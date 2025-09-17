The Drinking Culture of Thailand

To understand how Thais really have fun, I turned to Chacha Singsuwan, beverage director of New York’s Bangkok Supper Club and a veteran bartender with nearly two decades of experience in her native Thailand. For her, the best way to grasp the culture is to live it. “Wrap up work on Friday, get small bites, then cocktails around 9 p.m.,” she says. “Keep drinking until midnight or 1 a.m., then go for street food. Have a cold beer after your five cocktails, fill up on rice and the warm food will help you sleep. Then call a ‘U Drink I Drive’ service to bring you home at three in the morning.”