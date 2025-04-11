For Travelers. Not Tourists.

Subscribe
Leisure > Travel

An Ode to the Aman Luggage Tag

In an age of hotel excellence, a humble parting gift has made all the difference

By Jake Emen @ManTalkFood
April 11, 2025 12:06 pm EDT
Our travel writer Jake Emen normally doesn't car for hotel swag, but the luggage tags from Aman resorts are in a class of their own.
Not your ordinary hotel swag. Not by a long shot.
Jake Emen/InsideHook

High-end hotels throw all kinds of swag at their guests. Hats, pens, water bottles, tote bags — most of it isn’t very interesting, and I’ll normally leave it sitting on the counter where they left it out for me. Go ahead and regift these at will to the next patron, hotel. Bag tags are also common, but again, in most cases I leave them behind and hate when they presume to take the initiative of affixing it to my luggage for me. I’ll remove those suckers as soon as the bag is back in my hands. Get that unwanted, branded tag off my clutter-free suitcase!

But then I visited one property where the parting gift represented such an unexpected dose of perfect hospitality that I became obsessed. In early 2022, with pandemic travel restrictions still waxing and waning, I took a short southwest road trip culminating in a visit to Amangiri in Utah. The stay epitomized the idea of top-tier luxury amid a vast, remote stretch of American beauty. Days were filled with a mix of adventure, in the form of via ferrata courses, and swanky poolside indulgence.

When it came time to depart, as jarring as it was to be forced to leave such a jaw-dropping property and re-enter normal society, staffers scooped up my bag for me. The next time I saw the suitcase it was already loaded in the trunk of my car, and had been adorned with a stylish leather luggage tag — and this time, it was holding a card with my name already printed on it.

It was a small touch, but one that’s stayed with me ever since — literally, as that bag tag has been on my Briggs & Riley Sympatico hard-case carry-on since the day it was placed there. The brown leather Amangiri luggage tag is embossed with the property’s name on one side, and features a woven, Native American-inspired motif in white, brown and black on the other.

A lineup of luggage tags from Aman resorts
Four of the Aman tags our writer has acquired so far.
Jake Emen

By personalizing the parting gift with a guest’s name printed onto its identification card, the property went the extra mile to deliver a lasting, memorable impression. Even if it’s something as simple as a business card-sized piece of paper with your name on it, it makes it feel like it’s yours.

As the years have passed and I’ve tacked on a few more Aman hotel stays here and there, I anticipate receiving the gift each time. I’ll travel the world to keep stockpiling them, and currently have three on my bags as we speak. Amanemu, a getaway amid the secluded nature of Japan’s Shima National Park, has a solid gray tag with a textured pattern, while Aman Kyoto’s is smooth, dark-green leather with a gold clasp. The former is doing double duty alongside the O.G. Amangiri, while the latter resides on my backpack.

A few others have come and gone. I lost my tag from the Aman Tokyo, a crushing setback. Amanpulo and Amankora, I hardly knew ye. Amangalla, I think you let me walk out that front door of yours and into the sweltering heat of Sri Lanka with no new bag tag to be found. How dare you. (All right, I admit this is a plea for these properties to drop new luggage tags in the mail for me. Is this mic on? Can this be arranged?)

Probably not, I’m afraid. The only way to obtain them is to have stayed at a specific property, and they aren’t even available for purchase in the brand’s online store. There are leather “bag charms” with the Aman logo on them, but they aren’t the gifted bag tags. Elsewhere, the Aman Essentials line includes leather passport covers, leather credit card holders, leather wallets and other must-haves, such as $600 Aman cashmere baseball caps, if that’s your thing. But no property-branded bag tags.

The Most Underrated Travel Joys in the World
The Most Underrated Travel Joys in the World
 Take it from me: these brilliant, unexpected little travel moments of zen can make your day

In fact, Aman might not even like me talking about the luggage tags, as they’re meant to be surprise parting gifts. Not only are they not available for sale, they aren’t mentioned or showcased in photographs anywhere amid its website or materials.

