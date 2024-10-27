Does Jason Kelce’s Next Career Move Involve a Talk Show?

Since he retired from the NFL, Jason Kelce has stayed busy. There’s New Heights, his podcast with brother Travis; there’s also his investment — also with his brother — in the company Garage Beer. And he’s been working for ESPN as part of the Monday Night Football team. But that isn’t all that could be in the cards for the epically bearded former Eagle; he might also be joining the ranks of talk show hosts.



That’s at the heart of a new report from Puck’s John Ourand. Ourand writes that Kelce is in talks with ESPN about potentially getting his own show on the channel. What can we expect? According to Ourand, “the concept that seems to have gained the most traction is a late-night show, featuring Kelce with other athletes and celebrities.” It’s a strange time for late-night television, but a sports-centric talk show featuring Kelce would certainly be a known quantity.



It’s also not the only area in which Kelce has become an in-demand media figure. Earlier this year, the Kelces signed a deal with Wondery worth $100 million that spanned three years and covered distribution and advertising. Launching a new talk show in 2024 could be something of a risk, but Kelce is hardly an unknown at this point, and there’s clearly an existing audience for watching him converse with people and discuss various topics.

According to Ourand’s reporting, NFL Films would handle the production side of the show, which would likely debut with a five-episode weekly run in January 2025. Ourand also writes that ESPN is well aware that “its target audience will be digesting the show on third-party platforms, via clips” — a likely concern for any new talk show launching this decade. As former athletes go, Kelce seems to be a better choice than most to the talk show route. And if these reports pan out, we might be seeing the results before too long.