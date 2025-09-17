The Drinking Culture of Vietnam

North in Hanoi, Polite & Co claims to be the oldest operating bar in the city, and was transformed into a speakeasy-style spot in 2015. Its Asian cocktail combinations, including jackfruit and pandan, are go-tos. Wissink also loves Tadioto. “It’s an iconic gathering spot for artists, writers and musicians, opened by the famous writer and journalist Nguyen Qui Duc. Duc passed away in 2023, but Tadioto still continues operations and attracts the artsy crowd.” At the new Capella Hanoi, Track 61 is hidden inside their rooftop Hudson Rooms restaurant. “They created a whole interactive experience, starting with a game of finding the door to the speakeasy and ending with a special ‘check-out’ procedure. Great curated whiskey selection, complemented by a cocktail and snack menu,” says Wissink.