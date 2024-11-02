Culture > Sports

Please Don’t Troll Jason Kelce (or Anyone) Outside Football Games

Kelce was not amused when someone harassed him

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 2, 2024 6:47 pm
Jason Kelce
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after announcing his retirement from the NFL.
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

There are many cases in which the sight of a celebrity angrily smashing another person’s cellphone on the ground inspires empathy for the person whose phone is being demolished. In the case of Jason Kelce and someone who decided to provoke him on his way to a Penn State game today, however, the situation looks a little different.

You may recall last year when right-wing provocateur Alex Stein took it upon himself to harass the WNBA’s Brittney Griner in an airport. This incident was as pointless as that, and a similar case of someone taking their smartphone and making comments in bad faith to a celebrity to see what happens.

As Penn Live’s Brian Linder reports, Kelce was on his way to the Penn State-Ohio State game when another man walked up to him, began recording, and asked Kelce about his brother’s relationship with Taylor Swift, using a homophobic slur in the process. (I’m not entirely sure why a man dating a woman merits a homophobic slur, but then again, I also don’t make it a practice of seeking out celebrities with the express intent of trolling them.)

In this case, Kelce reacted the way most people would if a stranger walked up to them and insulted a member of their family: he grabbed the phone, smashed it and continued on his way.

Does Jason Kelce’s Next Career Move Involve a Talk Show?
Does Jason Kelce’s Next Career Move Involve a Talk Show?
 He already has a growing broadcast presence

Now, there are some details that haven’t come to the foreground yet — as Linder points out, it’s not entirely clear if Kelce grabbed the right phone or not. And losing one’s temper in public is never a great look. Still, if you’re walking up to a complete stranger with the intention of provoking them, maybe it’s a good time to think about why you’re doing that and whether infuriating someone much larger than you is really a good idea.

More Like This

Jason and Travis Kelce in 2023
Jason and Travis Kelce Just Made a Big Investment in Light Beer
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce speaks to the press.
The Travis Kelce Show Is Just Getting Started
Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce Offered Bad Self-Esteem Lessons on a New “SNL”
Steph Curry at the US Open
“Mr. Throwback” Is Just the Beginning of Steph Curry’s Acting Career

Culture
Culture > Sports
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Cocktail influencer Julianna McIntosh
Take It From a Woman: This Is the Sexiest Drink You Can Order on a Date
Jason Fenske, the creator and host of the YouTube channel Engineering Explained, who has made a number of videos exposing Elon Musk's lies and misleading claims about Tesla
No One Exposes Elon Musk’s Lies Like Jason Fenske
a big metal pot of meat chili with a wooden spoon sticking out
A Guide to 11 Beloved Regional Chili Styles in the United States
Nike GORE-TEX
Nike’s Just-Launched GORE-TEX Collection Is Built to Withstand Any Weather
Men's mules from Del Toro, one of the under-the-radar men's shoe brands that guys should know
Four Shoe Brands That Should Be on Every Guy’s Radar
The faux suede collar and large buttons on a men's flannel shirt from Orvis
There Are Tons of Flannel Shirts. What Makes This One "Perfect"?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Sports, Right This Way

Jason Kelce

Please Don't Troll Jason Kelce (or Anyone) Outside Football Games

Nick Saban broadcasting

Lions' Brian Branch Shares Memory of Being Struck by Nick Saban

Jason Kelce gives a thumbs up

Does Jason Kelce's Next Career Move Involve a Talk Show?

Ryder Cup trophy

Golf Enthusiasts Aren't Thrilled About Ryder Cup Ticket Prices

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

Where will you be when all souls of the dead return to the world of the living?

Where to Celebrate Day of the Dead in Mexico

An aerial view of Sindalah, the new island resort in Saudi Arabia that's part of the larger Neom development

Saudi Arabia Completes First Phase of Massive Neom Development

Inside Astor Club in Chicago

A Night at Chicago’s Underground Private Members Club

Caviar offered at The Inn at Little Washington.

Chef Patrick O’Connell Wants to Make You Swoon — With Caviar