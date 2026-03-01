Culture > TV

Connor Storrie and “SNL” Revisited the Art of Being a Gentleman

The "Heated Rivalry" star hosted this week's episode

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 1, 2026 11:40 am EST
Connor Storrie on "SNL"
That Victorian gentleman may be familiar to "Heated Rivalry" fans.
NBCUniversal

Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time this week. With some first-time SNL hosts, such as Quinta Brunson, audiences have a good sense of what to expect in terms of their comedic skills. Storrie’s filmography doesn’t include much comedy, and it’s notable that one of the teasers for this week’s episode served as a (very funny) reminder that he can work well with the SNL cast.

Saturday’s episode featured more of the same. One of the highlights was a pretaped sketch featuring Storrie and several SNL cast members as Victorian gentlemen arguing over the finer points of etiquette. It was reminiscent of 2024’s sketch about a very tall shrimp tower in both its period costuming and its conviction that slapstick comedy involving elaborately dressed people will be funny. (Spoiler: it was.)

Storrie and SNL veteran Mikey Day play two gentlemen whose heated words lead to a cascading series of removed gloves and slapped faces. Do things escalate? They do, until by sketch’s end its level of frenetic action approaches something like a Stephen Chow film. The SNL hair and makeup team really outdid themselves for this one, with Storrie’s sideburns and Kenan Thompson’s beard as particular highlights.

This Would Never Fly in High School Sports. Why Is It OK for Team USA?
This Would Never Fly in High School Sports. Why Is It OK for Team USA?
 No matter the intent, the Olympic women’s hockey team was demeaned by the men. So why has only one player directly apologized?

Also notable: Storrie’s opening monologue, which was both charming and showed off his comic timing. The fact that he was joined by four gold medal-winning hockey players for Team USA — Jack Hughes, Quinn Hughes, Megan Keller and Hilary Knight —resulted in an even more enthusiastic response from the audience. And while it was Storrie’s monologue, it also featured a couple of choice words from Keller and Knight that sounded like a subtle but emphatic response to recent events surrounding both gold medal-winning teams.

