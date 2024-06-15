Culture > Sports

Jason and Travis Kelce Just Made a Big Investment in Light Beer

The brothers are now among the owners of Garage Beer

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 15, 2024 3:51 pm
Jason and Travis Kelce in 2023
Jason and Travis Kelce embrace after a Chiefs/Eagles game in 2023.
Ryan Kang/Getty Images

Brothers Jason and Travis Kelce each made their name playing football, but the two have also had their hands in plenty of extracurricular activities. These include the podcast New Heights and Travis’s push towards a greater pop-cultural ubiquity. But projects that put the Kelces front and center aren’t the only things they’re involved with; there’s also the matter of forays into business. And, like plenty of celebrities before them, that includes making a foray into the world of booze.

All of which is to say that Jason and Travis Kelce recently took a significant stake in the Ohio-based light beer company Garage Beer. Garage Beer has a relatively focused approach to its business; it currently makes just two varieties of beer, both under 100 calories per can, with a pledge of “0% IPA.”

According to the announcement of the deal, the Kelces will be “significant investors, partners, owners, and operators” in the company — and if you go to the brewery’s website now, you’ll see a very large photo of the two brothers enjoying a beer, bicycle and chainsaw in tow.

“I think everyone knows I like to have a couple beers now and then, so being an owner of Garage Beer and heavily involved in making the best light beer is exciting, man!” Travis said in a statement. ÆThere is nothing better to bring people together than an ice-cold beer, and for Jason and me that is what beer is all about — friends, family and fun.”

We Blind Tasted a Bunch of Light Beers to Find Out Which Was the Least Gross
We Blind Tasted a Bunch of Light Beers to Find Out Which Was the Least Gross
 How do light craft options really hold up against macrobrews, and which is the best option for your Super Bowl party?

In the announcement, Travis also mentioned that he had worked with Garage Beer’s Andy Sauer for several years. Sauer, a co-owner of Garage Beer, took over the company in 2023. As per a report in the Cincinnatti Business Courier, Travis had invested in a previous Sauer-run company as well.

More Like This

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce speaks to the press.
The Travis Kelce Show Is Just Getting Started
Bud Light Next
We Tried Bud Light’s New Zero-Carb Beer, And It Wasn’t as Terrible as We Expected
Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce Offered Bad Self-Esteem Lessons on a New “SNL”
Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce Is “Fully Comfortable” With Aaron Rodgers’s Nickname for Him

Leisure > Drinks > Beer
Culture
Leisure > Drinks
Leisure
Culture > Sports
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

These are 9 of the best colognes this year
The 9 Best New Colognes of the Year (So Far) to Wear All Summer
Mahogany Run Golf Course on Saint Thomas
The 8 Best Golf Courses We Played This Year
Two kids hanging from the arms of legendary boxer Rocky Marciano.
Why You Should Focus More on “Strengthspan” Than Lifespan
Aang from "Avatar: The Last Airbender" looking out at clouds of pink and blue.
What I Learned From Watching "Avatar" as an Adult
The Dalmore 49 Year Old Single Malt Whisky recently sold for $117,000
The Whisky Auction Market Is Struggling
Human hand adds salt to the steaks on the grill
The Ultimate Grill Maintenance Checklist

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Sports, Right This Way

Jason and Travis Kelce in 2023

Jason and Travis Kelce Just Made a Big Investment in Light Beer

Oilers

Backs Against the Wall: Oilers Face the Ignominy of a Stanley Cup Sweep

27 year old Jerry West makes a jump shot against the Cincinnati Royals (1965)

Jerry West Was a Great Among Greats

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Denver Nuggets during Round One Game Five of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on April 29, 2024 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Dusk in LA: Lakers Face an Identity Crisis on Eve of NBA Draft

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco