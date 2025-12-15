Leisure > Autos

The Man Behind the Ford GT and Defender OCTA Is Building an “All-Terrain Hypercar”

Hameedi Venturo has some intriguing names behind it

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 15, 2025 5:17 pm EST
Winding dirt road
What happens when roads become optional?
Elham Abdi/Unsplash

Not every automotive startup has something about it that immediately grabs your attention, but Hameedi Venturo certainly does. The first part of the company’s name alludes to one of its co-founders, Jamal Hameedi, who previously held crucial roles at both Ford and Jaguar Land Rover. If you’ve been impressed by what the Ford GT or Defender OCTA is capable of, Hameedi’s name is high on the list of people responsible for that.

The company’s website declares that they’re working on “an all-terrain hypercar that combines extreme on-road performance with radical go-anywhere capability and comfort.” Presumably, some of the luxury elements here are coming from the company’s other co-founder, Dr. Andreas Baenziger, whose other forays into the automotive world include the R-Universe group of companies.

Car and Driver‘s David Gluckman spoke with the company’s founders to get a better sense of what to expect from this new venture. “Think about how a Group B car would have evolved today if it had kept on going,” Hameedi told Car and Driver. The gist seems to be the creation of a hypercar capable of high-performance driving on a variety of surfaces that’s also an enjoyable experience. Can they pull it off? We’ll see — but this group certainly has the knowledge to do so.

BYD Just Opened an All-Terrain Course in Zhengzhou
BYD Just Opened an All-Terrain Course in Zhengzhou
 Two similar facilities are in the works

There’s a comment Hammedi made to Goodwood Road & Racing last year that also seems apropos here. The context involved Hameedi discussing the state of Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations — but in the interview, he discussed his overall ethos as well. “Our process is you cobble together a prototype, you make a Frankenstein vehicle and you look at the potential of technology. But first we ask what would blow a customer’s mind,” he said. This new venture certainly seems to have that idea in mind.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
