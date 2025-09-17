The Drinking Culture of Thailand

Thailand is one of those places that so easily captures the imagination. From the hustle and bustle of Bangkok to the leafy backstreets of Chiang Mai, the country’s rhythm feels at once frenetic and unhurried. And the food! Layered with heat, spice and sweetness, it’s no accident that the Thai government has invested in its local cuisine as a national export. More and more Americans are discovering that the same bold flavors shaping Thai food spill naturally into its drinking culture.
In Thailand, drinking moves in step with the rhythm of daily life. A bottle of beer with spicy street food, whiskey on ice at a neighborhood pub or cocktails at one of Asia’s best bars all serve the same purpose: to stretch out a good time.
To understand how Thais really have fun, I turned to Chacha Singsuwan, beverage director of New York’s Bangkok Supper Club and a veteran bartender with nearly two decades of experience in her native Thailand. For her, the best way to grasp the culture is to live it. “Wrap up work on Friday, get small bites, then cocktails around 9 p.m.,” she says. “Keep drinking until midnight or 1 a.m., then go for street food. Have a cold beer after your five cocktails, fill up on rice and the warm food will help you sleep. Then call a ‘U Drink I Drive’ service to bring you home at three in the morning.”
I ask if this is the kind of night reserved for birthdays or special occasions. “This is a typical weekend!” she laughs. In other words, the party doesn’t end with the last drink but when you decide to let the moment go. Call it indulgence, call it tradition — either way, do as the Thais do and savor it.
Iconic Beverages That Define the Culture
Singha and Chang
No conversation about Thai drinks can skip its two rival lagers. Singha, the country’s original beer first brewed in 1933, has long been a source of national pride. Chang, launched in 1955, quickly captured Thai hearts with a slightly stronger punch. Today, both Singha and Chang are ubiquitous at bars and streetside tables, beloved for their light, crisp taste to save drinkers from the sweltering tropical heat.
Mekhong
The country’s first domestically-produced brown spirit, Mekhong’s title as the “spirit of Thailand” is accurate in its ties to history. The golden rum is often inaccurately referred to as a whiskey, but it’s actually made from distilled sugarcane and rice. It boasts a unique spiced flavor with hints of herbs and is typically served over ice and topped with soda.
Regency
Once a staple for the working-class, this Thai brandy made from pineapple has become a hit across all strata. Finding it, however, can prove tricky these days. Singsuwan notes that Thai law limits the production of spirits, and the allocation for Regency is far lower than its rising demand.
Whiskey
“We are big whiskey drinkers,” Singsuwan says. She notes that they primarily prefer Scotch over American whiskey, and highballs are a popular order at pubs. “When I was younger, my friends and I would drink whiskey and coke all night long,” she adds.
Yearly Events Around Drinking
Songkran, the Thai New Year in mid-April, is the country’s most famous festival and a fixture on many bucket lists. It’s essentially a three-day, nationwide water fight but also a time for families and friends to come together. Amid the drenched crowds, you’ll find plenty of impromptu street parties.
As important as it is to know when Thais celebrate over a drink, it’s equally important to note the culture of abstinence. Buddhist Lent, which runs from July to October, is a religious period of restraint that has since evolved into a cultural — and even government-backed — encouragement to focus on meditation and, for the youth, studying. Bars remain open and alcohol is still sold during this time, but the quiet is palpable. If anything, it’s the best time to slip into one of the country’s top bars.
Drinking Snacks
Unlike in most Western cultures, bars and restaurants are treated as separate entities in Thailand. The latter typically only serve beer to accompany meals, and bars don’t offer food beyond light snacks. That’s because the flavor profile of cocktails in Thailand is far more delicate, whereas Thai dishes remain robust. It’s a conflict to have both in one space.
Instead of having full dishes with drinks, bars offer complimentary snacks. These typically include spicy and sweet breadsticks and banana chips. And refills of said snacks are always available.
Iconic Drinking Establishments
The first time I stepped into the landmark Mandarin Oriental Bangkok, I knew I was in a special place steeped in history. Its iconic bar is no exception to the hotel’s grandeur. First opened in 1953, the hotel’s jazz lounge is still regularly ranked among Asia’s best bars, marrying classic elegance with locally-inspired cocktails.
Tucked inside the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, BKK Social Club is the city’s flashiest entry in the international cocktail circuit. The interiors gleam with art deco opulence, but the real star is the drinks list, which bridges Latin America and Southeast Asia in clever, unexpected ways. It’s a testament to Head Bartender Ning Yodsuwan’s creativity and innovation.
Minimalist and playful, Bar Us was named Asia’s fourth best bar in 2025 for a reason. The sleek cocktail den emphasizes experimentation, with a menu that shifts seasonally and leans on local produce and techniques.
Khao San Road
Backpackers, students and locals alike descend on this neon-lit stretch of bars to drink cheap buckets of beer, dance in the streets and embrace the chaos until sunrise. It’s loud and unpretentious, a counterpoint to the city’s polished speakeasies and luxury lounges.
Rules for Drinking Like a Thai
1. Familiarize yourself with the hours: Establishments only serve alcoholic libations in windows: at lunch for two hours and then from 5 p.m. until midnight. Groceries, convenience stores and hotels are typically more flexible with their sale hours.
2. Linger like a local: When recalling evenings at the pub in Thailand, Singsuwan reminisces the laidback air of bars and restaurants that locals welcome. “Even if there’s a line outside, they have to wait,” she says. There’s little to no priority to turnover a second seating — the culture is to respect the guest’s pace. “[The establishment] will never rush you because they want people to enjoy being together,” she adds.
3. Ice your beer: The tropical heat demands cold, cold drinks at all times. While it may sound blasphemous to ice your beer, it’s the norm here.
Cocktail Recipe
Dirty Pineapple by Chacha Singsuwan
2 oz. moonshine
1 oz. sweet vermouth
.5 oz. pineapple vinegar
Dash of olive brine
Olive, for garnish
In a mixing glass, combine all ingredients and stir with ice. Prepare a lowball glass with a block of ice. Pour drink over. Garnish with an olive.
