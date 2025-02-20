If your Instagram feed has been flooded with reels and photos of Japan lately, you’re not alone — it seems like everyone and their mom is jumping on a 14+ hour flight heading east. In 2024, Japan boasted its highest tourism rate in history, with an all-time high of 36 million travelers entering the country. I was lucky enough to be one of last year’s visitors, marking my 11th time during the course of 10 years. While grabbing late-night ramen is always on my agenda, there’s one other culinary ritual I never fail to partake in: picking up food from a konbini.

Konbini is the term for Japan’s convenience stores, the most popular ones being Family Mart, Lawson and 7-Eleven. Like anywhere else in the world, they’re found on nearly every block and sell various goods like cosmetics and cleaning supplies. But unlike most other countries, konbinis offer a fantastic assortment of food options.

In the ‘70s, Japan’s traditional family unit started to evolve when more women entered the workforce. Home-cooked meals had to be replaced with easy-to-eat options. A dual-income household needed to spend less time cooking and cleaning, resulting in the popularity of inexpensive, ready-made meals. Now, there are more than 56,000 konbinis throughout the country selling quality hot food, snacks, coffee and drinks. To me, trying konbini food is as integral to experiencing Japan’s culinary culture as conveyor belt sushi and izakayas.

In the United States, I’d never resort to a convenience store for a meal (does my corner CVS even have ready-made food?). But in Japan, I look forward to it. Rest assured, the food is always fresh and made with quality ingredients. I’ve come up with a list of meals and snacks to get you started on your culinary adventure, but there’s joy to be had from exploring them yourself. Roam the aisles and, like with traveling in general, be open to the wonderful weirdness of it all.

Fami-chiki

I set out to try this famous fried chicken purely because it warranted an entire Instagram post by my family friend, who boasted having a minimum of one each day. Fami-chiki — a moniker for Family Mart Chicken — is a lightly-breaded piece of boneless chicken about the size of your palm. With our first bites, my dad, boyfriend and I couldn’t help but “mmm!” out loud. Tender, juicy and oh-so addicting, having just one is not enough. Pro tip: 7-Eleven’s version is good but not as life-altering as Family Mart’s Fami-chiki.

A Lawson employee arranging onigiri Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

Onigiri

Grab these rice balls wrapped in a seaweed shell for an on-the-go fix. Most konbinis will dedicate an entire section to onigiri with a wide range of fillings; salmon, tuna and mackerel are delicious staples. To keep the seaweed crisp, onigiri are wrapped in a unique plastic packaging with a specific method of opening — be sure to read the labels!

Egg Sando

A konbini icon and perhaps the cutest, this sandwich is made of a thick mixture of mashed hard-boiled eggs and Japanese mayonnaise spread between slices of fluffy milk bread. It’s light and airy, making for a nice midday snack.

Oddball Potato Chip Flavors

Don’t be surprised to come across uni, carbonara and cheesecake-flavored potato chips. Japanese junk food is a world of its own. Be open to trying new things if only to satiate your curiosity.

Strawberry milk is just one of the many beverage options available at Japanese konbinis. Joan Tran

Strawberry Milk

Fruit-flavored milk is a common children’s snack in Asia. Japan takes it up a notch with real fruit compote swirled in the country’s famously rich whole milk. Apologies to all you lactose intolerants.

Gyudon

If you’re looking for a heavier meal, konbini gyudons get the job done. The rice bowl is topped with thinly-sliced beef that’s been marinated in a lightly sweet sauce made of soy and mirin.

Gummy candies

I can’t tell you why Japan has such a wide assortment of jelly snacks, but I can tell you they don’t have that medicinal taste common in the United States. You’ll find them in small square pouches that are perfect for carrying on-the-go. My friend likes the brand Pure for their sour fruit flavors like grape and lemon, while I find any brand’s peach flavor to be great.