Culture > TV

“Heated Rivalry” Is a Surprise (if Unofficial) Hit in Russia

The show's fanbase is growing in unexpected ways

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 25, 2026 6:14 pm EST
Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie in a scene from "Heated Rivalry"
"Heated Rivalry" has an international fanbase.
Warner Bros. Discovery

The government currently ruling Russia has been understandably criticized for its attacks on LGBTQ+ rights. That hostility — homophobia as official government policy — is one of many reasons why the U.S. State Depaertment advises against visiting Russia. And while the country’s government is engaged in actively repressing sexuality, there’s plenty of evidence that a significant number of Russians are turning in to Heated Rivalry – albeit through unofficial means.

The show’s recently-concluded first season told the story of the romance between professional hockey players Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov — characters who hail from Canada and Russia, respectively. As Mary Ilyushina reports for The Washington Post, a number of viewers in Russia have been drawn to the series, even though there is no legally sanctioned way to do so there.

Broadly speaking, it isn’t shocking that a television that has become a phenomenon in Canada and the U.S. would also find enthusiastic audiences elsewhere in the world. (More on that momentarily.) But there may be a specific reason why Russian audiences may be tuning in: Ilyushina writes that Rozanov’s “fraught relationship with his homeland mirrors the lived reality of many viewers.”

This $210 Duffel Makes Connor Storrie Even Hotter
This $210 Duffel Makes Connor Storrie Even Hotter
 Hollywood’s latest heartthrob could carry any luxury bag he wants. Instead, he chose a practical neoprene one.

Russia is not the only country where audiences are finding ways to watch the show despite governmental opposition. Earlier this month, James Griffiths of The Globe and Mail chronicled Heated Rivalry‘s Chinese fans — despite the fact that the series is unavailable to watch legally in most of the country. This isn’t quite a samizdat situation, but it also isn’t that far removed from it. You might not think of watching Heated Rivalry as an act of political defiance, but for many people, it is precisely that.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams from "Heated Rivalry"
What Are “Fan Edits,” and Why Is Gen Z Obsessed With Them?
Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie in a scene from "Heated Rivalry"
Turns Out the NHL’s Commissioner Is Also a “Heated Rivalry” Fan
Two clips from Heated Rivalry.
Why Your Girlfriend Is Obsessed With This New Gay Hockey Show
SNL "Stranger Things" sketch
This Week’s “SNL” Predicted the Future of Netflix

Culture
Culture > TV

Recommended

Suggested for you

A sampling of the best valentine's day gifts for her in 2025.
The 31 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her
Cows standing in a line in a field. Today, we take a look at RFK Jr.'s new food pyramid, which pushes protein too far.
The Problem With RFK Jr.'s New Food Pyramid
Academy Awards trophies in a line. We look at the biggest snubs and surprises from the 2026 Oscar nominations.
Oscar Nominations 2026: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises
Pile of plastic pollution
Your Brain Might Not Be Full of Microplastics After All
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From $38 Henleys to $59 Earbuds: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
A collage of popular moments and trends from 2016. Here we explain why everyone's nostalgic for the year.
It’s No Secret Why Everyone’s Obsessing Over 2016

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More TV, Right This Way

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie in a scene from "Heated Rivalry"

"Heated Rivalry" Is a Surprise (if Unofficial) Hit in Russia

"SNL" One Battle After Another sketch

"SNL" Imagined "One Battle After Another" Action Figures

Bill Maher on "Real Time"

“Real Time With Bill Maher” Took in the State of the Nation

MetLife Stadium

Is the Army-Navy Game Getting an Exclusive Broadcast Window?

Explore More TV

Keep Reading

Sam Fragoso, the host of "Talk Easy," who we interviewed for InsideHook's Who's Next series

Sam Fragoso Will Meet You Where You Are

Wyna Liu, a puzzle editor at The New York Times who runs the game Connections

Connections Editor Wyna Liu Can Make or Break Your Day

Johnny Ward, a longtime travel blogger, who now has his own TV show, "Where to Next"

The “Irish Anthony Bourdain” Is Finally Ready for TV. Maybe.

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch