Wellness

How to Take Advantage of Outdoor Fitness Parks

They may not replace your gym, but if you're not using the free equipment at your local park, you're missing out

By Tanner Garrity @tannergarrity
April 2, 2024 10:44 am
A group of people exercising at an outdoor fitness park.
These fine folks have got the right idea.
Gabin Vallet/Unsplash

On runs around New York City over the years, I’ve sometimes seen fellow exercisers stop to perform pull-ups on construction scaffolding or the piping of traffic poles. Scientifically speaking, these trainees are engaging in something called arboreal locomotion; it’s an underused movement pattern among modern human beings — yet still a natural favorite of monkeys — which releases the shoulders and improves grip strength.

Spiritually speaking, though, they’re treating the city like a concrete jungle gym. They’re behaving like kids (see thing, hang from thing), all keyed up on the adrenaline of unfettered movement. Maybe it sounds too scatterbrained for a modern workout schedule — what kind of session involves randomly trying things as you come upon them? — but I’d argue that this is the sort of exercise we could all benefit from, at least a few times a month.

Whether you think of it as a pseudo-cardio hour with bursts of strength training, or micro-circuits or memorable challenges followed by a return back to the task at hand, you don’t need to live in NYC or near scaffolding (which is kind of dangerous, let’s be honest) to perform something like this. You just need a good outdoor fitness park.

How to Get Yourself the Grip Strength of a Climber
How to Get Yourself the Grip Strength of a Climber
 A primer for keeping your fingers and forearms in fighting shape

What Are Outdoor Fitness Parks?

Here’s a great example of an outdoor fitness park. In fact, that’s my local one: a crop of bars and platforms astride the McCarren Park Track, in North Brooklyn.

There’s a good chance you have a similar fitness park near you. The equipment you’ll find most often includes parallel dip bars, pull-up bar units, step-up boxes, sometimes even sit-up benches. I’ve encountered these “gyms” in various forms around the world. Sometimes each machine is situated within inches of each other, other times they’re arranged linearly, over one-tenth increments of a mile. Sometimes the gym is actually just a playground that’s either been repurposed or has become frequented in non-school hours by strength-training adults.

(The final, dream scenario is Sydney, Australia’s coastal walk, which has multiple fitness parks arranged on ocean bluffs along a four-ish-mile trail. That’s how you do it.)

In warm-weather places — and even in some cold-weather spots, you’d be surprised — there are locals who visit these outdoor fitness parks nonstop. I go to my track enough to see familiar faces working out every single day at McCarren’s gym. You can understand the basic appeal: assuming the equipment isn’t too old or rusty, it’s a steal. No $100 monthly membership. Bodyweight calisthenics can take you a long way in this life.

How to Use Them This Year

If you’re the kind of person who can show up to these gyms week in and week out, without fail, and stay cut, all power to you. That’s extremely impressive.

For the rest of us, I like the idea of deploying them as a “wild card” workout day. Whenever your membership at the gym is feeling stale, or your cardio is feeling predictable, spend two minutes on Google Maps and figure out where your closest fitness park is. Whatever form it unfurls in (all in one place, or over a set distance), lean into it.

I recommend combining a mix of steady state cardio (think: conversational jogging), with short bursts of speed (more on sprinting here) and intervals on whatever equipment you’ve got handy. Assuming the standard mix of bars, I would shoot for: pull-ups, dips, lean-to push-ups, inverted rows, leg raises and planks. I wouldn’t worry too much about reps; just work out as old school as possible. Get your heart rate up. Sweat. Ride the adrenaline high to its natural conclusion, then work hard for a little longer than you want to in order to really cement in the effort.

As we’ve long said here, fitness shouldn’t feel conventional or stale. It’s more fun when it’s new, and it’s always better when it’s outside. These next six months, save this idea for a sunny day.

More Like This

A pair of Elephant Balls, the grip strength training tool, in front of a picture of the savanna.
This Weird Tool Will Improve Your Grip Strength
Runners in Tracksmith gear on a woodland trail. Here's how to take advantage of the brand's PR Bonus program.
How to Take Advantage of Tracksmith’s Unique “PR Bonus” Program
A muscular man lifting a barbell over his head. Here's how strength training can actually give you youthful skin.
Want Youthful Skin? Start Strength Training.
Bellefontaine Mansion in Lenox, Massachusetts, which is part of the Canyon Ranch campus. Here's our review of the wellness retreat.
Life Lessons From a Wellness Retreat in the Berkshires

Wellness > Fitness
Wellness
Tanner is the Senior Editor at InsideHook. An avid runner and traveler, he writes about strength training, longevity practices and mental health. In his spare time, Tanner likes to write fiction, longboard and watch baseball. He...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A collage of deals of the week on a background
From Penny Loafers to AirTags: The 24 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Wellness, Right This Way

A group of people exercising at an outdoor fitness park.

How to Take Advantage of Outdoor Fitness Parks

An illustration of two men who used to be friends, facing apart. Today we look at how to recover and repair a lost friendship.

How to Recover a Friendship You Lost

An illustration of a group of men. We look at the state of male friendships and what some are calling the "male friendship recession."

The Male Friendship Equation: Meeting a Loneliness Crisis Head-On

The On Cloudsurfer Trail, a trail-running shoe, against a forest background. Here's our full review of the shoes.

Ready to Try Trail Running? We’ve Got Just the Shoe.

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

From aprons to guitars, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week

Products of the Week: Fender Guitars, Cocktail Mixers and Samba Sneakers

a collage of items on a picture background

Closet Constructor: Menswear Has a Pants Problem

The Library Bar

The 50 Best Whisky Bars in the World

These are the best niche deodorants on the market.

Beyond the Drugstore: 14 Sophisticated Deodorants