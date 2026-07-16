Is the Dawn of AI the End of Sex?

As the pornography industry embraces artificial intelligence, and AI companies allow pornographic content, experts warn that the unconstrained nature of the technology risks profoundly altering human sexuality and relationships, deepening societal loneliness and rewiring our understanding of intimacy.

When you understand just how instrumental the pornography industry has been in driving tech innovations, from online payments to streaming, it’s hardly surprising that it’s also at the forefront of exploring our latest frontier: artificial intelligence.

For all those handwringing about whether or not ChatGPT should be given an erotic mode (it’s still undecided), many others have already used new online tools to create, as one adult ad so lovingly puts it, “your perfect fuck toy.” Some porn actors have even created their own AI avatars. They can literally lie back, let the robot do the work and watch the money come in.

We already know the availability of online pornography has had a profound impact on how people perceive sex, especially the younger, digitally native generations. But AI — with, in theory, its ability to create hyperrealistic representations of whatever you can think of — will be more transformative still.

Contrary to what feels like common sense, AI’s effects may not be entirely negative.

AI porn might, for example, prove a useful tool in therapy addressing sexual dysfunctions. Some have argued that it could reduce the harms against women that the mainstream pornography industry has been accused of, both to the female population at large and sex workers in particular. (It could even replace the latter, though that may just be society’s whorephobia in action.)

Since the tools will allow anyone to make it, AI porn is also democratizing, offering the potential for self-generated erotica to portray a greater diversity of bodies and races; and liberating in its ability to allow the exploration of any fetish in a safe environment.

Yet many experts suspect that these may be the only upsides. And the downsides of AI porn? The possibilities are endless.

The Barbie Effect

Let’s start with greater diversity. If porn actors are often physical outliers already, AI porn brings the potential for a more debilitating version of the Barbie Effect: “Young men getting [their sexuality shaped] not just by unreal body standards, but ones literally unachievable for humans,” as porn historian Noelle Perdue puts it.

On the flip side of the pro-fetish argument is that “any fetish” might include bestiality, pedophilia and non-consensual sex. Recent scandals over deepfakes — among them the “nudification” feature offered by Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok — suggest just how easily that sort of heinous material can be generated.

You can throw your hate onto this entity without any penalty. Emotionally, we need to move in precisely the opposite direction to that, towards getting better at intimacy with each other. – Sex therapist Soleil Merroir on one of the many problems with AI partners

According to Conor Linehan, senior lecturer in applied psychology at the University College Cork in Ireland, who recently completed a four-year study into mitigating the harms of mostly pornographic deepfakes, AI is going to make the deepfake issue “one of huge concern, and not just to celebrities with a degree of power to fight back, but to the average person.”

“It’s just one of the issues with AI porn that it’s unconstrained by reality, something porn has always tried to break free from but which AI porn will actually achieve,” warns Luke Brunning, associate professor of applied ethics at the University of Leeds, U.K., and author of The Philosophy of Love, Sex and Relationships. “I think we might expect quite a lot of nasty stuff without any strong guardrails, and the regulators are already well behind on addressing this.”

“We do have to take seriously the idea that AI porn has a good side,” he adds, “but we’re definitely right to be morally nervous about it all right now.”

A Perfect Storm

What worries Brunning most is that what he calls AI porn’s “symbolic harms” — its potential to rewire the way we think about and relate to each other sexually, to explode what we now broadly think of as the morally upright boundaries of sexuality. AI will, he suggests, unleash more extreme content that men will then consume in their solitary bubbles (men are four times more likely to consume porn on their own than as a couple). The fallout from that has the potential to vastly outweigh the porn industry’s reported harms to actual people. And it certainly seems many men are primed for this outcome.

“There’s a genuine loneliness felt by many people now, which is surprising given the densities we live in. If I was taking a bet, it would be that AI porn will also mean we’re going to spend even less time together, that it will bring a further weakening of ties already seen with social media,” reckons Rob Brooks, professor of evolution at the University of New South Wales Sydney. He’s the author of the prescient 2012 book Artificial Intimacy, which looked at the digital world’s impact on ideas of sex and relationships, and how this would transform our lives — back when few were thinking about it.

“We’re already meeting people in ways mediated by algorithms,” adds Brooks. “Like all these technological advances, AI porn will begin [being pitched] as an enhancement but will end up being a sink for time, attention and libido, and potentially on a much bigger scale too.”

