Top Travel Trends: What to Expect Going Into 2026

Every year, industry experts gather to forecast what the next 12 months in travel will look like. One such gathering is the World Travel Market (WTM), which kicked off in London on Nov. 4 and runs for four days, drawing some 5,000 exhibitors and 45,000 travel professionals from across the globe.

I’ve been known to be a little skeptical of the more contrived “trends” that emerge from these sorts of conventions (think sleep tourism). That said, there are some legitimate insights to be found in the WTM Trends Report 2025 — chief among them, that tourism is projected to continue outpacing overall economic growth, with international leisure and longer-haul travel driving much of the momentum. “This will be buoyed by a range of factors, including expanding air connectivity and increased visa liberalization, making global destinations more accessible than ever,” the report notes.

One key shift is that more travelers are now opting for fewer, longer trips rather than multiple shorter ones — a reversal of the pre-pandemic norm. That dovetails neatly with another lingering trend: bucket list travel. More than 40% of travelers report increased interest in iconic destinations compared with two years ago. (Incidentally, that’s also how my own travel habits have evolved in recent years.)

It tracks. These trips often require a sizable budget, a longer time commitment and at least a little bit of fortitude, so taking several in a year isn’t realistic. Plus, the farther the destination, the longer you want to stay. If I’m flying all the way to Australia or Japan, I’m certainly not turning around in a week. And with airfare now commanding a premium, one or two extended trips can actually make more financial sense than several short getaways.

But while expense remains the number one deterrent for travelers, it’s hardly the only factor shaping travel decisions. Climate plays an increasingly significant role, though not in the traditional “head south for the winter” sense. Travelers are deliberately avoiding regions vulnerable to wildfires, extreme heat and other natural disasters, fueling the rise of so-called “coolcations.” Travel to Nordic countries, for example, is expected to grow 9% in 2025, surpassing many of the usual warm-weather hotspots.

Then there’s the pull of event-driven travel and the pursuit of genuine cultural experiences — two forces that have defined this year’s travelscape and show no signs of slowing. With major events like the Winter Olympics and the World Cup on the horizon, both are expected to gain even more traction heading into 2026.

Geopolitical and cultural factors have also emerged as a major consideration. From 2024 to 2025, the share of global international leisure nights in the U.S. dropped from 8% to 7%, with particularly sharp declines from Canada, China and Europe. Trade tensions and foreign policy shifts are cited by around half of tourism professionals as key risks for growth, highlighting how global events increasingly shape where — and how — people travel.

All told, if the tenor of 2025 is any indication, 2026 looks to be a year of more intentional travel. Longer journeys, mindful choices and experiences that truly matter…just maybe not to, or in, the U.S.