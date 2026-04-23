Todd Snyder and Timex Reissue the Ultimate Budget Dress Watch

Timex is no stranger to a banger budget watch. The Waterbury, CT-based watchmakers have cornered the market on suave timepieces at insanely affordable prices, and, with well over 100 years of archival designs, the brand’s ability to reissue iconic styles is bar none, often with the help of top-tier partners.

Both of these factors are on full display with the brand’s latest release, the 1976 Lexington. After quietly reviving the version of the pint-sized dress watch earlier this year, Timex is once again reissuing the classic design, this time in collaboration with longtime partner Todd Snyder.

Timex clearly senses a winner here, and for good reason. While the archival reference’s charming ’70s aesthetics — art-deco roman numerals, a retro leather band, vintage-inspired mineral glass crystal, engraved caseback— and peculiar rectangular shape are not entirely dissimilar to, say, a Cartier Tank, the near-indestructible stainless steel design will run you a fraction of the price. $169 to be exact, which is (even for a quartz-movement piece) a hell of a deal.



Featured in the new collection are three unique iterations, each with a distinctive dial and leather strap that are, according to the brand, “inspired by the faded glamor of Havana in the 1950s and the swagger of Miami in the 1980s.” The tonal black on black is perhaps the dressiest of the bunch; with sleek silver accents and a tonal finish, it’s a no-brainer pairing with jeans and tailoring alike.

Meanwhile, the softer tropical khaki dial — accompanied by a casual nubuck-hued strap — offers a beachy option, with the vibe of something Magnum P.I. might use as his daily driver.

Rounding out the trio, a yellow dial, also on a black leather strap, adds a bit of intrigue to the otherwise buttoned-up watch; more a soft citrus than a butter, the shade really pops against the more subdued silver and black palette, offering a more out there option for seasoned wedding guests and date night heroes.

If the new model looks familiar, that’s because it most likely is. The reissue actually made its debut at Todd’s Spring/Summer 2026 runway show last fall — albeit with a few different dial colors, including in a yet-unreleased tantalizing Tiffany blue. (Fans of the rectangular vintage have been rabid for the release ever since.)

The Todd Snyder x Timex 1976 Lexington Reissue is available to shop at Todd Snyder and Timex’s webstores, for now. Given the price tag, we can’t imagine they’ll hang around for long.

Meet your guide Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »