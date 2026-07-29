Todd Snyder’s Mystery Timex Collab Is Finally Getting a Release

When Todd Snyder and Timex dropped their last batch of collaborative timepieces — the two American brands have been collaborating for years, with an expansive back catalog that includes the likes of Tank-style dress watches and chunky, deco-inspired holiday releases — eagle-eyed shoppers were disappointed.

These sentiments had nothing to do with the launch itself (the 1973 Lexington reissue sold out immediately). Rather, fans were bummed with what wasn’t there. When the Lexington was teased way back in September 2025, during Todd’s Spring/Summer 2026 runway show, it debuted alongside a alongside another watch: a circular, mesh-strapped number, seen in both tropical pink and baby blue faces. This reference was conspicuously absent from the Lexington drop, leaving interested parties wondering if the Amalfi-esque design would ever see the light of day.

We finally have our answer. In a surprise move, Todd finally dropped the mystery style yesterday, which turned out to be a rebooted iteration of the Marlin Mesh, a slinky, stainless steel 34mm number straight from the Timex archives. Modeled after a ‘60s design and available in three distinctive dials, the Mesh features a host of vintage nods, with a Rivieran woven bracelet and vintage-style domed acrylic crystal pulled off OG Marlin.

Beyond oozing mid-century charm, the slight wristwatch seems tailor-made for high summer, released with three unique dials — a rosy salmon, clean aqua and subtle silver. The 3-bar water resistance and trustworthy quartz movement further add to the Mediterranean holiday-ready appeal, and with a (very accessible) $200 price tag, it makes for a no-brainer last-minute addition to any imminent jet-setting on the calendar.

The Todd Snyder x Timex Marlin Mesh is available at both Todd Snyder and Timex’s webstores. But if past releases are any indication, they won’t be around for long.

Meet your guide Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »