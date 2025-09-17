The Drinking Culture of India

Beer has been a common drink in India since the British opened their first brewery in the Himalayas in 1820. Kasauli Brewery, later named Solan, is still operational and open to visitors as a slice of colonial history, but Indian beer is better known for its internationally available brands which are stocked at Indian restaurants around the world. “Before we were even old enough to drink, we always knew how to sell iconic Indian beers like Kingfisher which the world is familiar with, and Taj Mahal which was more seen in the domestic U.S. space,” says Van Sharma, whose parents own Indian restaurants in the U.S. The culture of pairing beer with Indian food, though popularized by the British, is now common worldwide, with Kingfisher sold in over 60 countries. However, India’s fierce embrace of craft beer culture has launched a vibrant, creative industry with brewers around the country developing innovative, hyperlocal, terroir-focused recipes that put a uniquely Indian spin on European brewing practices.