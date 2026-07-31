Products of the Week: Suede Slippers and TAG Heuer Watches

It turns out the hottest shoe of summer is a boot from a 121-year-old company. That’s our read on the situation after these Red Wings sold out in about two seconds this week. Not that these are your run-of-the-mill Classic Mocs. No, this limited-edition “Tidal Muleskinner” looks like it was forged in an icy fjord in the Norway hinterlands, with its deep-blue roughout leather and rough-and-tumble construction, from the storm welt to the additional heel padding. You might not be able to find them online anymore, but give your local Red Wing dealer a call. This pair is worth the hunt.