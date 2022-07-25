Tracksmith Made a Running Shoe. For One Week, It’s on Sale.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Ask any serious runner where their favorite piece of gear is from, and chances are you’ll probably end up getting the same response: Tracksmith. The independent running brand has slowly amassed a cult following with its dedication to quality, innovative fabrics and minimalist designs — Olympians and amateur runners alike, including us, swear by their split shorts, merino base layers and “Grayboy” tees.

That’s why we’re so stoked (and why you should be too) about the return of the Silver Medal Sale, a once-a-year event where you can score their premium gear at wholesale prices. When we say once a year, we mean it – the New England-based brand otherwise never throws sales.

Silver Medal Sale Guide

For one week only — through July 25 — Tracksmith is offering up to 50% off shorts, tights, tees, accessories and more…while stock lasts. Notably, the brand also hacked down the price on their recently-released Eliot Runner. We’ve already pulled some of our favorite styles for you to scoop up before it’s too late, so the only thing left to do is run over to Tracksmith. It won’t be the last time you do.

Shop the Tracksmith Silver Medal Sale

Tracksmith Eliot Runner It might not have the star power of Nike or Adidas, but Tracksmith’s maiden shoe silo is a treat, with loads of Pebax cushioning, a highly stable ride and not much else. This is also the first time we’ve seen them on sale…and, knowing Tracksmith, maybe the last? Buy Here : $198 $159

Tracksmith Fieldhouse Tee Built for quick runs and sweaty workouts alike, the Fieldhouse Tee can crush pretty much any workout thrown its way. Buy Here : $55 $49

Tracksmith Van Cortlandt Singlet Part of their recent collaboration with Rowing Blazers, this airy Van Cortlandt Singlet is a great way to stand out from the crowd on race day. Lord knows it’s not going to be your PR that sets you apart. Buy Here : $70 $59

Tracksmith Strata Tee Is $100 for an on-sale tee a hefty price to pay? Absolutely. Do we believe that Tracksmith’s wicking, aerodynamic Strata tech makes us faster? Absolutely. Buy Here : $125 $99