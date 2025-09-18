The Drinking Cultures of Asia

Drinking in Asia is an exhilarating experience. From traditions that date back thousands of years to modern bars that make some of the best cocktails in the world, there’s always something exciting to try — and likely a new flavor that will wow your palate and leave you wanting more.
To celebrate the incredible drinking cultures of Asia, we dove deep into eight countries to get to know a little more about what’s in their glasses and how it got there in the first place. We spoke with experts, asked top bars for cocktail recipes and each correspondent personally imbibed in the country they wrote about to bring some first-hand experience and color to the articles. We hope you enjoy reading them as much as we loved writing them. Cheers! Kanpai! Một, hai, ba, dzô!
JAPAN
From a 2,000-year-old sake tradition to one of the best cocktail scenes in the world, Japan is one of our favorite places to imbibe
CHINA
Baijiu, craft beer and a culture quite unlike its Western counterparts
SINGAPORE
By Jake Emen
The nation state is now 60 years strong and offers one of the world’s best bar scenes
SOUTH KOREA
By Kevin Gray
With renewed interest in traditional beverages, excellent cocktail bars and world-class drinking snacks, Koreans know how to have a good time
INDIA
Both heritage drinks and modern cocktailing have a place in the country’s $52-billion-and-growing booze market
PHILIPPINES
By Zoe de Leon
Where tropical flavors meet lush landscapes, Filipino joy and community thrive.
THAILAND
By Zoe de Leon
Just like everything else in this vibrant Southeast Asian country, drinking in Thailand is a singular experience
VIETNAM
It’s an exciting time to be imbibing in Vietnam, where the drinks scene has never been better
