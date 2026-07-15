Is the World Cup Saving the Drinks Industry?

For once in a long time, we have some good news about the state of the booze world. According to Park Street, a daily drinks industry newsletter, the FIFA World Cup is delivering spectacular on-premise sales growth across the country.

Early numbers are promising. The 11 host states have seen a 14.21% year-over-year keg increase in bars and restaurants, while even non-host states are recording a 6.21% increase since last year. Beer growth was particularly good in western host markets like Seattle and California, where bottle gains topped 33%. Unsurprisingly, the official World Cup beer (Michelob Ultra) claimed top volume and revenue share, while spirits-based ready-to-drink canned cocktails like Surfside and High Noon have seen massive growth. These are, no pun intended, some rather dry numbers that present a pretty exciting trend of people going to bars to watch the matches (surprisingly, Thursdays seem to be outperforming Saturdays in bars during the tournament).

On the other hand, booze sales away from bars and restaurants haven’t been much to talk about. A TD Cowen report (per Mark Brown’s Industry News Updates newsletter) suggests a continued decline in alcohol sales in liquor stores. The report does note that “we believe off-premise data provides an incomplete picture, and we suspect a greater share of World Cup-related consumption shifted into on-premise occasions.”

But hey, the good news is that people are going to bars again! So we asked a few establishments in host cities to tell us how their World Cup has been and if they expect any long-term effects from all the new business.

“We’re seeing massive crowds,” says Emmanuel Cornet, Executive President of Hospitality at Seaport Entertainment Group, which owns/operates Sadie’s in the Seaport, an outdoor garden bar in downtown New York. “Friday matches have been especially successful with the combination of Summer Fridays, waterfront proximity and outdoor viewing. The stunning weather has helped, too.”

“Any time there’s a match, we see a strong turnout,” says Tyler Hall, marketing manager at The Lyons Group in Boston. “We’ve seen a major uptick in beer sales, thanks in part to the incredible energy of the Tartan Army.”

“Through the tournament’s first 26 match days, we’ve seen business increase 64% compared to the same period in 2025,” says Chuck Laughter, co-founder and COO of Houston’s Talyard Brewing, who particularly credits an uptick during USA and Mexico matches.

“Last week, which was July 4th week, is traditionally very slow for us,” says Martin Whelan, co-owner and president of Stout NYC Hospitality Group. “But compared to last year, some of our bars have taken in twice as much revenue, with Stout Penn Station tripling sales from the same week last year.”

“Through the tournament’s first 26 match days, we’ve seen business increase 64% compared to the same period in 2025.” chuck laughter of houston’s talyard brewing

“June has now become one of our most profitable months in our two-year history,” says Kristine Gutierrez, partner and general manager of KABIN in New York. “We make a killing on days Norway plays, extra if they’re playing in Jersey, as we get to welcome the masses of Norwegians looking to celebrate after the game. After the Brazil game, we actually had more than double the guests after than during, and we had a massive line during the game that snaked around the whole block.” Gutierrez notes that the bar ran out of beer three times.

And this new business isn’t just based around tourists and sports fans. “What has been interesting is it’s not only traditional soccer fans coming in — we are seeing guests who may not normally follow soccer wanting to be part of the energy and shared experience,” says Abraham Merchant, CEO of Merchants Hospitality in NYC. “I think the Knicks helped start that momentum in New York earlier this year by getting people back into the habit of watching games together in bars, and the World Cup has carried that forward.”

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“We’ve seen a big increase in large team/work gatherings,” adds Matt Charles, a partner at Authentic Hospitality (which includes NYC’s Pebble Bar that offers an experiential Fora FC pop-up during the tournament). “Given our location, right on Rock Center, the area can be a bit quieter during the summer, but this has helped us stay steady throughout June and July.” Given the success, Charles says they may keep the TVs in the same space for the US Open.

As for what people are drinking, the number-one answer (by far) is beer. But there have been exceptions. “Margaritas have been our number-one seller throughout the tournament,” says Victor Tenorio, beverage director at the Fat Rosie’s Taco & Tequila Bar locations in the Chicago area. “Guests have also loved taking advantage of $1 shots whenever Team USA or Mexico scores.” At KABIN, Norwegian fans have embraced Linie Aquavit cocktails. Cornet says people are also drinking spritzes.

“Guests are not necessarily looking for complicated cocktails during a match,” says Ivo Cooper, general manager and beverage director of M Grill Brazilian Steakhouse in Los Angeles (where “Caipirinhas, beer, sparkling wine and easy-to-share bottles” are ruling the day). “They want drinks that are fast, festive and tied to the energy of the room.”

But it also depends on what the bar is offering. “The cool thing about our bar is that when we do play sports, people love that you can get a nice cocktail instead of just being able to get simple mixers or beer,” says Jenneca Younger, a bartender at The Mothership in Milwaukee. “I love seeing people crush a Mai Tai in sports jerseys.”

Here’s the real question: Is this upswing just a sports-related blip? Most of the hospitality experts I spoke with seem to think there could be some staying power with these crowds. “I think the World Cup and the positivity surrounding it have reminded folks that it’s okay to have some fun again,” says Brandon Ristaino, co-founder and beverage director at Good Lion Hospitality in California. “For the younger folks who came of age during the pandemic, this may be one of the first major events demonstrating the power, conviviality and extraordinary cultural significance of communities’ ‘third places.’”

Meet your guide Kirk Miller Kirk Miller is InsideHook’s Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence. More from Kirk Miller »