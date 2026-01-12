Culture > Music

A Classic Era of MTV Lives On — In Your Web Browser

If you're feeling nostalgic for nonstop music videos, try MTV Rewind

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 12, 2026 2:45 pm EST
A screenshot of MTV Rewind
The service includes a few different nostalgic options.
MTV Rewind

MTV’s global music channels may no longer be around as of the end of 2025, but the dream of an endless stream of classic music videos remains. No, we’re not talking about the weird iteration of MuchMusic that showed up on UHF bands in the early 2000s; instead, this version of MTV in its prime is just a browser window away.

More specifically, several versions of MTV are just a browser window away. This comes via MTV Rewind, which, according to its page on Product Hunt, was “[b]uilt in 48 hours as a passion project.” The site has different channels — including “MTV First Day,” “120 Minutes” and “Live Aid 1985” — that bring up videos from YouTube that fit thematically with that channel. For instance, tuning in to the “MTV2” channel results in videos from The Vines, They Might Be Giants and The Clash.

Some channels work better than others. At the time that I tested this out, the “MTV Unplugged” channel brought up Nirvana’s recording of “All Apologies” from the actual MTV Unplugged, as well as an acoustic Noel Gallagher performance, but also Austin City Limits songs by Foo Fighters and Nick Cave that featured plenty of electric instruments. On the other hand, this is a passion project made available freely, so expecting perfection might be missing the point.

Spotify Is Adding Music Videos, but Don’t Get Too Excited (Yet)
Spotify Is Adding Music Videos, but Don’t Get Too Excited (Yet)
 Americans will have to wait a little longer

What’s less clear is how long this service will last. Statistics on Product Hunt suggest that people are tuning in, which is great — there are, after all, a lot of great music videos out there — but the project’s website suggests that it was made by someone with an enthusiasm for MTV’s heyday as opposed to an officially sanctioned corporate tie-in. In other words, enjoy this while it lasts, because it may not endure forever, at least not in its current form. But it’s certainly a sign that there’s still an audience for all music videos, all the time.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

A view of Johnny Depp's face projected into the Moon Man suit during the 2022 MTV VMAs
MTV Created a Safe Space for Johnny Depp to Make His VMAs Cameo
Kurt Cobain’s “MTV Unplugged” Guitar to Be Sold at Auction
Kurt Cobain’s “MTV Unplugged” Guitar to Be Sold at Auction
MTV Is Stuck in Time. How Long Can It Survive?
MTV Is Stuck in Time. How Long Can It Survive?
A hand holding up a smartphone with the MTV logo and the MTV logo behind in pink
Can MTV Make Reality TV and Be Respectful of Mental Health?

Culture
Culture > Music

Recommended

Suggested for you

A knife next to chopped vegetables.
This Dinnertime Is Good for Your Health — and Beloved by Gen Z
A man and a woman sitting down to dinner in a photo illustration with a downward trending arrow
Are We in a Relationship Recession? We Asked a Dating Expert. 
A collage of three of the best new watches from December 2025, including pieces from Jaeger-LeCoultre, A. Lange & Söhne, and H. Moser & Cie
The Best Watches of December
Best Woody Colognes Hero
The Best Woody Colognes That Go Deeper Than the Base Notes
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From Flint and Tinder Hoodies to Yeti Tumblers: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
A collage of some of the movies and TV shows nominated for the 2026 Golden Globes
Golden Globes: Who Will Win, Who Should Win, Who Got Snubbed

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Music, Right This Way

A screenshot of MTV Rewind

A Classic Era of MTV Lives On — In Your Web Browser

Grateful Dead, 1973

Bob Weir, Grateful Dead Founding Member, Dead at 78

Billy Joel, 1977

Billy Joel Returned to Live Music This Week

Colman Domingo in "Dead Man’s Wire," Noah Wyle and Shawn Hatosy in "The Pitt," and Lucinda Williams.

See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for January 2026

Explore More Music

Keep Reading

Sam Fragoso, the host of "Talk Easy," who we interviewed for InsideHook's Who's Next series

Sam Fragoso Will Meet You Where You Are

Wyna Liu, a puzzle editor at The New York Times who runs the game Connections

Connections Editor Wyna Liu Can Make or Break Your Day

Johnny Ward, a longtime travel blogger, who now has his own TV show, "Where to Next"

The “Irish Anthony Bourdain” Is Finally Ready for TV. Maybe.

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch