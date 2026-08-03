Elite Japanese Denim Is Levi's Biggest Open Secret

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With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolutely need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.
This week’s haul: Levi’s Blue Tab launches its widest Japanese-made denim yet, New Balance mashes skate and soccer into one sneaker and cult shirtmaker Merz B. Schwanen releases a cropped version of its best-selling tee.
Menswear Drop Checklist
- The Japanese-Made Denim: Levi’s Blue Tab Wide Leg Flyer Jeans, $295
- The Hybrid Skate Shoe: New Balance NB Numeric 442, $125
- The Cropped Cult Classic: Merz B. Schwanen Cropped Classic Cotton Jersey T-Shirt, $85
- The Tweaked Tactical Vest: Drake’s Cotton Urban Safari Vest, $795
- The Short-Sleeve Sweats: Taylor Stitch Short Sleeve Sunset Crew, $98
- More Menswear Drops
Levi’s Blue Tab Wide Leg Flyer Jeans
Levi’s Blue Tab label, the brand’s latest attempt at premium, Japanese-made denim, has been booted up for more than a year now, but scant few people seem to know about it. Luckily for you, that means these ultra-wide-leg Flyer Jeans are somehow still in stock.
New Balance NB Numeric 442
Combine a proper footy cleat with a clean skate shoe and what do you get? Something a hell of a lot like New Balance’s latest Numeric, I’d wager.
Merz B. Schwanen Cropped Classic Cotton Jersey T-Shirt
Popularized by The Bear, German label Merz B. Schwanen is now offering a cropped iteration of its best-selling, bicep-accentuating tee for all the short kings and slutty top truthers out there.
Drake’s Cotton Urban Safari Vest
New from the sartorialists over at Drake’s: a highly tactical safari vest in an anything-but-tactical colorway.
Banana Republic’s Archive Reissue Collection Revives Vintage Safari StyleArchival BR is one of the hottest categories in vintage. With their new capsule, the brand is looking to get in on the action.
Taylor Stitch Short Sleeve Sunset Crew
The sweetest of all mid-season layers, the short-sleeve sweatshirt deserves its time in the spotlight.
Emily Dawn Long Spoiled Boys Hat
New York designer Emily Dawn Long’s infamous “Spoiled Boys” printed vintage tees have long since sold out, but you can still get your hands on a pretty solid dad hat version.
Simone Rocha Lace-Up Cotton Polo
It’s giving my liege (in a good way).
Wales Bonner Paris Trainer
They might look like a three-stripes design, but don’t get it twisted: these luxe leather trainers are from Grace Wales Bonner’s namesake brand.
Flint and Tinder Surplus Heavy T-Shirt
Every guy needs at least one heavyweight tee. Flint and Tinder’s Surplus Shirt will make you want to toss out your regular-weight ones.
Madewell Pleated Chino Pants
Why on earth would you wear tech pants when you could slip into Madewell’s perfectly pleated chinos instead?
Dries Van Noten Classic Cotton Poplin Tie Shirt
Now all you need is a ti— hey, wait a minute!
Moonstar x Buck Mason Deck Shoe
Japanese label Moonstar has become the gold standard for canvas shoes.
Reigning Champ Cotton Rib Slim Tank Top
Nothing to see here — just a cloud-soft cotton tank tailor-made for steamy summer nights.
Another Aspect Another Shirt 2.1
Scandi label Another Aspect’s designs are decidedly minimalist, but don’t let this easy button-up’s tasteful chocolate brown shade distract you from the inch-perfect silhouette.
Officine Creative Waxed-Suede Biker Boots
Sure, you’ve heard of the waxed jacket. But how’s your waxed biker boot game?
Bode Cotton-Blend Camp Cardigan
Do you like summer camp? No, like, do you reeeeeeeally like summer camp?
Studio Nicholson Line Tailored Linen Pant
A pair of massive, pleated linen trousers is just what the doctor ordered for your upcoming Euro holiday.
Todd Snyder x Moscot Wythe Sunglasses
Todd and Moscot are back for another pair of elite summer sunnies, based on the later’s famed Zilch silo. Reuniting never looked so good.
Percival Editor Striped Rugby Polo Shirt
This Editor Rugby is editor approved? Go figure.
Sperry x Colbo Authentic Original 2-Eye Boat Shoe
Our favorite deck shoes just got a serious upgrade, courtesy of downtown fashion label (and third space) Colbo.
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