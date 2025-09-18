The Drinking Cultures of Asia
The Drinking Cultures of Asia

By The Editors @insidehook
September 18, 2025 7:29 am EDT

Drinking in Asia is an exhilarating experience. From traditions that date back thousands of years to modern bars that make some of the best cocktails in the world, there’s always something exciting to try — and likely a new flavor that will wow your palate and leave you wanting more.

To celebrate the incredible drinking cultures of Asia, we dove deep into eight countries to get to know a little more about what’s in their glasses and how it got there in the first place. We spoke with experts, asked top bars for cocktail recipes and each correspondent personally imbibed in the country they wrote about to bring some first-hand experience and color to the articles. We hope you enjoy reading them as much as we loved writing them. Cheers! Kanpai! Một, hai, ba, dzô!

JAPAN

By Amanda Gabriele

From a 2,000-year-old sake tradition to one of the best cocktail scenes in the world, Japan is one of our favorite places to imbibe

read article

CHINA

By Kathleen Willcox

Baijiu, craft beer and a culture quite unlike its Western counterparts

Read Article

SINGAPORE

By Jake Emen

The nation state is now 60 years strong and offers one of the world’s best bar scenes

Read Article

SOUTH KOREA

By Kevin Gray

With renewed interest in traditional beverages, excellent cocktail bars and world-class drinking snacks, Koreans know how to have a good time

READ ARTICLE

INDIA

By Ruvani de Silva

Both heritage drinks and modern cocktailing have a place in the country’s $52-billion-and-growing booze market

Read article

PHILIPPINES

By Zoe de Leon

Where tropical flavors meet lush landscapes, Filipino joy and community thrive.

read article

THAILAND

By Zoe de Leon

Just like everything else in this vibrant Southeast Asian country, drinking in Thailand is a singular experience

Read Article

VIETNAM

By Katie Lockhart

It’s an exciting time to be imbibing in Vietnam, where the drinks scene has never been better

read article

Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men's Journal, the New York Daily News, The...Read More

