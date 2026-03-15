“SNL” and Harry Styles Offered Cruise Ship Advice This Week

Harry Styles returned to Saturday Night Live this weekend, and while he did not revisit perhaps his most memorable character from an earlier appearance — a social media manager who’s made some questionable decisions — the episode did make good use of his willingness to commit to an especially absurd bit. If you’ve ever wanted to see Styles go full Lord of the Dance, for instance, this week’s episode likely warmed your heart.



Styles is willing to go big with his performances, and that included playing a Dutch cruise ship magnate opposite an equally frenetic Chloe Fineman. The overall effect was compounded by Styles wearing a wig that recalled David Bowie’s Labyrinth character, as well as Styles and Fineman getting especially over-the-top with their accents.

Styles’s recommendation of “a seafood buffet you can smell from fifty meters away” is just the beginning, as hosts Guus and Lieke take viewers through a parade of the cruise ship’s entertainment offerings, including Mikey Day playing a magician with precisely one move along with musical duo City Vogue Machine performing a bizarre version of Styles’s own “Watermelon Sugar.” (Or, sorry, “Ladymelon Sugy.”)

Styles showed off a more deadpan approach elsewhere in the episode, including a sketch about him launching a menswear line in collaboration with Target. Was the punchline that most men cannot pull off some of Styles’s more sartorially bold choices? Yes. Did Styles commit utterly to selling it? Also yes. It’s also worth mentioning that there are some more attainable ways one can emulate Styles’s styles without tipping into full absurdity.

Meet your guide Tobias Carroll Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has… More from Tobias Carroll »