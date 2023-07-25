Buy Her These Items From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

This guide suggests leveraging Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale, running through August 9, to surprise the woman in your life with discounted wish-list items. It offers a curated list of popular products, from designer sunglasses to skincare, to simplify finding the perfect gift.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You never need a reason to gift the woman in your life something special. In fact, the act of giving a gift can make a bigger impact if you do it on a seemingly meaningless date. Birthdays are great, as are anniversaries, graduations and promotions. But nothing beats her coming home on a random Tuesday to something small and sweet to unwrap.

Should you feel inclined to do this, may we suggest making a purchase between now and this coming Sunday, August 9th? Those dates also happen to align with the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which will have all of her favorite wish-list items, from Celine sunnies to Free People denim, marked down so you can buy a whole lot more at once.

Given that sales are an absolute killer to browse through, we did the dirty work and crafted you a small and succinct list of the items the woman in your life has probably been eyeing. Shop our picks below or feel free to go crazy and dig through the entire sale here.

Meet your guide Hanna Agro Hanna Agro is an Assistant Editor at InsideHook. She writes commerce reviews and roundups and helps run the social media accounts. You can find her running around the city filming and editing content or in the office typing away. She lives in Manhattan and loves trying new restaurants, strolling through Riverside Park and sitting down with a good book. She… More from Hanna Agro »