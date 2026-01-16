Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

This $210 Duffel Makes Connor Storrie Even Hotter

Hollywood’s latest heartthrob could carry any luxury bag he wants. Instead, he chose a practical neoprene one.

By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs
January 16, 2026 11:05 am EST
Connor Storrie carries the Dagne Dover Landon Carryall in New York City
Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

On Thursday night, Deuxmoi posted a photo of Connor Storrie — one half of the much-publicized Heated Rivalry duo — moving through New York City. I immediately went to send it to my Gen Z colleague, as I have every time the actor who plays Ilya Rosanov so much as takes a sip of coffee, daily, for weeks now. See, reader, even I am not impervious to the pull of the gay hockey players.

But these pap shots were different. The stars aligned, my interests fully converged, when the celebrity gossip account I love posted a photo of the actor I love hauling, atop a neon yellow, check-in-sized suitcase, a Dagne Dover duffel — a bag I also love. “Did you see this?” I asked. Of course she had.

Context matters here. Storrie is one of the hottest young stars in Hollywood right now, with everyone from Tessa Thompson to Gracie Abrams fawning over him, whether it’s for his impeccable glutes or that perfectly delivered Russian monologue. Just days earlier, he’d attended the Golden Globes in a Saint Laurent tuxedo and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Suffice it to say, he’s firmly on many a brand’s radar at the moment, luggage companies included. It stands to reason that if Storrie wanted to be photographed schlepping a $1,600 Rimowa duffel, or even a $5,400 Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandoulière, he could.

Dagne Dover Landon Carryall Bag
Buy Here : $210

Instead, he’s carrying a very practical, very modest $210 neoprene option. And, likely, not for the first time.

For the uninitiated, Dagne Dover is best known for its neoprene bags, with a lineup that spans gym bags, totes and weekenders, plus backpacks, crossbodies and luggage. My sister swears by the brand’s diaper bag — a genuinely handsome option, and perfect for young dads, I might add. And while this is hardly the first time a celebrity has been spotted out and about with a Dagne Dover piece, I’d venture to guess it’s the first time a photo of them doing so has circulated quite this widely. (I won’t indulge the “Loons” by unpacking the exact reason why, but you can read more about it here if you’re so inclined.)

The bag in question is the Landon Carryall, which comes in three sizes (though the large appears to be discontinued) and 10 colorways. It features a laptop sleeve, luggage handle sleeve, recycled polyester lining, a shoe bag and dust bag, plus a detachable key leash and adjustable crossbody strap. The medium can fit a change of clothes and a pair of shoes, making it an ideal personal item or work-to-gym bag. Unsurprisingly, it’s very highly rated.

Even Straight Hockey Bros Are Obsessed With “Heated Rivalry”
Even Straight Hockey Bros Are Obsessed With “Heated Rivalry”
 Podcasts like “Empty Netters” are embracing the gay romance, and it’s restoring my faith in humanity

It all feels like just one more reason to like Storrie. Last week, he gave a disarmingly candid interview about an upcoming project, admitting he’s unsure whether he’ll land another acting gig once Heated Rivalry wraps — or if he’ll have to return to restaurant work — despite the fact that fans are absolutely ravenous for him. The next time we see him, he may very well be toting a Tom Ford leather number. But for now, there’s something endearing about Dagne Dover Landon Carryall–sporting Connor Storrie that only adds to the appeal.

And if you’re similarly charmed by a little practicality over polish, you should also check out Dagne Dover’s Monaco Garment Duffle. I used it for a wedding weekend, and on top of a floor-length, very full-skirted dress, it fit everything else I needed with ease — and, one assumes, an Ottawa Centaurs jersey, should the occasion arise.

Dagne Dover Monaco Garment Duffle
Buy Here : $400

Lindsay Rogers

Lindsay Rogers is the Travel Editor at InsideHook. She covers all things travel — from industry news and travel guides, to hotel openings and luggage reviews.
Leisure > Travel

