitars, a microphone and a keyboard in a studio
If you buy it on Bandcamp, you can bet it's not generative AI slop.
Wes Hicks/Unsplash

The music sharing, purchasing and streaming service Bandcamp has banned all music “generated wholly or in substantial part by AI.” In a blog post on Tuesday titled “Keeping Bandcamp Human,” the company reiterated its commitment to “putting human creativity first.”

As a basis for the ban, Bandcamp cited its dedication to “building a community where artists thrive through the direct support of their fans”; the company was founded 2008 as a marketplace for artists to sell music and merchandise directly to listeners. The new AI policy places a complete embargo on AI-generated music and audio, as well as all uses of AI tools to impersonate existing artists and styles. In short: there’s no space for AI on Bandcamp anymore, and the platform reserves the right to remove any uploaded audio content deemed to violate this policy. 

Can Spotify Regulate Misleading AI-Generated Music?
Can Spotify Regulate Misleading AI-Generated Music?
 Deceptive AI slop is a growing issue

This decision comes after a number of high-profile controversies related to AI-generated music. In the wake of the Velvet Sundown being exposed as generative AI group and the proliferation of similar tracks across its algorithmic playlists, Spotify announced stronger protections for artists, songwriters and producers. In September, the company claimed to have removed over 75 million “spammy” tracks (from, in their words, “bad actors and content farms” that “push ‘slop’ into the ecosystem”) from the platform in the previous 12 months. 

Just a few weeks later, the AI-generated musician Xania Monet debuted on multiple Billboard charts, becoming the first known AI artist to do so. This was around the same time that AI music generator Suno reached a $2.5 billion valuation, and that French streaming platform Deezer published the results of their first-ever AI music survey, which reported that while only 11% of respondents believed that AI-generated and human-created music should be treated equally on the charts, about 50,000 completely AI-generated tracks were being uploaded to the platform daily, accounting for 34% of total uploads. In December, Spotify removed multiple AI-generated tracks purportedly by Australian psych legends King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard — who had pulled their music from the platform in July protesting CEO Daniel Ek’s investments in, you guessed it, an AI defense company. 

Yet even with increased stringency, regulation and labeling efforts, no platform has taken as strong of a stance against AI-generated music as Bandcamp. And the reactions — at least from users, musicians and fans — have been overwhelmingly positive, possibly signaling an opening for other companies to follow suit, or at least an opportunity for Bandcamp to reaffirm its commitment to the independent artists it platforms and communities of listeners it serves. 

Meet your guide

Madelyn Dawson

Madelyn Dawson

More from Madelyn Dawson »

More Like This

Colman Domingo in "Dead Man’s Wire," Noah Wyle and Shawn Hatosy in "The Pitt," and Lucinda Williams.
See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for January 2026
A collage of photos from CES 2026, including dancing robots, laundry robots and the main sign at the Las Vegas Convention Center
At CES 2026, AI Ruled Everything
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
Scammers Share Fake King Gizzard Songs on Spotify
Guitar with glowing orb inside
Is Spotify’s “Fake Artist” Problem Getting Worse?

Culture
Culture > Music

Recommended

Suggested for you

An airline chicken breast with romesco sauce and mini bell peppers, from The Ranch at Rock Creek. I got the recipe.
An Unforgettable Chicken Recipe That’s Easy Enough for Weeknights
A man and a woman sitting down to dinner in a photo illustration with a downward trending arrow
Are We in a Relationship Recession? We Asked a Dating Expert. 
Best Woody Colognes Hero
The Best Woody Colognes That Go Deeper Than the Base Notes
A knife next to chopped vegetables.
This Dinnertime Is Good for Your Health — and Beloved by Gen Z
A close-up of a man holding a vintage racing stopwatch.
The Stopwatch Workout: 10 Minutes, Zero Screens
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From Flint and Tinder Hoodies to Yeti Tumblers: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Music, Right This Way

Guitars, a microphone and a keyboard in a studio

Bandcamp: AI-Generated Music Not Welcome Here

A screenshot of MTV Rewind

A Classic Era of MTV Lives On — In Your Web Browser

Grateful Dead, 1973

Bob Weir, Grateful Dead Founding Member, Dead at 78

Billy Joel, 1977

Billy Joel Returned to Live Music This Week

Explore More Music

Keep Reading

Sam Fragoso, the host of "Talk Easy," who we interviewed for InsideHook's Who's Next series

Sam Fragoso Will Meet You Where You Are

Wyna Liu, a puzzle editor at The New York Times who runs the game Connections

Connections Editor Wyna Liu Can Make or Break Your Day

Johnny Ward, a longtime travel blogger, who now has his own TV show, "Where to Next"

The “Irish Anthony Bourdain” Is Finally Ready for TV. Maybe.

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch