Tracksmith Made a Running Shoe. For One Week, It’s on Sale.

Don't miss out on the once-a-year Silver Medal sale

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated July 21, 2025 3:19 pm EDT
two runners jogging, shot from the thighs down
The Tracksmith Silver Medal sale races back.
Tracksmith

Ask any serious runner where their favorite piece of gear is from, and chances are you’ll probably end up getting the same response: Tracksmith. The independent running brand has slowly amassed a cult following with its dedication to quality, innovative fabrics and minimalist designs — Olympians and amateur runners alike, including us, swear by their split shorts, merino base layers and “Grayboy” tees.

That’s why we’re so stoked (and why you should be too) about the return of the Silver Medal Sale, a once-a-year event where you can score their premium gear at wholesale prices. When we say once a year, we mean it – the New England-based brand otherwise never throws sales.

Silver Medal Sale Guide

For one week only — through July 25 — Tracksmith is offering up to 50% off shorts, tights, tees, accessories and more…while stock lasts. Notably, the brand also hacked down the price on their recently-released Eliot Runner. We’ve already pulled some of our favorite styles for you to scoop up before it’s too late, so the only thing left to do is run over to Tracksmith. It won’t be the last time you do.

Shop the Tracksmith Silver Medal Sale

Tracksmith Eliot Runner
Tracksmith Eliot Runner

It might not have the star power of Nike or Adidas, but Tracksmith’s maiden shoe silo is a treat, with loads of Pebax cushioning, a highly stable ride and not much else. This is also the first time we’ve seen them on sale…and, knowing Tracksmith, maybe the last?

Buy Here : $198 $159
Tracksmith Fieldhouse Tee
Tracksmith Fieldhouse Tee

Built for quick runs and sweaty workouts alike, the Fieldhouse Tee can crush pretty much any workout thrown its way.

Buy Here : $55 $49
Tracksmith Trackhouse Zip Sweatshirt
Tracksmith Trackhouse Zip Sweatshirt

Just a really good zip hoodie, honestly.

Buy Here : $140 $59
Tracksmith Turnover Half Tights
Tracksmith Turnover Half Tights

We are team half tights here at InsideHook HQ. And you?

Buy Here : $85 $69
Tracksmith Van Cortlandt Singlet
Tracksmith Van Cortlandt Singlet

Part of their recent collaboration with Rowing Blazers, this airy Van Cortlandt Singlet is a great way to stand out from the crowd on race day. Lord knows it’s not going to be your PR that sets you apart.

Buy Here : $70 $59
Tracksmith Van Cortlandt Long Sleeve
Tracksmith Van Cortlandt Long Sleeve

Maybe the coolest shirt in all of running, now on sale.

Buy Here : $85 $69
Tracksmith Van Cortlandt Grand Shorts
Tracksmith Van Cortlandt Grand Shorts

Tracksmith’s Van Cortlandt Grand Shorts must have been raised on Goldilocks; they’re not too short and not too long.

Buy Here : $75 $59
Tracksmith Trackhouse Crew
Tracksmith Trackhouse Crew

See above sweatshirt, subtract the zipper and hood, and bam!

Buy Here : $120 $49
Tracksmith Strata Tee
Tracksmith Strata Tee

Is $100 for an on-sale tee a hefty price to pay? Absolutely. Do we believe that Tracksmith’s wicking, aerodynamic Strata tech makes us faster? Absolutely.

Buy Here : $125 $99

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
