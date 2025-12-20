Culture > TV

“The White Lotus” Adds “Vikings” and “The Goldbergs” Alumni

We know at least two of the cast members for the show's fourth season

By Tobias Carroll
December 20, 2025 5:58 pm EST
A scene from season 3 of "The White Lotus"
Walton Goggins and Lek Patravadi in a scene from the third season of "The White Lotus."
HBO

For months, all we’ve known about the fourth season of The White Lotus was its setting. Each season of the acclaimed HBO series, created by Mike White, is set at a different location of the titular resort, with the next installment involving France. In October, Variety reported that the show’s location crew was exploring sites both in Paris and the French Riviera. And now, details about who viewers will see in those locations has begun to emerge.

Writing at The Hollywood Reporter, Tony Maglio reports that two members of the cast have been confirmed. Those actors? Alexander Ludwig and AJ Michalka.

Ludwig has had several prominent roles on cable dramas before this, including Bjorn Ironside for five seasons on Vikings and professional wrestler Ace Spade on Heels. His big-screen work includes roles in The Covenant and The Hunger Games, and he has maintained a presence in the world of country music as well. In a 2021 interview, he discussed his approach to selecting roles: “To me, in terms of just picking projects, it’s always been about, ‘Is this something I want to see? Is this something that I love?’”

Michalka has also worked in a wide variety of projects, including films like writer-director Andrew Bujalski’s Support the Girls and writer-director J. J. Abrams’s Super 8. Her television credits, meanwhile, include roles on The Goldbergs and its spinoff Schooled. Like Ludwig, she also has a foothold in the music world as part of the pop duo Aly & AJ.

23 Emmy Nominations for “The White Lotus” Is Too Many
23 Emmy Nominations for “The White Lotus” Is Too Many
 The show’s third season was its weakest yet. Why are Emmy voters so impressed by it?

Other than that, HBO has not shared any other details about what the upcoming season of The White Lotus, but that probably won’t prevent some wild and potentially incorrect speculation. With that spirit in mind, here’s something to consider: both Ludwig and Michalka have serious musical chops. The White Lotus creator Mike White’s other credits include the screenplay for School of Rock. Could this mean that the next season of The White Lotus will have a bigger musical presence than its predecessors? Probably not, but it’s fun to guess.

