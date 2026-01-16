Culture > TV

Turns Out the NHL’s Commissioner Is Also a “Heated Rivalry” Fan

The show's fanbase has a high-profile addition

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 16, 2026 7:06 pm EST
Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie in a scene from "Heated Rivalry"
Even the NHL's commissioner is watching "Heated Rivalry."
HBO

As we make our way into 2026, it seems safe to call Heated Rivalry a television phenomenon, including a Golden Globes appearance for the show’s leading men. The first season of the show, which adapts a bestselling novel and tells the story of the relationship between two gay hockey players, quickly amassed a dedicated following shortly after it debuted. Since then, the show’s fanbase has grown to include, well, a number of insiders in the real-life pro hockey world — including the hosts of the podcast Empty Netters.

Those hosts, Chris and Dan Powers, aren’t alone in their enthusiasm for both the NHL and the world of Heated Rivalry. As The Athletic’s Sean Gentille reports, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman recently told members of the media that he, too, had been watching the show — and was excited about its prospects for the sport.

To clarify, Bettman didn’t just watch the show — he binged it. “I’ve watched all six episodes,” he said. “I binged it in one night.” He went on to call the show “very compelling and a lot of fun,” though he also noted that the show “might be a little spicy” for younger audiences.

Bettman isn’t off-base (pardon the mixed sports metaphor) in thinking that a popular show set in the hockey world could lead to more people watching actual hockey. There’s certainly evidence that Ted Lasso increased the popularity of soccer in the United States, for instance. And after the first season of Ted Lasso aired, the Premier League signed a high-profile deal with the show allowing for more verisimilitude in its depiction of the league.

Even Straight Hockey Bros Are Obsessed With “Heated Rivalry”
Even Straight Hockey Bros Are Obsessed With “Heated Rivalry”
 Podcasts like “Empty Netters” are embracing the gay romance, and it’s restoring my faith in humanity

That last part is less applicable here, as the Heated Rivalry books and show focus on a fictional hockey league rather than the real-world NHL. Even so, hockey is hockey. And in his comments to the media, Bettman said that Heated Rivalry was one of several factors that “we think are driving more and more people to the game.”

That enthusiasm is a two-way street: one of the enjoyable aspects of reading Myles McNutt’s Heated Rivalry recaps at Episodic Medium come from McNutt’s exploration of how authentic the on-screen hockey looks. For now, there are a lot of Heated Rivalry enthusiasts eagerly anticipating the show’s second season.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

Golden Globes 2026: The Best Menswear Looks From the Red Carpet
Golden Globes 2026: The Best Menswear Looks From the Red Carpet
Connor Storrie carries the Dagne Dover Landon Carryall in New York City
This $210 Duffel Makes Connor Storrie Even Hotter
Two clips from Heated Rivalry.
Why Your Girlfriend Is Obsessed With This New Gay Hockey Show
Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams from "Heated Rivalry"
What Are “Fan Edits,” and Why Is Gen Z Obsessed With Them?

Culture
Culture > Sports
Culture > TV

Recommended

Suggested for you

A collage of coffee makers and cups
Take It From a Woman: You, a Man, Should Have a Steadfast Morning Coffee Routine
The lavish interior of Shinji's
The Best Bars in NYC for Every Occasion
adventure watches
The Best Adventure Watches
A close-up of a man holding a vintage racing stopwatch.
The Stopwatch Workout: 10 Minutes, Zero Screens
An airline chicken breast with romesco sauce and mini bell peppers, from The Ranch at Rock Creek. I got the recipe.
An Unforgettable Chicken Recipe That’s Easy Enough for Weeknights
A knife next to chopped vegetables.
This Dinnertime Is Good for Your Health — and Beloved by Gen Z

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More TV, Right This Way

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie in a scene from "Heated Rivalry"

Turns Out the NHL's Commissioner Is Also a "Heated Rivalry" Fan

Scott Glenn in "The White Lotus"

"The White Lotus" Has its Primary Season 4 Location

A collage of some of the movies and TV shows nominated for the 2026 Golden Globes

Golden Globes: Who Will Win, Who Should Win, Who Got Snubbed

Colman Domingo in "Dead Man’s Wire," Noah Wyle and Shawn Hatosy in "The Pitt," and Lucinda Williams.

See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for January 2026

Explore More TV

Keep Reading

Sam Fragoso, the host of "Talk Easy," who we interviewed for InsideHook's Who's Next series

Sam Fragoso Will Meet You Where You Are

Wyna Liu, a puzzle editor at The New York Times who runs the game Connections

Connections Editor Wyna Liu Can Make or Break Your Day

Johnny Ward, a longtime travel blogger, who now has his own TV show, "Where to Next"

The “Irish Anthony Bourdain” Is Finally Ready for TV. Maybe.

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch