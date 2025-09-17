Much of Japan’s allure comes from its meticulous approach to craft, and the same can be said about its beverage industry. From sake and shōchū to whisky aged in rare Mizunara oak barrels, each beverage tells a story, connecting the drinker to regional ingredients, historical practices and the social rituals that bring them to life. While this certainly isn’t an exhaustive guide, here is a look into the drinking culture of Japan and what makes it such a special place to imbibe.