The Drinking Culture of South Korea

Hwachae

“Hwachae originates from the Joseon Dynasty, where it was enjoyed as a refreshing beverage made by floating flower petals and seasonal fruits in honey water,” explains Ryu. “It was often served in royal courts and noble households to welcome esteemed guests. In modern times, it has evolved into more of a dessert food, typically made with watermelon mixed with soda, or assorted fruits combined with carbonated beverages. At OUL, we reimagined this heritage drink into a cocktail inspired by its traditional roots.”

40 ml. Korean gin

45 ml. pear juice

15 ml. chrysanthemum honey

1 splash ginger ale

Add gin, pear juice and chrysanthemum honey to a glass, and mix well. Add a splash of ginger ale. Add ice and stir again before garnishing with a pear cut into flower shapes and edible flowers on top.