This Is El Tesoro’s Best Tequila Yet

The annual Mundial limited-edition takes its cues from Japanese whisky

By Kirk Miller
November 12, 2025 7:19 am EST
El Tesoro Mundial: Yamazaki Edition
What we’re drinking: El Tesoro Mundial: Yamazaki Edition

Where it’s from: Hailing from the team at the La Alteña distillery (NOM 1139), El Tesoro is headed by Jenny Camarena, master distiller and CEO as of earlier this year (you can read our interview with her here). 

Why we’re drinking this: This is the latest limited-edition in the “Mundial” series of specialty aged tequilas, where El Tesoro partners with distilleries from around the world, primarily in the Suntory Global Spirits family. I absolutely loved their Basil Hayden collaboration from late last year. 

The Yamazaki Edition is a collab between Camarena and Shinji Fukuyo, The House of Suntory’s fifth-generation chief blender. “It’s a real privilege bringing this to you because to us, this means bringing together different stories, cultures and heritage together — House of Suntory from Japan and El Tesoro from Mexico,” Camarena says. “We both share a lot of traditions and generational processes. And for me, Shinji is a superstar.”

For this release, they’re using El Tesoro Añejo, which has been aged 12 months in Yamazaki 12-Year-Old Japanese sherry and wine casks. “I think something has happened here beyond our regular aging process,” Camarena says. “It’s really balanced and harmonious.” 

Let’s dive in. 

How it tastes: This El Tesoro release comes in at 42% ABV and, interestingly, at that low number, it’s a cask-strength proof. It’s balanced but also unexpected, with notes of red berries, sandalwood, baking spices, ginger, milk chocolate, cherry and cooked agave. I haven’t tried a tequila like this before — and the agave notes do shine through — so I hope it becomes a permanent edition.

Fun fact: I highly recommend the previous Mundial releases. The first edition, El Tesoro Mundial Collection: The Laphroaig Edition, was released in 2021 and featured tequila aged in former peaty Scotch barrels. The second edition, El Tesoro Mundial Collection: Knob Creek Rye Edition (2023), saw El Tesoro Añejo aged in Knob Creek Rye Whiskey barrels. And last year (as we noted) was my previous favorite, Basil Hayden Toast Edition, where the gentle whiskey notes greeted El Tesoro’s reposado tequila. 

Where to buy: A limited-edition release, El Tesoro Mundial: Yamazaki Edition is now available for $180+.

Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

