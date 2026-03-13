Eat Your Way Through America’s Best Food Tours

Most people know to eat beignets in New Orleans, cheese curds in Wisconsin and barbecue in Kansas City, but it’s that personal touch — from impassioned locals, guides and storytellers — that really give a place its flavor. Nowadays, guided food tours can be found across the globe, in cities large and small, lending insider-y insights that tourists simply can’t get on a Google search or social media. It’s a form of culinary tourism that showcases a destination through something that unites us all, while peppering in fun facts, history and behind-the-scenes details along the way. Especially for first-timers in any given city, or those with an abbreviated amount of time, food tours provide an immersive overview of local restaurants and foodways. It’s a taste of culture in the most literal sense, from those who know it best.

From a finger-lickin’ romp through Kentucky, to lowcountry comforts in Charleston, these are America’s best food tours.

Louisville Food Tours Courtesy

Louisville Food Tours in Louisville, KY

On my first trip to Louisville last year, for the first annual “Queer Bourbon Week,” I ate and drank all the requisites, from hot browns and juleps to literal Kentucky fried chicken. Finger-lickin’ good? Certainly. But sampling all this local food on a curated food tour, led by a rhapsodic guide emulsifying history and heritage, was the secret seasoning that made those memories linger. It was all thanks to Louisville Food Tours, a company that offers the widest array of themed outings that I’ve seen, including the one we were on, Pride Plates, blending requisite Kentucky dishes with illustrious Kentucky queer history. Which meant, in between bites of hot browns and sips of bourbon, our guide told us about the city’s first Pride event in 1982, and queer Kentuckians like horse-breeder Henrietta Bingham. Other tours rove around the city, like the Phantoms of Prohibition tour, blending cocktails and bites with ghosts and mobsters on Whiskey Row, and Beyond the Barrel, the “world’s only walking bourbon food tour,” bopping around distilleries, speakeasies and restaurants in NuLu.

The Tasting Tours in Jacksonville and St. Augustine, FL

When most folks envision quintessential Floridian fare, they might imagine Cuban food in Miami, fresh orange juice, key lime pie and, if you’re like me, Mickey-shaped waffles. But in the northeastern nook of the Sunshine State, there’s a whole world of flavor worth exploring, and it’s best led by The Tasting Tours. With over a decade of experience as guides, and as St. Augustine’s original food tour experience, the women-led company partners with locally owned indie establishments that spotlight the most authentic eats and sips in the region. Tours range from rolling to strolling, with themes like Corks & Forks (the flagship walking tour of St. Augustine, pairing savories and sweets with wines and cocktails), and the Historic Avondale Brunch Tour (a spree of Bloody Marys, Benedicts and grits on a leisurely stroll through one of Jacksonville’s most charming, oak-lined neighborhoods).

Bulldog Tours Courtesy

Bulldog Tours in Charleston, SC

By the time I finally made it to Charleston, a bucket-list city for foodies, last year, I was ravenous. But with so many iconic eateries, dishes and drinks, where to begin? Bulldog Tours came in for the win, taking my husband and I on a brunch-y walking tour of hand pies, hushpuppies, boiled peanuts and country captain, a curried chicken and rice dish that arrived in Charleston during the 19th-century spice trade. I was particularly impressed by the charisma of our tour guide, at once funny and encyclopedic, as we snacked at stops like Handy & Hot and Hyman’s Seafood. Other tours include the Toast of the Town Cocktail Tour, the Ghosts and Spirits Tour and the seasonal Holiday Strolls Cocktail Tour, awash with festive libations.

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The KC BBQ Tour in Kansas City, MO

In a city famed for BBQ, one longstanding company reigns supreme. “We are professionals at this rodeo,” says Arlin Pacheco, owner of Tour Kansas City and The KC BBQ Tour. “Our legendary BBQ tour showcases Kansas City’s iconic BBQ godfathers, history and flavors, while our other tours and events showcase the great city and thriving culture that was built off the back of that hog.” Billing the brand as a “good times” business, hinged on good food, good people and good times, the rollicking BBQ tours whisk guests to three of the city’s top-rated institutions (restaurants rotate, but include Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque, Hawg Jaw Que & Brew and Rosedale Bar-B-Q), with a meaty feast per stop, and historical factoids and insights along the way. Transportation is provided, and as the company proclaims, “stretchy pants are encouraged.” Other tours that the company offers include Tacos and Margaritas Tours, Mansion Tours and for all the Swifties out there, a Chiefs Stadium Tour.