The trend, and the temptation, is already in place. A 2024 study published in the Journal of Behavioral Addictions found that 25% of regular users of an AI companion — a conversational AI designed to build a personalized relationship over time — reported decreased interest in forming real-world romantic and sexual relationships.

According to a survey by U.S. conservative think tank the Institute for Family Studies, one in four young adult respondents said they could conceive of an AI replacing their romantic and sexual relationships, with over a third of heavy porn users believing the same.

“I think one reason why people are so excited about the idea [of AI and sex] is because human relations are so terrible right now,” suggests Soleil Merroir, a California-based clinical social worker, sex therapist and sex worker. “It’s not just a loneliness epidemic. Men report being fearful of doing sex wrong, being scared to approach a woman, not wanting to feel emotionally vulnerable. And then there’s this terrible media telling us what sex is supposed to be like.”

“There Is No Relationship Between Prompts”

In the dystopian version of our future sex lives, we follow along the path set in motion by digitalization towards ever more atomization — so much more in virtual contact with each other, so much less in physical contact — until sexual and romantic relationships become safe, sterile and something entirely solo. Probably conducted with our phones, wearing some kind of AI-powered haptic suit. Think Woody Allen’s Orgasmatron, but not as funny.

Nor, for that matter, ultimately satisfying. “There’s long been the possibility of purely synthetic sexuality but, tellingly, it’s been consistently niche,” explains Perdue, who is also an ex-porn producer and one of the first to experiment, six years ago, with the then-limited potential of AI in making porn. “For the same reasons, I think people will be interested in AI porn for its novelty but will quickly grow profoundly bored with it.”

When she experimented with the technology, it meant laboriously and expensively building each generative model in-house. Already, AI porn users have no control over the (often stolen) data sets that underpin it. The result is a predictable style of the kind, Perdue concedes, that the mainstream porn industry is often accused of. “There’s a disappointing sameness to all the AI ‘women’ that’s so distinctive even as it looks extremely realistic,” she says.

Young men [risk getting their sexuality shaped] not just by unreal body standards, but ones literally unachievable for humans. – porn historian Noelle Perdue

Similar limitations are inherent to the idea of AI-powered non-physical intimacy, Merroir argues. She describes AI partners as not just illusory, but a road to psychosis for some users. They offer a so-called “relationship” without accountability, without the possibility of emotional challenge, without a feedback loop. In other words, no relationship in what we understand as normal human terms at all. The problem then is how this might infect all of our relationships, shaping our expectations of how seamless, unchallenging and, above all, centered exclusively around our needs they should be.

“There is no relationship between prompts,” as Merroir sees it. There’s a risk of us going “from a world of ‘Did you chat with that girl last night?’ to ‘Did you build that great AI girl last night?’”

There’s a further danger: since an AI partner isn’t human, there’s no need to treat it as such, akin to the abuse and disposal of redundant robots in Westworld or Blade Runner.

“You can throw your hate onto this entity without any penalty,” Merroir says. “Emotionally, we need to move in precisely the opposite direction to that, towards getting better at intimacy with each other.”

The Human Component of Fantasy

Perdue predicts an eventual backlash to AI porn, one less moralistic so much as realistic. Why so? Because of our instinctual demand for deep human connection. She already sees this in other areas of life, from our growing interest in everything from crafts and physical art to long-form YouTube videos and Substack writing.

Of course, our conception of sex — what constitutes it, what it is for, its association with love (or not) — might change drastically over time, much as today’s romantic conception of marriage is, broadly, not the same as the pre-Victorian idea of a social contract. Nonetheless, she believes there is something crucial, if ineffable, that’s missing from AI porn.

“AI can encourage fantasy, but what most people want out of their fantasy life is still a connection with another person,” Perdue argues.

It’s this crucial idea that explains the enduring success of adult performers on OnlyFans: the sense of interaction with an individual you could, conceivably, meet and touch. “Whether it’s a chatbot girlfriend or the latest sex doll, what AI porn lacks is the idea that they could reject you. Without the option for ‘no,’ and the idea that the other person has in some sense chosen you, there’s no value in it.”

As Merroir reckons, AI porn may even drive a positive counter reaction: “We’re going to see us privilege the real in human relationships again.”

Meet your guide Josh Sims Josh Sims is a freelance writer and editor based in the U.K. He’s a contributor to The Times (London), Esquire, Robb Report, Vogue and The South China Morning Post, among other publications. More from Josh Sims »