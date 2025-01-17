For Travelers. Not Tourists.

A Foodie’s Guide to Osaka, Japan

Eat your way through “Japan’s Kitchen” like a local

By Lindsay Cohn
January 17, 2025 7:00 am
Indulge the local way.
Getty

A short metro or regional train ride from Kyoto, Osaka trades ancient temples for modern architecture, a lively atmosphere and ample nightlife. Of course, the metropolis on the island of Honshu still has plenty to offer in terms of history. It’s home to the 16th-century Osaka Castle and Sumiyoshi-taisha, one of the oldest Shinto shrines in the country. But its greatest asset is, without a doubt, its rich culinary legacy. 

“Osaka was the economic and political center of Japan for a long time,” explains Atsuko Tanaka, an Osaka-based ToursByLocals guide. “Because so many ingredients came into the city from near and far, local people started food-focused businesses. One of the indispensable components is dashi, a broth that enhances the flavor of many dishes. There are also delectable specialties such as takoyaki (octopus dumplings), okonomiyaki, (savory pancake), kushikatsu (skewered cutlet) and udon noodles.”

Traditional recipes continue to thrive today. Over the years, new twists on classics have emerged reflecting the creativity of local cooking. Visitors will find a delicious variety of things to savor, from street foods in Dotonbori to Michelin-rated omakase and chef’s table teppanyaki. Whether you’re craving yakitori or sashimi, it’s up for grabs in “Japan’s Kitchen.”

Osaka Maimon Sushi
Osaka Maimon Sushi in Kuromon Market
Kuromon Market

Osaka is a street food mecca. First-time visitors should make a beeline for Kuromon Market where Tanaka recommends Osaka Maimon Sushi. “It’s a type of kaitensushi (conveyor belt sushi) with fresh, good-quality seafood, and it’s not too expensive,” she says. At Maguroya Kurogin, diners choose the fish, and it’s cut and served right on the spot. The display cases in Kuromon Sanpei are stocked with different assortments of sushi, from eel and uni to salmon and fatty tuna.

Houtsuki, for its part, used to be a mochi shop. During the last 70 years, it expanded to include many different sweets, which are presented in wooden boxes. “Sakuramochi, a pink rice cake filled with sweetened bean paste and wrapped in a salt-preserved cherry leaf, is my favorite,” Tanaka says.

In the evening, the neon lights of Dotonbori act like a magnet for hungry hordes (though, that’s not to say it’s empty during the day). Tanaka frequents Takoyaki Wanaka Dotonbori for takoyaki. Her favorite spot for okonomiyaki is Hozenji-yokocho Yakizen. “It’s cozy and each table has an iron plate on top,” she says. “The sauce is simple. The taste reminds me of the traditional savory pancakes I used to eat as a kid.”

One of the most famous street food institutions in the city, Izakaya Toyo — a stand-up snack bar in the laid-back Miyakojima Ward — draws crowds. Locals and out-of-towners line up for the chance to savor uni (sea urchin), ikura (salmon roe), barbecued eel and maguro (tuna) sashimi but also to watch legendary Toyo-san of Netflix fame turn flame-broiled tuna cheeks with his bare hands while chain smoking cigarettes that he lights with a blowtorch.

The shopping arcades and laneways in Tenma are lined with casual eateries that blur the line between street food stalls and sit-down restaurants, where the beer and sake flow like water. Sushi-ya Kotobuki Tsukasa – Tenma serves izakaya fare ranging from rolls to flaky tempura and a lot of drinks. Tenma Sushi typically has a wait in the evening — and with sushi so fresh and well-priced, it’s easy to see why — but it turns over quickly. Sign in, stand by and before long you’ll be scarfing down eel, maguro and hamachi kama (grilled yellowtail). 

Koryu
A dish at two Michelin-starred Koryu
Koryu

For a glimpse of the city’s cool café culture, head to Nakazakicho, an hip district where throngs of social media-savvy locals line up to sip, socialize and snap photos. Patrons pack into Yatt Nakazakicho for scones and latté art. Picco Latte is known for its Instagrammable ice cream bars, soft serve, house-made sodas and flower-filled interior. If you have a sweet tooth, try the jiggly pudding topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream from Osa Coffee

While Osaka’s reputation for choosing casual fun over formality (especially as compared to Tokyo and Kyoto) is certainly warranted, that doesn’t mean it’s without fine dining options. Two Michelin-starred Koryu earns praise for its celebration of Naniwa ingredients, unique touches and elegant plating. Sushi Harasho, another two Michelin-starred standout, tops the list of coveted omakase reservations. Yakitori Marsuri elevates skewers to an art form through thoughtful chef-created tasting menus. Pierre, the Michelin-starred restaurant at the InterContinental Osaka, an IHG Hotel, marries Japanese products and French techniques. At Kura, on the 40th floor of the Conrad Osaka, chefs prepare Wagyu teppanyaki alongside sweeping skyline views. 

Lindsay Cohn is a writer and avid traveler who has visited 46 countries across six continents — and counting. After graduating from the University of Miami with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and public relations,...Read More