Madison Eats M.O.D. Media Photography

Madison Eats Food Tours in Madison, WI

Among the Midwest’s foremost dining destinations, Madison has become a mecca of beer, cheese, beer cheese and farm-fresh bounty (the Dane County Farmers’ Market, held on Capitol Square, is the largest producer-only market in the country). It’s hard to go wrong with restaurants here, but it helps to have an in-the-know guide leading the way and spreading the love. On my first trip to town, Madison Eats Food Tours led me on an edible tour around — and literally through — the Capitol building. The Capitol Square Downtown Tour included pilsners and Bavarian pretzels at Great Dane Pub & Brewing, cheese curds at Lucille and a hefty scoop of fig and honey at Good News Ice Cream. The food was all great, but there was a palpable sense of heart to the tour, too, which harkens to the company’s ethos of connecting diverse communities through food and stories, and strengthening relationships with Madison’s food scene and agricultural network.

Rhode Island Red Food Tours in Providence, RI

Like Louisville Food Tours, another tour company that stood out to me for its concerted inclusivity efforts is Rhode Island Red Food Tours in Providence (tours are also offered in Newport). While each tour is undoubtedly about the food, guides are always happy to spread the love and recommend other stops for attendees. “We go out of the way to have ethnic diversity in our restaurant selection everywhere we can,” explains founder — and “chief tasting officer” — Paula Silva. “It’s important to us that we are inclusive and that we share our local culture, whether we make recommendations to restaurants or LGBTQ+ bars, there is something for everyone.” Along with a high-quality roster of restaurants, which Silva attributes in part to the contribution of Johnson & Wales University and a collaborative chef community, it’s all part of what makes the tours stand out. Each one includes five to six independent restaurants that skew off-the-beaten-path, like Ellie’s cafe and bistro, African cuisine at Suya Joint, ramen at Yagi Noodles and ice cream at Get Your Scoop.

Oklahoma Food Tours Courtesy

Oklahoma Food Tours in Oklahoma City, OK

Even in my home city, a food tour is a great way to reveal new flavors and experiences. I had never been on Oklahoma City’s streetcar, despite living here for five years, until I embarked on a mobile feast with Oklahoma Food Tours, riding around Automobile Alley and Midtown. Each tour explores different districts over the span of 2.5 hours, with stops at multiple restaurants and bars, and dishes that run the gamut from smoked sausages to pho. The Automobile Alley Food & Drink tour, for instance, typically starts with beer at Prairie Artisan Ales, followed by one mile of leisurely walking interspersed with stories, historical facts and games of “I Spy.” Other tours include a Downtown Edmond Food & Drink Tour, a Plaza District Food Tour and an Asian District Tour. No matter the route, or the mode of transport, the company does a great job highlighting the districts and neighborhoods that make OKC such an underrated food city — and one with much more to offer than steakhouses.

Doctor Gumbo Tours InsideHook

Doctor Gumbo Tours in New Orleans, LA

In a city positively teeming with tours, it can be hard to decide which one to choose. For its savvy mix of history, cocktails and food — all at affordable price points — my pick for New Orleans is Doctor Gumbo. It’s manned by New Orleans native Dylan O’Donnell, whose hometown pride really shines, and after a years-long stint in Rome, where he earned the nickname “Doctor Gumbo” for his ritualistic New Orleans-inspired cooking, he returned home to become a tour guide in 2011 and launch Doctor Gumbo in 2013. “All of our tour guides are University-educated, and the tours are designed to be educational, engaging and entertaining,” O’Donnell explains. “All of our tours feature food, or cocktails, or both, but ultimately are fascinating historical culinary tours as well.” Like the New Orleans Food History Tour, held daily in the French Quarter, with stops at five eateries for Creole classics, hot sauce, boudin, pralines and more. Or the Cocktail History Tour, which kicks off every evening at Patrick’s Bar Vin, followed by three to four venues for Sazeracs, absinthe, bourbon and beyond.

Routes Bicycle Tours & Rentals in Albuquerque and Santa Fe, NM

For those who prefer their tacos on two wheels, Routes Bicycle Tours & Rentals offers a fun overview of New Mexico’s vibrant culinary tapestry. Along with a variety of non-food tours, like an Art & History Bike Tour in Santa Fe and a Dia de Los Muertos Haunted Bike Tour through Albuquerque, foodie outings entail several miles of biking — perfect for maintaining a ravenous appetite over four hours. The Flavors of Santa Fe Bike Tour, for example, is held every Sunday afternoon March through November, with stops at local staples like El Rincón Cafe, La Choza, Tia Sophia’s and Coyote Cafe & Cantina. The ABQ Bike & Taco Tour, meanwhile, is held every Saturday, and spans 10 taco-fueled miles.

Meet your guide Matt Kirouac A transplant to Oklahoma City after two and a half years of RV living, Matt Kirouac is an award-winning travel, culture and food writer with a passion for uncovering hidden gems, exploring national parks and sharing authentic LGBTQ+ stories. More from Matt Kirouac »