From Desk to Departure: How I Planned My Trip to Japan

OMO, in my opinion, has some of the best on-site offerings out there. While hotel-sponsored activities can sometimes veer into the kitschy, OMO hotels lean niche and hyper-local. As one TripAdvisor guest put it, “The free guided tours of the local area really helped with settling in and seeing some hidden gems.”

We tried the Amazing Akasaka Walk, which takes you to spots most tourists wouldn’t know to visit — including Kakureya, where the proprietress, a former geisha, greets you with homemade drinks. It was basically an OMO crash course in the neighborhood, and we loved it so much that we signed up for a second tour later in the week.

For anyone mapping out a trip, experiences like this are really good jumping off points: Local immersion built right into the hotel stay, making it easy to see and do more without extra planning stress.