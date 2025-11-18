“Maximalism” Is the Biggest Booze Trend for 2026

Getting a drink in 2026 sounds exhausting — and a little counterintuitive. According to the just-released 2026 Bacardi Cocktail Trends Report, consumers are shunning screens, enjoying less-boozy “daycaps” in the afternoon but also expecting opulent drinking experiences when they decide to head out at night.

The report is a collaboration between Bacardi Limited and The Future Laboratory (TFL). Now in its seventh year, the survey highlights cocktail culture and spirits industry trends for the upcoming year, drawing on data from Bacardi-led and third-party research, consumer surveys, bartender interviews and TFL’s trend forecasting. Some of the conclusions seem pretty intuitive: the Margarita will rule as the top cocktail, ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails are here to stay, nostalgia will continue to play a role in the drinks world and “fruity” will be the dominant flavor profile, according to bartenders.

But there are also some interesting new headwinds in the industry, some of which seem at odds. We’re drinking lighter, less and earlier and looking for connection outside of our phones. Fair enough. But the Bacardi report also suggests we want something a LOT more immersive when we go out.

“The cocktail is evolving from product to performance. It’s a creative act — one that reflects how people want to express themselves, connect with others and celebrate culture in new, fluid ways.” said Martin Raymond, co-founder of The Future Laboratory.

The report identified five macrotrends for the new year. Among them:



Afternoon Society: “Daycaps” are now a thing, with smaller, earlier-day indulgences replacing late-night boozing, primarily led by younger, legal-aged drinkers. “Gen Z isn’t drinking less, they’re simply drinking earlier, lighter and with more intention,” said Sean Kerry, vice president for global on-trade for Bacardi.

"Daycaps" are now a thing, with smaller, earlier-day indulgences replacing late-night boozing, primarily led by younger, legal-aged drinkers. "Gen Z isn't drinking less, they're simply drinking earlier, lighter and with more intention," said Sean Kerry, vice president for global on-trade for Bacardi.

Rewilding Connection: We're going analog. The survey showed that 84% of consumers think technology has made social interactions feel less personal. In turn, bars and brands are highlighting screen-free and communal events (examples include Martini flights and "micro-format gatherings").

New Localogy: No surprise, but in part because of shifting trade conditions, bars are embracing locally-sourced ingredients, regional flavors and transparency about the drinks themselves (77% of consumers check ingredient origin labels).

The Liquid Experience IP: As the report suggests, expect the rise of the "experience IP," where cocktails themselves are becoming brandable, licensable assets akin to fashion drops or playlist vibes. Expect brands to employ merch, branded cocktail experiences, interactive cocktail menus and even gimmicks like scent diffusers to create a (media) buzz. And this means that tying a drink or bottle to a brand is more important than ever. As one stat notes, 70% of "emotionally engaged consumers" invest twice as much in brands they feel connected to.

More Is More Mixology: Conversely, while we're shunning screens (see above), we're also replacing minimalist or familiar drink trends with a maximalist mentality. It's all about opulence, sensory overload and theatrical hospitality — and stats suggest that consumers will reach for their phone (in Spain, 40% of respondents said they would post a cocktail photo if the "setting feels extraordinary").

You can read the full report here.

