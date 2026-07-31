Products of the Week: Suede Slippers and TAG Heuer Watches

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Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Sabah drops some of their classic styles in suede, Bose releases new colorways and Red Wing comes out with a reissue of their classic Moc.
Boast Tennis Staples Collection
We know that Wimbledon ended a few weeks ago, but who isn’t already gearing up for the US Open at the end of August? If that’s you and you’re already having flashbacks to Challengers summer, why not stock up on some tennis gear. Boast Tennis just launched a staples collection that can carry you from the court back into the clubhouse to enjoy a Pimm’s or Honey Deuce.
Sabah Resilient Suede Slippers
If you’re going to buy slip-on footwear, you should probably shop Sabah. The iconic shoemaker just released two of their staple styles, the the Sabah and Baba, in an oiled suede material. This supple leather ages and patinas beautifully, so your shoes can evolve throughout life with you. The material is new to the shoemaker, and through the process of oiling and tanning, you’re left with a weather-resistant pair of shoes that will last a lifetime.
Bose Mint & Mauve
Bose doesn’t miss when they drop a new colorway. Now, you can buy selects from their lineup of top-tier audio products in shades mint and mauve. The new drop falls in conjuncture with Bose back to school sales, but the colors are meant to evoke a sort of summertime nostalgia of eating mint chocolate chip ice cream and enjoying beds of colorful flora and fauna.
TAG Heuer Carrera Team Ikuzawa by Bamford
TAG Heuer, the official timekeeper of Formula 1, just reissued their Carrera Team chronograph in partnership with Team Ikuzawa. The new drop is limited to 150 numbered pieces and features a white Clou de Paris dial and red accents paying homage to the original Porsche racing colors used by Ikuzawa.
Red Wing Classic Moc
It turns out the hottest shoe of summer is a boot from a 121-year-old company. That’s our read on the situation after these Red Wings sold out in about two seconds this week. Not that these are your run-of-the-mill Classic Mocs. No, this limited-edition “Tidal Muleskinner” looks like it was forged in an icy fjord in the Norway hinterlands, with its deep-blue roughout leather and rough-and-tumble construction, from the storm welt to the additional heel padding. You might not be able to find them online anymore, but give your local Red Wing dealer a call. This pair is worth the hunt.
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