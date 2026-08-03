Elite Japanese Denim Is Levi's Biggest Open Secret

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The Elite Japanese Blue Tab Collection Is Levi’s Biggest Open Secret

The brand's latest batch of Blue Tab denim is its best yet. Plus, I’m digging into my other favorite menswear drops of the week.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
August 3, 2026 2:02 pm EDT
A close-up photo of the waist on a pair of Levi's Blue Tab jeans, with a Levi's label next to a white "Japanese fabric" label with a red dot
Levi's Blue Tab is the brand's most underrated offering.
Levi's

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolutely need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.

This week’s haul: Levi’s Blue Tab launches its widest Japanese-made denim yet, New Balance mashes skate and soccer into one sneaker and cult shirtmaker Merz B. Schwanen releases a cropped version of its best-selling tee.

Menswear Drop Checklist

Levi’s Blue Tab Wide Leg Flyer Jeans
Levi’s Blue Tab Wide Leg Flyer Jeans

Levi’s Blue Tab label, the brand’s latest attempt at premium, Japanese-made denim, has been booted up for more than a year now, but scant few people seem to know about it. Luckily for you, that means these ultra-wide-leg Flyer Jeans are somehow still in stock.

Levi’s : $295
New Balance NB Numeric 442
New Balance NB Numeric 442

Combine a proper footy cleat with a clean skate shoe and what do you get? Something a hell of a lot like New Balance’s latest Numeric, I’d wager.

New Balance : $125
Merz B. Schwanen Cropped Classic Cotton Jersey T-Shirt
Merz B. Schwanen Cropped Classic Cotton Jersey T-Shirt

Popularized by The Bear, German label Merz B. Schwanen is now offering a cropped iteration of its best-selling, bicep-accentuating tee for all the short kings and slutty top truthers out there.

Merz B. Schwanen : $85
Drake’s Cotton Urban Safari Vest
Drake’s Cotton Urban Safari Vest

New from the sartorialists over at Drake’s: a highly tactical safari vest in an anything-but-tactical colorway.

Drake’s : $795
Banana Republic’s Archive Reissue Collection Revives Vintage Safari Style
Banana Republic’s Archive Reissue Collection Revives Vintage Safari Style
 Archival BR is one of the hottest categories in vintage. With their new capsule, the brand is looking to get in on the action.
Taylor Stitch Short Sleeve Sunset Crew
Taylor Stitch Short Sleeve Sunset Crew

The sweetest of all mid-season layers, the short-sleeve sweatshirt deserves its time in the spotlight.

Taylor Stitch : $98
Emily Dawn Long Spoiled Boys Hat
Emily Dawn Long Spoiled Boys Hat

New York designer Emily Dawn Long’s infamous “Spoiled Boys” printed vintage tees have long since sold out, but you can still get your hands on a pretty solid dad hat version.

Emily Dawn Long : $75
Simone Rocha Lace-Up Cotton Polo
Simone Rocha Lace-Up Cotton Polo

It’s giving my liege (in a good way).

Mytheresa : $690
Wales Bonner Paris Trainer
Wales Bonner Paris Trainer

They might look like a three-stripes design, but don’t get it twisted: these luxe leather trainers are from Grace Wales Bonner’s namesake brand.

Buy Here : $720
Flint and Tinder Surplus Heavy T-Shirt
Flint and Tinder Surplus Heavy T-Shirt

Every guy needs at least one heavyweight tee. Flint and Tinder’s Surplus Shirt will make you want to toss out your regular-weight ones.

Buy Here : $58
Madewell Pleated Chino Pants
Madewell Pleated Chino Pants

Why on earth would you wear tech pants when you could slip into Madewell’s perfectly pleated chinos instead?

Buy Here : $138
Dries Van Noten Classic Cotton Poplin Tie Shirt
Dries Van Noten Classic Cotton Poplin Tie Shirt

Now all you need is a ti— hey, wait a minute!

Mytheresa : $695
Moonstar x Buck Mason Deck Shoe
Moonstar x Buck Mason Deck Shoe

Japanese label Moonstar has become the gold standard for canvas shoes.

Buck Mason : $158
Reigning Champ Cotton Rib Slim Tank Top
Reigning Champ Cotton Rib Slim Tank Top

Nothing to see here — just a cloud-soft cotton tank tailor-made for steamy summer nights.

Reigning Champ : $38
Another Aspect Another Shirt 2.1
Another Aspect Another Shirt 2.1

Scandi label Another Aspect’s designs are decidedly minimalist, but don’t let this easy button-up’s tasteful chocolate brown shade distract you from the inch-perfect silhouette.

Another Aspect : $300
Officine Creative Waxed-Suede Biker Boots
Officine Creative Waxed-Suede Biker Boots

Sure, you’ve heard of the waxed jacket. But how’s your waxed biker boot game?

Mr Porter : $925
Bode Cotton-Blend Camp Cardigan
Bode Cotton-Blend Camp Cardigan

Do you like summer camp? No, like, do you reeeeeeeally like summer camp?

Mr Porter : $890
Studio Nicholson Line Tailored Linen Pant
Studio Nicholson Line Tailored Linen Pant

A pair of massive, pleated linen trousers is just what the doctor ordered for your upcoming Euro holiday.

Studio Nicholson : $760
Todd Snyder x Moscot Wythe Sunglasses
Todd Snyder x Moscot Wythe Sunglasses

Todd and Moscot are back for another pair of elite summer sunnies, based on the later’s famed Zilch silo. Reuniting never looked so good.

Todd Snyder : $420
Percival Editor Striped Rugby Polo Shirt
Percival Editor Striped Rugby Polo Shirt

This Editor Rugby is editor approved? Go figure.

Percival : $190
Sperry x Colbo Authentic Original 2-Eye Boat Shoe
Sperry x Colbo Authentic Original 2-Eye Boat Shoe

Our favorite deck shoes just got a serious upgrade, courtesy of downtown fashion label (and third space) Colbo.

Sperry : $275

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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