Even when pressed for details, Aman’s corporate team wouldn’t divulge much. They told me each tag is indeed unique and said to reflect its property, that they’re sourced locally where possible, and that the ritual parting gift is a component of their brand-wide, signature guest experience.

You gotta earn these, in other words. An Aman luggage tag is like a verified blue check mark on Twitter back in the good ol’ days, as opposed to the meaningless trash you can now just pay money for on X to pretend you’re cooler than you are, while hoping and praying that Elon Musk likes one of your slurping tweets one day.

The Journey by InsideHook
The Journey by InsideHook

Travel has changed. Our weekly newsletter will help you navigate the future.

Sign Up

A personalized Aman bag tag is like a merit badge you only get after completing your task — in this case, staying at an exceptional hotel in some spectacular setting or another. They’re like passport stamps, but more exclusive. And while I’m steadfast in the belief that we don’t even need physical, handheld passports anymore, I do indeed want to keep these particular physical talismans to mark my travels.

When your life is a nonstop barrage of travel, you come to appreciate the unexpected pleasures along the way. In this case, a seemingly banal, forgettable exchange between a hotel and a guest became something that won me over and remains at the forefront of my mind when I think about how the little details can do some serious heavy lifting when it comes to service and hospitality. I never would have guessed it would come in the form of something as mundane as a luggage tag, but it’s proved unforgettable.

More Like This

The Sexiest Thing You Can Do Is Plan a Last-Minute Getaway for Her
The Sexiest Thing You Can Do Is Plan a Last-Minute Getaway for Her
Live like the Ratliffs, minus the incest and constant threat of murder!
What It’s Really Like to Stay at All Three of the “White Lotus” Resorts
A woman walking down Apliu Street Market in Hong Kong. We take a look at the trend of wanting to "live like a local" when traveling.
Is It Virtue Signaling to Want to “Live Like a Local” When Traveling?
Despite the current...state of things, 2025 is shaping up to be a banner year for travel.
How Are People Affording to Travel in This Economy?

Leisure > Travel
Jake Emen is a nomadic travel, food and drinks journalist who spends his time on the road in search of the very best things to taste and try hidden across the planet. He has been published...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Close-up of a woman sleeping with a smartwatch tracking her sleep data. Here's what the science says about sleep and aging.
What Does Sleep Have to Do With Aging? Everything.
These are the best colognes for spring.
9 Fresh Colognes to Welcome Spring
Blood sugar monitor
Doctors Are Changing Their Advice About Blood Sugar for Older People
Live like the Ratliffs, minus the incest and constant threat of murder!
What It’s Really Like to Stay at All Three of the “White Lotus” Resorts
a pink and green illustration of an equestrian on a horse with roses and horseshoes around it
How to Host the Ultimate Kentucky Derby Watch Party
Two strip loins pan seared in a cast iron pan with herbs and garlic
10 Mistakes You’re Making When Cooking a Steak (and How to Fix Them)

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

Airbus first class concept

Airbus’s New First Class Concept Is Essentially an Airborne Hotel

Our travel writer Jake Emen normally doesn't car for hotel swag, but the luggage tags from Aman resorts are in a class of their own.

An Ode to the Aman Luggage Tag

Johnny Ward, a longtime travel blogger, who now has his own TV show, "Where to Next"

The “Irish Anthony Bourdain” Is Finally Ready for TV. Maybe.

The Sexiest Thing You Can Do Is Plan a Last-Minute Getaway for Her

The Sexiest Thing You Can Do Is Plan a Last-Minute Getaway for Her

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

Surreal collage of older men playing chess in a pool, surfers riding waves, and a cyclist on a ski lift — representing different ways to access flow state.

Can the “Flow State” Save Us From Distraction?

A fishbone serving platter with two hors d'oeuvres and two beers

How to Pair Exceptional Food With Beer

Vacheron Constantin Solaris

Vacheron Constantin Just Released the World’s Most Complicated Wristwatch

Caraway Glass Airtight Storage Containers

Keep Your Pantry Neatly Organized With Caraway’s All-New Storage Containers