What Can Omega’s New Watch Tell Us About the Future of James Bond?

It’s been five years since the last Bond movie hit theaters, so why does it feel like someone tripped the 007 alarm? You can thank cryptic statements from Amazon MGM Studios, speculation about the next face of the franchise and a new Seamaster Omega designed for the super spy.

Wait, does the historic watchmaker know the next James Bond? Probably not. But that hasn’t stopped Omega from capitalizing on the fervor. After playing a starring role in the film series, the brand is now bringing its coveted timepieces to…the Xbox?

Actually, it’s the other way around. In conjunction with the release of 007 First Light, a new video game that debuted for a variety of platforms on Wednesday, Omega has released a special version of their most famous watch, one that’s pulled straight from gameplay. The new Seamaster Diver 300M Chronograph 007 First Light is a 1:1 replica of Bond’s in-game timepiece, minus the laser beam-equipped strap.

The new release also comes with a special-edition case. Omega

This is a big deal, and not just because it’s the first time that 007 has sported a Seamaster Diver 300M Chronograph. A digital-world Omega inspiring a real-life product isn’t just meta, it’s a blueprint for the next frontier of watchmaking (and watch-selling).

Having purchased MGM Studios in 2021 and subsequently buying out the longtime creative stewards of the Bond universe, Amazon has made serious noise about expanding the 007 IP — and its most iconic elements — beyond the silver screen, and the $200 billion gaming industry seems as good a place to start as any. There’s also precedent for in-game timepieces leaping into the real world in Hamilton’s work with titles like Call of Duty and Far Cry.

Omega Omega

For such a novel release, the real-life 007 First Light edition is fairly subdued — even serious fans might have mistaken it for a traditional stainless steel Seamaster, if not for a few key details.

The black ceramic dial and bezel and the white enamel diving scales are recognizable, but the seconds hand and 3 o’clock subdial ring are finished in a swanky 9-karat PVD bronze gold, with the Seamaster inscription likewise converted from the standard white script to a bolder red.

The rubber strap has also been swapped for a game-authentic NATO version in black, grey and beige, a colorway first introduced in No Time to Die. In line with the video game vibes, Omega is also offering six other NATO strap colors based on those available in the game, for full character customization IRL.

Omega is offering a variety of NATO straps for a truly custom IRL experience. Omega

Besides the detailing and straps, the 007 First Light edition shares much of its DNA with the standard Chronograph model. Both clock at an admittedly oversized 44mm and are powered by the self-winding Calibre 9900. The contrast-tip chronograph pushers and ceramic wave-engraved dial pattern also ensure the watch is instantly recognizable as a Seamaster 300M.

While the release isn’t considered limited edition, each timepiece comes with a special display box inspired by the in-game presentation, and, surprisingly, retails for a cool $9,400, just $200 more than the standard rubber strap version, making it an excellent value for any budding international man of mystery.

Meet your guide Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »