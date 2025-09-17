The Drinking Culture of Singapore

There’s no denying the outsized influence that tiny Singapore has had on the world’s drinking scene. With an area of around 280 square miles, it’s the 21st smallest country in the world. Yet, the city-state, celebrating its 60th birthday this year, has long been considered one of the finest drinking destinations on the planet, especially for cocktail lovers.
As imperfect as such measures may be, Singapore counts four of its bars among the World’s 50 Best in the current ranking, and 11 among Asia’s top 100. Since the inaugural Asia’s 50 Best Bars list debuted in 2016, three Singaporean entrants — 28 HongKong Street, Manhattan and Jigger & Pony — have won the crown a combined four times. In four of the other years, a Singapore bar was runner-up. This is a dynastic, Patrick Mahomes-type of run.
In the cocktail sphere, few cities or countries have been able to capture such magic or maintain such a high level for so long. Thank, perhaps, a youthful chip on its shoulder but also Singapore’s creative energy, willingness to go big and bold, and its dynamic, multicultural roots.Whether visiting one of those modern hot spots, paying homage to an icon like Long Bar at Raffles Hotel to nab a Singapore Sling or starting your day with some kopi, you’re always drinking well in Singapore.
Iconic Beverages That Define the Culture
Singapore Sling
“You can’t talk about cocktails here without mentioning the legendary Singapore Sling,” says William Camcam, the head bartender of Employees Only Singapore. Raffles debuted the drink back in 1915 and estimates that it serves as many as 1,000 of them per day. Having one during a trip to Singapore is an obligatory tourist ritual, even if it’s not something that locals seek out with regularity.
Kopi and Teh
What locals do seek out on a daily basis is their cup of kopi, the word for coffee in Hokkien. “It’s an inherently Singaporean drink,” says Christina Rasmussen, co-owner of FURA. It’s a rich coffee made from robusta beans, roasted with margarine and sugar and brewed through a cloth sock filter. Kopi has a distinctive taste, can be customized in myriad ways like serving it with condensed milk, and is a deeply-ingrained ritual and way of life.
Teh tarik is frothy, pulled milk tea and another part of daily life in Singapore. “It’s a local favorite and can be drunk in multiple ways,” says Peter Chua, owner of Night Hawk and director of Composed Concepts. There’s a full shorthand for how to order your teh or kopi, including o (black with sugar), kosong (without sugar) and siew dai (less sweet). Teh halia, meanwhile, is a spiced, ginger milk tea.
Sugarcane Juice
Singapore’s heat and humidity can be remedied, if briefly, with the helping hand of freshly pressed sugarcane juice. “It’s an everyday fixture, as much a sensory memory as it is a refreshment,” says Bobby Carey, the founder of Studio Ryecroft and formerly of Proof & Company. Grab it a hawker stall to wash down a heaping helping of whatever food you’re craving.
Tiger Beer
Launched in 1932, Tiger Beer was the very first beer made in Singapore and remains a dominant force in the country to this day. “It’s still a national staple,” says Martin Villareal, Jigger & Pony’s bar operations manager.
Plus, the Homemade Thing
Alcohol around the home front in Singapore tends to focus on the simple, the comforting and the quick and easy. But the universal drink everyone makes at home is Milo. “It’s a chocolate malt drink that’s nostalgic for almost everyone here,” Villareal says. “It’s something every household has, whether for kids or adults craving something familiar.”
Nestle produces the chocolate-flavored, malted powder that can be mixed with milk, water or a combination of the two. It’s especially common at breakfast and is typically served over ice. “It’s the closest thing to a national pantry essential,” Carey says.
Then there’s the pink-hued bandung, rose syrup with condensed or evaporated milk, another common choice in the home. Herbal teas and barley water are popular and widespread as well.
Yearly Events Around Drinking
Chinese New Year
“Chinese New Year is when beer, wine, and yusheng (a salad with raw fish and symbolic, celebratory ingredients) often flow freely with extended family and friends,” says Suhail Jindran, a trusted, long-time Singaporean tour guide. Celebrations are often loud, energetic and lengthy, featuring ritual yam seng toasts. Whiskey and Cognac are both frequent accompaniments.
National Day
Singapore’s National Day is celebrated on August 9th and is another cause for raucous celebration. The patriotic event and public holiday features fireworks, parades and performances, and the fun gets started on the eve of the holiday itself.
Mid-Autumn Festival
Just as Singapore’s drinking culture extends to tea and coffee, its drinking holidays do the same. Enter the Mid-Autumn Festival. “Tea drinking alongside mooncakes is a deeply-ingrained ritual,” Jindran says. In addition to tea, sweet drinks such as bandung also make an appearance.
F1 Weekend
Don’t think a Grand Prix counts as a holiday? Don’t tell that to Singaporeans. “Nothing compares to Formula 1 weekend, which is by far the busiest and most electric time of the year behind the bar,” Camcam says. It’s a drinking fest across the city, with late-night revelry, celebrity guests and plenty of big brands throwing around big bucks to host the most extravagant parties.
Industry Events
Singapore takes pride in its place in the world’s cocktail scene, so when the industry comes to town, it’s another cause for revelry. “On the modern calendar, Singapore has built a reputation as a regional drinks capital,” Carey says.
BCB Singapore and Singapore Cocktail Week are the two largest, while Brewnanza Fest, a local craft beer festival, is also popular. “Whenever there’s a big industry festival here, the whole city feels alive with collaborations, new ideas and cross-cultural exchange,” Villareal says.
