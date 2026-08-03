Elite Japanese Denim Is Levi's Biggest Open Secret

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With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolutely need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.



This week’s haul: Levi’s Blue Tab launches its widest Japanese-made denim yet, New Balance mashes skate and soccer into one sneaker and cult shirtmaker Merz B. Schwanen releases a cropped version of its best-selling tee.

Menswear Drop Checklist

New Balance NB Numeric 442 Combine a proper footy cleat with a clean skate shoe and what do you get? Something a hell of a lot like New Balance’s latest Numeric, I’d wager. New Balance : $125

Banana Republic’s Archive Reissue Collection Revives Vintage Safari Style Archival BR is one of the hottest categories in vintage. With their new capsule, the brand is looking to get in on the action.

Emily Dawn Long Spoiled Boys Hat New York designer Emily Dawn Long’s infamous “Spoiled Boys” printed vintage tees have long since sold out, but you can still get your hands on a pretty solid dad hat version. Emily Dawn Long : $75

Wales Bonner Paris Trainer They might look like a three-stripes design, but don’t get it twisted: these luxe leather trainers are from Grace Wales Bonner’s namesake brand. Buy Here : $720

Madewell Pleated Chino Pants Why on earth would you wear tech pants when you could slip into Madewell’s perfectly pleated chinos instead? Buy Here : $138

Todd Snyder x Moscot Wythe Sunglasses Todd and Moscot are back for another pair of elite summer sunnies, based on the later’s famed Zilch silo. Reuniting never looked so good. Todd Snyder : $420

Meet your guide Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »