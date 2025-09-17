The Drinking Culture of China

“One of the best ways to enjoy the drinking and eating culture of China is to go to Qingdao, China, and buy a beer taken straight from the tank,” Walker says. “They sell it in plastic bags with the straw in it. And you sit there with this plastic bag of beer, sucking the beer from a straw, and then eating prawns with your other hand. You’re like on these little plastic school stools, and you get really drunk and shout at friends, then eat more prawns, then suck on beer.”