Drinking Snacks
This is where Singapore shines. “Singaporeans excel at drinking food,” Jindran says.
While the cocktail scene is huge in the city, the food scene is ridiculous and ubiquitous. “Eating out culture here is insane — you don’t grasp it until you’ve seen it for yourself,” Rasmussen says.
It would be impossible to put together a list of every iconic drinking snack because every Singaporean has their own personal favorites. But the universal truth is that great food always goes alongside your beverage, whatever it may be. “Drinking in Singapore is never just about the drink — it’s always about the food, too,” Villareal says.
Start with a classic choice: satay. “Satay skewers are the quintessential pairing: smoky, slightly charred, dipped in peanut sauce and best enjoyed with a cold lager,” Carey says.
Then consider your craveable quick fixes. “When it comes to bar snacks, I think of childhood snacks like potato wheels, prawn crackers (keropok) or salted egg crisps,” Rasmussen says. Spicy fish cakes (otah) and barbecued pork jerky are also common.
Some Singaporean drinking food will feel familiar for you — chicken wings are essential, and peanuts are commonplace, including shelling them yourself right onto the floor of the Long Bar — but some may not. And on that front, to really indulge like a Singaporean does, opt for something special like sambal stingray or chili crab. If you’re with a group, you can expect one or both of those dishes to make an appearance.
Iconic Drinking Establishments
Get ready for a loaded agenda. There’s a lengthy to-do list when it comes to visiting Singapore’s iconic drinking venues, and there’s something for every taste or preference. “Singapore’s essential drinking venues span the full spectrum,” Carey says. “Collectively, these venues show how Singapore honors its heritage while shaping global cocktail culture.”
Long Bar
Just as the Singapore Sling is where any list of iconic drinks must begin, Long Bar at Raffles Hotel is where we must begin as well. It’s an experience and a vibe and someplace you’ll need to visit for a true taste of history.
Carey refers to it as a cathedral, and Villareal says it’s breathtaking. It’s resplendent with art deco grandeur and is a must-visit for its otherworldly gin collection, housed in a showy tower running all the way up to its vaulted ceiling.
The forebear to much of Singapore’s cocktail scene, 28 HKS is the speakeasy that launched a thousand others, not to mention a thousand bartending careers, so it seems.
Vijay Mudaliar’s Native was revolutionary for its focus on foraged, traditional, local ingredients, along with its deep, intrinsic commitment to sustainability.
“Jigger & Pony embodies timeless craft and hospitality, a bar that has consistently ranked among the global elite,” Carey says. It’s a veritable modern icon in Singapore.
“Manhattan redefined the hotel bar here,” Villareal says. It brings some namesake New York style to its Asian metropolis home.
The Singapore outpost of the New York bar-turned-global-franchise is where the industry, all their friends and anyone in the know looking to unwind show out in force.
Local Kopitiams
In addition to all of the above, sometimes you need to forego the big names and flashy bars. For a truly local experience, consider the venerable neighborhood kopitiams, or coffee shops. “It’s where uncles drink Tiger beer over ice,” Jindran says. It’s where the everyday crowd goes in Singapore, perhaps every day. Commune and kibitz with the regulars, have some of those drinking snacks and bring another day to a casual close.
5 Rules for Drinking like a Singaporean
1. Moderation and respect: A major part of Singaporean drinking culture is respecting that alcohol usage isn’t universal. “Respect goes a long way,” Jindran says. There’s a large Muslim community in Singapore, along with others who may abstain for any particular reason.
2. Eat with your drinks: Drinking and eating very much go together, on a mandatory basis.
3. Drink your beer with ice: Once you experience a hot day in Singapore, you won’t shun the practice. Beer with ice is common in the country, especially when ordering in hawker centers.
4. Share with friends: Order for your friends as well as yourself, and be sure to get everyone involved. “Always share, whether it’s pouring drinks for the table or ordering food for everyone,” Villareal says. “Drinking here is communal.”
5. Order kopi and teh the right way: Learn and use the local shorthand to master your preferred kopi or teh order. “It’s a rite of passage,” Jindran says.
Cocktail Recipes
Singapore Sling
From Raffles Hotel Singapore
30 ml. Gordon’s Gin
15 ml. Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur
7.5 ml. Cointreau
7.5 ml. Benedictine
10 ml. grenadine
2 dashes Angostura Bitters
15 ml. lime juice
120 ml. pineapple juice
Pineapple wedge, for garnish
Cherry, for garnish
Shake all ingredients and strain over ice. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and cherry.
Luisita
By William Camcam, Employees Only
45 ml. Navy-strength gin
22.5 ml. calamansi cordial*
Calamansi lime wedge, for garnish
Makrut lime leaf, for garnish
Shake all ingredients and strain over ice. Garnish with calamansi lime and makrut lime leaf.
*For the calamansi cordial: Mix a 2:1 ratio of fresh calamansi lime juice to agave nectar with bruised makrut lime leaves, using 40 pieces for a full 700ml bottle.
Kopitiam Martini
By Bobby Carey, Studio Ryecroft
25 ml. vodka
25 ml. Mancino Kopi Vermouth
20 ml. Compendium Teh-O Liqueur
10 ml. condensed milk syrup (1:1 condensed milk to hot water)
Pinch of sea salt
Coffee beans, for garnish
Biscoff cookie, for serving
Shake liquid ingredients hard with ice and strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with three coffee beans and serve with a Biscoff cookie.
