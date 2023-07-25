Buy Her These Items From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

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You never need a reason to gift the woman in your life something special. In fact, the act of giving a gift can make a bigger impact if you do it on a seemingly meaningless date. Birthdays are great, as are anniversaries, graduations and promotions. But nothing beats her coming home on a random Tuesday to something small and sweet to unwrap.
Should you feel inclined to do this, may we suggest making a purchase between now and this coming Sunday, August 9th? Those dates also happen to align with the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which will have all of her favorite wish-list items, from Celine sunnies to Free People denim, marked down so you can buy a whole lot more at once.
Given that sales are an absolute killer to browse through, we did the dirty work and crafted you a small and succinct list of the items the woman in your life has probably been eyeing. Shop our picks below or feel free to go crazy and dig through the entire sale here.
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