"SNL" Imagined "One Battle After Another" Action Figures

Culture > TV

“SNL” Imagined a World With “One Battle After Another” Action Figures

Teyana Taylor hosted this week's episode

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 25, 2026 2:24 am EST
"SNL" One Battle After Another sketch
Imagine a world where "One Battle After Another" yielded a line of action figures...
NBCUniversal

Over 30 years ago, Saturday Night Live unearthed the comic potential in the idea of tie-in action figures for a critically acclaimed film that had no business having tie-in action figures. That sketch focused on the tonally bizarre idea of Philadelphia action figures. Yes, as in Philadelphia the prestigious, Oscar-winning drama — except here, Antonio Banderas’s character can transform into a fighter plane.

This weekend SNL returned to that particular well, and did so memorably. Given that host Teyana Taylor recently won a Golden Globe for her work in the film One Battle After Another, it’s not hard to guess which film was featured in the sketch. What is impressive, though, was the degree to which everyone in the sketch commits to the premise and the idea of a world in which the revolutionary violence and psychosexual intrigue of One Battle After Another are channeled into, well, action figures.

Some things have changed in the years since SNL riffed on Philadelphia and action figures. While they aren’t action figures per se, Funko Pops that connect to everything from Almost Famous to Pride and Prejudice now exist — though, to be fair, it is difficult to imagine a group of elementary school-age kids playing with Funko Pops for an extended period of time.

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is
“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is
 Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest film is his best to date

Then again, Funko Pops did make a memorable appearance in a promotional segment for this week’s episode, in which Taylor did a spot-on impression of Angela Bassett in Waiting to Exhale. The One Battle After Another sketch also hints at a world where even more prestige dramas get their own tie-in action figures. Then again, there is a Lego tie-in to at least one of this year’s Best Picture nominees, so maybe SNL is ahead of the curve on this one.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

Academy Awards trophies in a line. We look at the biggest snubs and surprises from the 2026 Oscar nominations.
Oscar Nominations 2026: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises
Golden Globes 2026: The Best Menswear Looks From the Red Carpet
Golden Globes 2026: The Best Menswear Looks From the Red Carpet
SNL "Stranger Things" sketch
This Week’s “SNL” Predicted the Future of Netflix
A collage of some of the movies and TV shows nominated for the 2026 Golden Globes
Golden Globes 2026: Who Will Win, Who Should Win, Who Got Snubbed

Culture
Culture > TV

Recommended

Suggested for you

A sampling of the best valentine's day gifts for her in 2025.
The 31 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her
Academy Awards trophies in a line. We look at the biggest snubs and surprises from the 2026 Oscar nominations.
Oscar Nominations 2026: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises
Pile of plastic pollution
Your Brain Might Not Be Full of Microplastics After All
A collage of popular moments and trends from 2016. Here we explain why everyone's nostalgic for the year.
It’s No Secret Why Everyone’s Obsessing Over 2016
vintage watches
The New Year Is the Perfect Time to Snag a Cool Vintage Watch
Target logo outside of store
Why Is Everyone So Pissed About a Target Sweater?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More TV, Right This Way

"SNL" One Battle After Another sketch

"SNL" Imagined "One Battle After Another" Action Figures

Bill Maher on "Real Time"

“Real Time With Bill Maher” Took in the State of the Nation

MetLife Stadium

Is the Army-Navy Game Getting an Exclusive Broadcast Window?

SNL "Stranger Things" sketch

This Week's "SNL" Predicted the Future of Netflix

Explore More TV

Keep Reading

Sam Fragoso, the host of "Talk Easy," who we interviewed for InsideHook's Who's Next series

Sam Fragoso Will Meet You Where You Are

Wyna Liu, a puzzle editor at The New York Times who runs the game Connections

Connections Editor Wyna Liu Can Make or Break Your Day

Johnny Ward, a longtime travel blogger, who now has his own TV show, "Where to Next"

The “Irish Anthony Bourdain” Is Finally Ready for TV. Maybe.

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch