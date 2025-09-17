The Drinking Culture of the Philippines

Togetherness, at the end of the day, is the core of Filipino culture. It’s why Sunday lunches at my grandmother’s house stretched into the evening, why neighbors rally together after typhoons and why fiestas remain the highlight of every town’s calendar. That same instinct carries into drinking. Although there are world-class spirits (thanks to local mega-brands Don Papa Rum and San Miguel Brewery) and the cocktail scene is increasingly lending new sophistication to tropical flavors, the nuances of the glass still matter less than the company around it. For the everyman, drinking is but a chance to gather, linger and be joyous.