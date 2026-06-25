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Put the Jersey Away: We’re Wearing Tombolo’s Cabana Shirts This World Cup

Cheer on USMNT in style

By The Editors @insidehook
June 25, 2026 1:16 pm EDT
A model wearing Tombolo Fifa World Cup Official Merch
The summer of soccer just got stylish.
Tombolo

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s a summer of soccer, and we’ve been enjoying every moment of it. Between watching clips of international fans discover American culture (this video of a Japanese fan splitting the G is our current favorite) and watching the actual tournament, there’s a lot to love about the 2026 FIFA World Cup — including all of the limited-edition swag—namely, Tombolo’s collection of official FIFA World Cup merch every celebrity seems to be sporting.

ICYMI: NBA champion Josh Hart was seen wearing the New York City-based apparel brand’s Excessive Celebration shirt that stars a chain-stitched Statue of Liberty towering over a “grassy” pitch fabric. Most recently, though, World Cup champion Alex Morgan celebrated the USA’s goal over Australia last Friday in Tombolo’s USA Cabana shirt. This is one of our favorites, with its simple red, white and blue colorway, a “USA” patch splayed across the chest and a city skyline chain-stitched on the wearer’s left sleeve, a nod to host city New York New Jersey.

Beyond cabana shirts, the 21-piece collection features bucket hats, souvenir jackets, beach towel tops and long-sleeve cabanas. The majority of the garments are limited-edition, individually numbered out of 2,026 in honor of the year of the tournament, but some are even more exclusive, with smaller runs of just 500.

As a whole, though, the collection is the pinnacle of chic patriotism, the type of tasteful gear you want to wear while cheering on the USMNT (who are, thankfully, moving forward in the tournament). Instead of a pair of American flag shorts, you can adorn the Liberty Cabana, an elevated zip-up with a Statue of Liberty digitally printed on the front, cut in the brand’s signature terry cloth fabric. Or, if you want to get real glossy, you can pick up the collection’s commemorative Lady Liberty Souvenir Jacket, which features embroidered patches on the back for each team playing in New York New Jersey. There is also a slew of fun, colorful designs, like the Footwork Cabana, a blazing red terry cloth with two striding legs spelling out the host city’s name.

Whatever your vibe this World Cup — patriotic, sporty, just-here-for-the-beer — there’s a piece of Tombolo merch to match.

As we sit impatiently awaiting the 10 p.m. kickoff of the USA v. Turkey in Los Angeles, check out the entire Tombolo World Cup collection here, or see below for a few of our picks.

Tombolo x FIFA World Cup 2026™ USA Cabana
Tombolo x FIFA World Cup 2026™ USA Cabana
Buy Here : $148
Tombolo x FIFA World Cup 2026™ Excessive Celebration Shirt
Tombolo x FIFA World Cup 2026™ Excessive Celebration Shirt
Buy Here : $168
Tombolo ‘FIFA World Cup 2026™’ Lady Liberty Souvenir Jacket
Tombolo ‘FIFA World Cup 2026™’ Lady Liberty Souvenir Jacket
Buy Here : $178
Tombolo ‘FIFA World Cup 2026™’ Lady Liberty Cabana (Long-Sleeve)
Tombolo ‘FIFA World Cup 2026™’ Lady Liberty Cabana (Long-Sleeve)
Buy Here : $178
Tombolo ‘FIFA World Cup 2026™’ Where Were You? Cabana
Tombolo ‘FIFA World Cup 2026™’ Where Were You? Cabana
Buy Here : $138
Tombolo ‘FIFA World Cup 2026™’ Footwork Cabana
Tombolo ‘FIFA World Cup 2026™’ Footwork Cabana
Buy Here : $178

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