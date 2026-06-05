Fairmont Tokyo Marks the Brand’s Japan Debut

Tokyo’s luxury hotel scene is having a moment. After a string of high-profile openings — 1 Hotel Tokyo, Janu Tokyo, JW Marriott Hotel Tokyo — the Fairmont Tokyo joined the fold last summer with a July 1 debut in the waterfront Shibaura neighborhood. The 217-room property has its work cut out for it, competing against a starry roster of rivals, but first impressions suggest it’s more than up to the task.

For Fairmont, long synonymous with the grand lodges of Banff, Vancouver and Toronto, this marks its first foray into Japan, and the timing couldn’t be better. The Japan National Tourism Organization reported a record 3.9 million foreign arrivals in April 2025, a 28.5% year-over-year increase, with American visitors surging 43% over the same period. We are, apparently, insatiable in our quest for ramen.

The Fairmont Tokyo, seen from street level Fairmont

First Look

Housed in the Blue Front Shibaura Tower, the Fairmont makes a strong first impression before you even step inside. Sweeping grassy knolls and verdant landscaping around the entrance nod to the brand’s Canadian DNA. Up on the 35th floor, a grand lobby stretches beneath 30-foot ceilings — a lively hub of dining concepts, elaborate sculptures, indoor trees and an open-air terrace with couch seating.

Among those doing the welcoming is Serene, the hotel’s Chief Happiness Officer — a charming black lab who may be on duty when you arrive. She’s a very good girl. Say konnichiwa for me.

Views dominate at every turn with Tokyo Tower in its full vertical glory on one side, and Tokyo Bay and Rainbow Bridge shimmering on the other. The tower, visible from nearly every corner of the property, starts to feel as much of a property mascot as Serene does. The hotel even plans to build out a small private pier with a bookable boat for bay tours, launching next summer, putting its unique waterfront location to good use.

A Fairmont Gold Signature King room, overlooking Tokyo Bay and Rainbow Bridge Fairmont

Guestrooms are warm and contemporary: light natural woods against burnished metallic accents, sea green and beige punctuated with pops of red. There’s real space here — couches, dining tables, chaise loungers — and frosted glass partitions lead to a walk-through closet into a gray granite bathroom with a deep soaking tub, a generous shower and, of course, an automated Toto toilet. A Dyson hair dryer, a clothing steamer, leather-wrapped amenities, a golden cocktail tool set and an elegant tea service round things out, along with what might be the coziest hotel slippers in Tokyo. An intuitive control pad manages the floor-to-ceiling window sheers, and a QR code connects your phone to room service and beyond.

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The Food and Drink Scene

This is where the Fairmont really shines. Totsuji, the hotel’s teppanyaki restaurant, is the crown jewel with a six-seat counter where each guest watches the chef perform against a backdrop of Tokyo Bay. The restaurant offers a selection of set menus and drink pairings, priced on just how premium you’d like your experience to be — elevating your cuts of Wagyu, for instance, to an absurdly high standard. Guests can also choose between signature courses such as garlic rice or an almost soufflé-like mini okonomiyaki. Next door, Migiwa offers an equally intimate sushi omakase counter, and the shared lounge between them is where dessert arrives alongside live music and the property’s own private-label sake, brewed by a legacy Tokyo maker.

When the evening calls for something more languid, Off Record delivers. This speakeasy listening bar glows with the neon green of a McIntosh 275 vacuum tube amplifier, spinning curated vinyl through a hi-fi system, and while bartenders are happy to make you a drink, the program here focuses on sipping spirits. This is where you should feel free to throw budgetary caution to the wind and splurge for a pour of Yamazaki 18 or Hibiki 21 while listening to the resonant beats of some soulful R&B or funky, eclectic Japanese jazz. Nights like these are meant to be savored.

Driftwood Bar & Restaurant leans sceney and spirited — cocktails riff on classics with Japanese ingredients (a Manhattan built with awamori, a Collins glass martini with shochu), while the kitchen turns out yoshoku, Japanese-style western food, with flair. You’ll find elevated takes on comfort eats in the form of a massive, garlicky chicken omurice topped with shaved black truffles, a Wagyu hamburg steak or a pork katsu with a prized cut paired with an array of sauces. There are multiple tasting menu options as well, for when you can’t seem to make a decision and want to try it all.

Beyond that, Kiln & Tonic for wood-fired pizza where Mediterranean meets California; lobby lounge Vue Mer for a French-Japanese blend; Yoi-to-Yoi, a standing bar for yakitori and highballs when you just want something cold and unpretentious. And don’t sleep on the Fairmont Gold Lounge, which is among the superior, legitimately cool hotel club lounges having a renaissance at the moment. The 42nd-floor outpost delivers five food services daily, from Japanese breakfast sets to an impressive afternoon tea to cocktails and canapés as the sun drops behind the bay.

The spa relaxation lounge at the Fairmont Tokyo, with views of Tokyo Tower, of course Fairmont

Spa, Wellness and a Few Caveats

Elsewhere across the property, the Fairmont Spa dishes out the exact kind of attentive R&R you want after your long-haul flight arrival from the U.S., with a 65-foot infinity pool with hydrotherapy stations, an outdoor deck with a hot tub, onsen-style baths, cold plunges, sauna, steam rooms and a gym with a private training studio. Spa treatments incorporate pearl essence-infused oils by Mikimoto Cosmetics, with custom foot scrub options sourced from a dozen fresh ingredients.

A personal note: as a heavily tattooed traveler, I’ve long accepted certain limitations in Japan — public onsens are off the table, and I hold no grudge about it. But I was surprised to encounter the Fairmont’s strict no-tattoo policy in its gym specifically, requiring long sleeves and pants to cover up. It’s a formality I haven’t encountered at any other high-end Tokyo hotel, and it stands out for a property that projects western sensibilities and expects 80–85% of its guests to arrive from outside Japan. Not a dealbreaker, just worth knowing before you pack.

Location is the other honest conversation worth having. Shibaura isn’t Shinjuku. It’s not the neon chaos of Shibuya or the gleaming avenues of Ginza. If it’s your first trip to Tokyo and your priority is being smack in the middle of the action, the Fairmont may not be the best fit. That said, if you’d prefer a hotel that doesn’t open its doors right into the oft-chaotic and frenetic city, then the location will be a positive for you. Either way, direct access to the metro system makes it easy to reach those other neighborhoods — it’s just a 20-minute metro trip to Tokyo Station, for instance, including walking time from the hotel to the adjacent Hamamatsuchō Station.

What the Fairmont Tokyo offers, ultimately, is a thoughtfully assembled urban retreat: exceptional dining and drinking, generously appointed rooms, a can’t-miss spa and the Tokyo Tower looming magnificently wherever you look. You could happily spend most of your time idling right at the property before snapping yourself out of it and remembering that, oh yeah, the world’s best city awaits.

Meet your guide Jake Emen Jake Emen is a roving travel, food and drinks journalist who has spent more than five years as a nomad without a home base. More from Jake Emen »