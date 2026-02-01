Culture > TV

Are You Ready for the 2026 Winter Olympics? “SNL” Is.

Luge gets its moment in the spotlight

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 1, 2026 2:35 am EST
"SNL" Olympic luge sketch
To be fair, luge does look pretty terrifying on TV.
NBCUniversal

We are less than a week from the beginning of the 2026 Winter Olympics. For dedicated viewers, that means an opportunity to see some of the world’s greatest athletes competing at the peak of their powers. The Winter Olympics are also a time when people gather together to watch sports they are unlikely to watch again before the next Winter Games. Luge does not have the profile of downhill skiing or hockey (though it sounds like the sport’s governing body is working on that). It did, however, make for a memorable sketch on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live.

The premise of the sketch is, essentially, “What if someone was very good at a sport that they utterly hated?” Following Marcello Hernandez and Chloe Fineman as an enthusiastic snowboarder and a confident figure skater, the sketch cuts to Jane Wickline, playing an Olympian whose skill at luge is exceeded only by her all-around dislike for the sport. Yes, that includes screaming all the way down the track.

The sketch is a good showcase for Wickline, playing an elite athlete who has begun to wonder if her skill at her chosen sport is more of an accident than the result of any inherent skill. It isn’t easy to convey utter misery in a comedic way, but she does a good job of it. Host Alexander Skarsgård did a solid job playing Wickline’s coach, who balances intense enthusiasm with an array of methods to trick her into competing.

Nike’s Outdoor Sub-Label Just Quietly Dropped a Heater of a Winter Olympics Collection
Nike’s Outdoor Sub-Label Just Quietly Dropped a Heater of a Winter Olympics Collection
 These might be the best uniforms we’ve seen yet. So why is not one talking about them?

Fundamentally, there is one joke at the heart of this sketch, and it finds a number of variations on that particular theme. (It’s reminiscent of I Think You Should Leave‘s “The Capital Room” sketch in this respect.) And it might well leave you watching the sport of luge with fresh eyes — and a lingering question about how many competitors are utterly freaked out as they make their way down the track.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

Vintage Glen Powell on "SNL"
Glen Powell and “SNL” Took on AI Hallucinations
"SNL" One Battle After Another sketch
“SNL” Imagined a World With “One Battle After Another” Action Figures
"SNL" Spotify Wrapped sketch
This Week’s “SNL” Showed How Spotify Wrapped Is a Gift for Comedy Writers
Bad Bunny on "SNL"
Bad Bunny Played a Very Literal “Jeopardy!” Contestant on a New “SNL”

Culture > TV

Recommended

Suggested for you

Noah Wyle [third from left] with the season 2 cast of "The Pitt"
Is the Weekly Release Schedule to Blame for the Sophomore Slump of "The Pitt"?
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From Airpods Pro 3s to $28 J.Crew Sweaters: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
Musicians Jesse Welles, Dave Matthews, Hilary James and Jeremy Messersmith, all of whom have created protest songs speaking out against ICE
This Machine Melts ICE: The Protest Songs Galvanizing Minneapolis, and Now the Entire Country
Campbell's Soup Cans at Narkara
It’s Only January, But This Is Already the Year’s Coolest Cocktail
People stretching in Central Park.
A Workout Hidden in the Middle of the Workday
Dead Rabbit Twilight Zone
It’s Time to Take Beer Cocktails Seriously

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More TV, Right This Way

"SNL" Olympic luge sketch

Are You Ready for the 2026 Winter Olympics? "SNL" Is.

Nate Bargatze

Nate Bargatze Joined Bill Maher to Talk Comedy and Books

Noah Wyle [third from left] with the season 2 cast of "The Pitt"

Is the Weekly Release Schedule to Blame for the Sophomore Slump of "The Pitt"?

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie in a scene from "Heated Rivalry"

"Heated Rivalry" Is a Surprise (if Unofficial) Hit in Russia

Explore More TV

Keep Reading

Sam Fragoso, the host of "Talk Easy," who we interviewed for InsideHook's Who's Next series

Sam Fragoso Will Meet You Where You Are

Wyna Liu, a puzzle editor at The New York Times who runs the game Connections

Connections Editor Wyna Liu Can Make or Break Your Day

Johnny Ward, a longtime travel blogger, who now has his own TV show, "Where to Next"

The “Irish Anthony Bourdain” Is Finally Ready for TV. Maybe.

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch